FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Since my last five articles on G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) over the last 24 months, the stock is down 84%, 58%, 72%, 59% and 56% respectively. That’s a sorry state of affairs for a company with an approved drug, and, as another author highlights in their title, “additional potential.”

I made good money with the stock in my first trade, but my second one wasn’t so lucky, and I abandoned ship in January. I have been told that could have been the wrong decision; let's try to figure that out here.

For those absolutely new to GTHX, Cosela or trilaciclib is a myelosuppression agent approved in February 2021 as an adjunct to chemotherapy in later stage small cell lung cancer patients (ES-SCLC, extensive-stage small cell lung cancer). Trilaciclib has a multilineage myeloprotection mechanism and protects chemo patients not just from neutropenia, but from other deficiencies - which differentiates it from lineage-specific competing agents like plinabulin from BeyondSpring, which was handed a CRL or complete response letter in December.

The single important reason the stock has been depressed since approval is the underwhelming revenue stream from Cosela or trilaciclib. The company made $2.5mn and $3.6mn from Cosela in the first and second full quarter after approval respectively. In my November article, I discussed why HCPs like - or should like - Cosela from a cost perspective, what are some of the headwinds the company is facing, and how they are addressing those. The main headwind - as divulged by the company - is that being a small emerging biopharma they do not have access to large accounts. This is a networking deficit that will take time to address. Good for them that they have 12 more years of patent protection and a host of potential label expansions in various other oncology indications.

Lead indications today are 1st line Colorectal cancer or CRC and 1st line Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), where two late stage phase 3 trials are ongoing, with data to be readout as early as this year. The CRC trial is a 296-patient study that will be completed in November 2022. The TNBC trial will have 250 patients and will be completed by mid-2024. Both have large addressable markets.

Late last year, GTHX walked away from its commercialization deal with Boehringer (apparently GTHX wasn’t happy with BI’s execution), and hired new sales people. Cosela’s target market easily crosses the billion dollar mark, and being broad spectrum, it really doesn’t have real competition. But the medical fraternity is an entrenched lot, and adoption takes time. Like I noted earlier:

Each of these hematologic issues are traditionally managed by lineage-specific treatments. Neutropenia is managed with G-CSF or Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; anemia by RBC transfusions and ESA rescue (Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents); and thrombocytopenia by platelet transfusions.

These approaches have their problems, and Cosela has consistently outperformed most of these options. I discussed all that earlier, so I will not go into that now. What bothers me is that in this biotech bear market, it may be difficult for a small pharma to commercialize all by itself. Indeed we have seen time and again how difficult that is even in normal times. Now, it is even more difficult, because the market isn’t in a mood to help raise cash. Without big pharma support, GTHX may not have funds to run trials and also commercialize, especially since Cosela is hardly making any revenue since approval. Currently, they have a cash balance of $221mn against a market cap of $272mn. The company thinks these funds are sufficient to fund them into 2024, but have they accounted for funding a strong salesforce?

In that regard, the company’s strategy seems to be monetary compensation plus deferred compensation against inducement grants. That is the right approach because it gives people some incentive. However, the company currently has about 150 employees (per Seeking Alpha) and is spending $24mn per quarter on G&A. If they add, say, 30 more people for a proper sales team, they are going to add another $20mn per year, right now, to their expense column. This is outside of the millions of dollars needed to undertake an all-round marketing program. Does this company have this expertise? I am firmly of the opinion that small companies shouldn’t try to go to the market alone with big pharma partners. Results I have seen from the last few years have not been happy. Examples are legion; GTHX should not add itself to that list.

As against that perspective, GTHX has clearly said that their partnering with BI was letting them down. In their February earnings call, management said:

The reason is most frequently cited by these oncologists for delaying trial of COSELA include limited engagement with sales reps to-date, and that results in a lack of education in the label, appropriate use, mechanism of action and the clinical data as well as insurance coverage. These observations clarify why we made the strategic decision to move forward with hiring and deploying our own sales team to promote COSELA with prescribing oncologists to foster clinical advocacy and to support adoption within the office.

There are also some good things about the new sales team:

We have seen early encouraging signs of execution, including adding 10 top 100 accounts in the first 10 weeks by the initial seven Oncology Sales Account Managers or OSAMs deployed in their region. And as of the beginning of this month, we have achieved our 2021 year-end goal of trial of COSELA in 50 of the top 100 accounts.

The other interesting takeaway is:

85% of created oncologists intend to use COSELA within the next 12 months and over 50% within the next six months compared with an estimate of around 5% who currently are.

That gives them a nice unused runway.

Bottomline

GTHX is in many ways a poster boy of emerging biopharma success - except after approval, it hasn’t been making a lot of money. The revenues generated are not too far from my initial expectations. I have said that before. To become a blockbuster, Cosela will need to expand labels - and the company is working towards that steadily. It will also need to commercialize better - and it is also working towards that more or less steadily. I think we will have to give it time. Meanwhile I will sit on the sidelines, having sold my second tranche of the stock at some loss.