Thesis

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a major pharmaceutical company with a $30 billion market cap, and a focus on neurological diseases. With Aduhelm, it brought the first drug for Alzheimer's disease in years to the market. Despite recent headwinds in the commercialization of this drug, I believe the market is overlooking Biogen's ambitions in the neurological space. Biogen is very outspoken in its wish to become number one here. That is why I believe it is a good buy, now that the decision refusing Medicare for Aduhelm is finally an event in the past.

Biogen product portfolio and pipeline

Biogen has a product portfolio consisting of several drugs for multiple sclerosis, such as Tecfidera, Vumerity, Avonex, Plegridy, Tysabri and Fampyra. Tecfidera is the blockbuster here, with Avonex and Tysabri combined accounting for about the same in revenues as Tecfidera.

It has Spinraza for spinal muscular atrophy, and has some smaller drugs such as Ocrevus and its own sets of generics such as Flixabi, Benepali and Imraldi in its portfolio.

In collaboration with Sage Therapeutics (SAGE), Biogen also has zuranolone in major depressive disorder (MDD) in its pipeline which recently had a positive readout, showing significant improvement in Hamilton Depression Rating Scale. Biogen will file an NDA in 2022 and will file an additional NDA for postpartum depression in 2023.

Biogen also has SB15 in Phase 3 trials. This is a biosimilar to Regeneron’s (REGN) Eylea to treat macular degeneration. The Eylea market is worth about $2.5 billion in revenues.

The company further has two Phase 3 programs running in lupus, which it claims may be potential first-in-class and best-in-class therapies, namely Dapirolizumab and BIIB059.

Biogen's 2021 financial results

These were the company's 2021 results.

Full year results Biogen (Biogen earnings presentation)

One notices quite a gap in revenues and sales compared to 2020.

After costs and expenses, 2020 revenues were $10.692 billion, and 2020 net income was $5.436 billion. For the year 2021, total revenue was $8.705 billion, with net income being $3.277 billion. Diluted EPS for 2020 was $33.69 and $21.90 for 2021.

Biogen revenues come mostly from its MS franchise. Of the $10.692 billion in revenues for 2020, Tecfidera accounted for $3.8 billion, Tysabri for $1.9 billion and Avonex for $1.5 billion. For other product revenues, mostly Spinraza for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) was important, and accounted for $2 billion. For 2021, Tecfidera accounted for $1.9 billion, Tysabri for $2 billion, Avonex for $1.2 billion, and Spinraza for $1.9 billion.

Biogen admits that the reduction in sales compared to 2020 is in part due to Tecfidera generics entering the market. I expected this drop in revenues and net income for Tecfidera, with generics entering the market. Tecfidera sales dropped about 20%. Avonex sales however also dropped 18% due to raised competition. Patent life here extends until 2026. For me, such drops do not appear like the end of the world.

Aduhelm sales in 2021 were $3 million, while Aduhelm-related costs were $480 million.

The recent CMS decision

On 7 June 2021, FDA had granted Biogen conditional approval of its drug Aduhelm on the basis of the accelerated approval pathway. The conditional part of the approval means that Biogen would have to prove clinical benefit of its drug in a penultimate Phase 4 confirmatory trial. That trial is slated to start in May 2022, and is expected to have result only four years from the start of the trial. That should be sometime in 2026.

In its statement accompanying approval, the FDA stated, among other things:

Perhaps more significantly, Aduhelm is the first treatment directed at the underlying pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, the presence of amyloid beta plaques in the brain. The clinical trials for Aduhelm were the first to show that a reduction in these plaques—a hallmark finding in the brain of patients with Alzheimer’s—is expected to lead to a reduction in the clinical decline of this devastating form of dementia.

This is important: amyloid was long seen as the golden hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, but time and abundant failing trials have proven that amyloid plaques probably barely have any bearing on declining cognition.

More, importantly, Biogen stated that aduhelm’s approval paved the way for further innovation and competition:

The approval of ADUHELM has already renewed investment activity in Alzheimer’s disease research and development, and we are optimistic that other innovative treatments will soon join ADUHELM. [...] This cycle of innovation is common in the biopharmaceutical industry. [...] The first MS therapy, introduced in 1993 via the first accelerated approval of a biologic product, set in motion a cycle of innovation that resulted in now more than 20 treatments approved, including six developed by Biogen. These precedents contradict the claims by some who have opined that the approval of ADUHELM would inhibit the development of other drugs for Alzheimer’s disease.

On April 7, 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Medicare would cover Aduhelm for the treatment of mild Alzheimer’s disease under traditional approval and with proof of clinical benefit, unless patients would be on trial. This decision denies Medicare coverage to all patients not on trial. Biogen's Aduhelm was approved under the FDA's accelerated approval program with Biogen still needing to confirm the drug's efficacy in a Phase 4 confirmatory trial. This trial still hasn't started yet, and a readout would only be expected four years after the start of the trial. Interestingly, the CMS decision expands to all amyloid-based approaches; this includes Eli Lilly's drug candidate donanemab, Roche's gantenerumab, Eisa's lecanemab, and possibly many others that have failed already or were still in drug development.

On the first look of things, Biogen’s immediate business future may not have such a bright outlook if one excludes the potential blockbuster Aduhelm, with increasing competition for its MS drug Tecfidera and spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza. And Biogen’s assumptions on pricing and patient population have also turned out to be wrong. In December 2021, when the company announced Aduhelm’s quarterly earnings were only $300,000 which in light of the price tag and patient population is meager, it also announced that the price of Aduhelm would be cut in half, to $28,200 per year, also announcing cost cuts, which has led to speculation that the price cut was in light of the upcoming CMS decision. In March 2022, Biogen announced that it would lay off about 1,000 employees, more than 10% of its staff.

For full information, accelerated approval for Aduhelm was not granted in Europe, and Biogen has just announced that it would withdraw its marketing authorization for Europe.

Biogen's ambitions, pipeline and partnerships

Biogen has not made it a secret that it wants to become the go-to name in the field of neurologic diseases. I believe investors these days tend to overanalyze Aduhelm, and do not see the broader picture, which is Biogen's commitment to innovation, both internally and with several partnerships. Its pipeline consists of 30 drugs in development, of which I count 22 as being for neurological diseases, including ALS, Alzheimer's and depression, with a variety of approaches. Some of these drugs in its pipeline are the result of serious partnering commitments Biogen has made, such as a $2 billion deal with Sage Therapeutics for nurazolone in Major Depressive Disorder or a $ 1 billion deal with Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) in Parkinson's disease. Knowing that Denali Therapeutics is focusing on the detrimental phenotype of microglia and neuroinflammation as the driving disease across all neurodegenerative diseases, that the field is all over this thesis as shown in the abstracts of the 2022 AD/PD conference, this gives me confidence that Biogen puts innovation first. This may seem contrarian in light of recent results, but Biogen may well end up being the Tesla of neurologic diseases.

This is how Biogen sees this itself:

Expected growth waves Biogen (Biogen yearly results presentations)

Consequences of the CMS decision going forward: possible innovation and partnerships

The CMS decision should mark the end of a saga; amyloid-based approaches will very likely not dominate the market for the years to come. They will probably not lead to blockbuster income for any pharmaceutical company. On that basis, I believe that with time, big pharma will give up their blockbuster hopes here. And with therapies based on removal of neurofibrillary tau tangles not having brought better results than amyloid-based approaches, Medicare coverage would probably be denied on the same basis, if already such a drug candidate would make it to market. Meanwhile, the markets are ever-expanding.

As quoted above, Biogen has openly stated at the time of approval that the approval of Aduhelm was a good thing for innovation, reminding investors that the company has been in the lead in the fight against multiple sclerosis in the past. And its ambitions to conquer the neurodegenerative space are outspoken.

I also expect far more effective therapies to step into the light in the coming years, coming from therapy candidates focusing on reducing the detrimental phenotype of microglia and neuroinflammation. Several interesting results are seeing the light here. Alector's (ALEC) is furthest, with good results in frontotemporal dementia, with NfL as primary biomarker for both the speed of neurodegeneration as drug therapy efficacy. INmune Bio (INMB) has reported a 84% reduction of the same marker in AD, with further results that confirm disease reversal, which is very promising.

Biogen had itself used that biomarker in its trial for tofersen for ALS. Its presentation on the utility of biomarkers shows the following:

NfL slide (Biogen presentation on biomarkers)

Four names look promising in the space of tackling neurodegenerative diseases: Alector, INmune Bio, Denali Therapeutics and Annovis Bio (ANVS). Alector has already partnered with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and with AbbVie (ABBV). Biogen has also partnered with Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) in Parkinson's disease. Several partnership options are still on the table. INmune Bio's drug candidate XPro is just in Phase 2 trials for AD with a readout expected in mid-2023, with two other short-term Phase 2 triasl in mild cognitive impairment and treatment resistant depression to start this year. And there are other companies, such as Annovis Bio, with interesting developments. As mentioned earlier, Biogen has already partnered with Sage Therapeutics for nurazolone for MDD.

All of these are areas of interest for Biogen.

Going forward

At the end of 2021, Biogen had $4.7 billion. in cash, but also $7.3 billion in debt. Biogen expects revenues for 2022 to be in between $9.7 billion and $10.0 billion.

The company has just reported selling its stake in Samsung Biologics for $2.3 billion. That deal raises its cash level considerably.

Going forward, I assume Tecfidera sales will not go up due to the market having opened up to biosimilars. I do expect Aduhelm sales to pick up in the coming year.

The Aduhelm financial situation should be solved however. This could be possible now that the CMS decision has brought clarity and with still no other drug available.

I expect Biogen to lead the field when it comes to further innovation. This is its outspoken ambition. At the end of the day, both the FDA and Medicare have been clear: the amyloid approach is one thing, but clinical benefit remains key. One could sit at the sidelines and wait for Biogen to execute its self-declared mission, or one could take a position and trust that management has a good eye on the fast-evolving space here.

BIIB Stock Valuation

Biogen currently sports a market cap of $ 30 B, with a share price of $ 209.99. Revenue reported for the fiscal year 2021 was $10.982 billion. Earnings per share for 2021 were $3.39.

Merely on the basis of the current earnings reports, a valuation of Biogen on a DCF basis over a 5-year period leads to a fair share price of $280.35, or a 33.5% upside. That represents an equity value of $ 41,201 billion, divided by 147 million shares outstanding. That valuation is based on a 7% WACC discount rate and 1% long-term growth rate, which is moderate.

DCF valuation Biogen (own work)

In my eyes, the current valuation has an upside, but a rather limited 33.5%. However, that’s not why I rate Biogen as a buy. I do this mostly because of its presence in the neurodegenerative space, its outspoken ambitions, and its recent setback.

A look at Biogen's peers

Seeing how big pharma in general is currently considered as a good investment, the decline of Biogen as the exception amid its peers can be seen as a good example of how investors often look at companies; one predominant view is decisive. In the case of Biogen, now that the page is turned, I expect things to reverse.

Biogen also just keeps on trading significantly lower than its peers in the Alzheimer's related space, when looking at its price to sales ratio, as compared to the above-mentioned Eli Lilly (LLY) and Roche (CHF):

Price to sales ratio Biogen, Eli Lilly and Roche (Ycharts)

Risks

Apart from any commercialization risks, inherent to drug development there are always clinical and regulatory risks. The biggest risk factor was related to the Aduhelm coverage, and that risk is over. However, Eli Lilly and Roche may still try to bring their amyloid-based drugs to market, in which case Aduhelm will face competition, some time in 2023 or later.

One should include a risk related to Aduhelm. The drug leads to ARIA, short for amyloid-relating imaging abnormalities. For that reason, patients on the drug need to slowly increase dosing throughout the year, and it is still unsure how this may turn out. If several negative events start occurring related to Aduhelm in the future, this may cast a bad name over the drug.

Further competitors entering the market for multiple sclerosis also remains a risk factor.

Part of my thesis is based on Biogen wanting to lead the way in diseases of the central nervous system. If this thesis plays out, the clinical and regulatory risks will remain; trials may be halted, and FDA approval and CMS coverage are hurdles that will need to be overcome.

Bottom Line

Biogen is a leader in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The recent press has not put focus on its achievements, both in multiple sclerosis and in AD. But putting the first drug in years in such a major disease for which no treatment exists on the market is an achievement, and Biogen's ambitions in the neurodegenerative space are much larger. Now that the recent CMS decision allows for a page to be turned, I expect Biogen to lead the way with new therapy approaches. Those may include internal innovation and further partnerships, if the existing ones would not appear promising enough. For me, sentiment drives price, and though I see an upside in my valuation, I mostly expect sentiment to pick up here, and that should drive the share price up further.