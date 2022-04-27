Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) delivered yet another stellar quarter and an even better outlook. Given the surge in demand seen in the travel sector and given the strong customer preference for its premium seats, in this article, I highlight how, despite surging fuel prices, DAL could actually be one of the surprise winners of the inflationary environment that we currently find ourselves in.

Premium Products on Domestic Routes Driving the Revenue Recovery

One of the primary reasons behind my thesis of why Delta Air Lines could thrive in this inflationary environment is how the company's premium products on domestic routes are driving the revenue recovery. Domestic premium revenue has been almost fully restored compared to pre-pandemic levels and is likely to get a boost in the coming quarters as more and more Americans prefer the premium seating options.

For instance, most of the premium seats on Delta Air Lines flights flying in about ten days from New York to San Francisco are sold out whereas standard economy seats are still available. If one accounts for the fact that premium seats cost, on average, $300 more, then this gives us the first evidence that as things stand, its comfort and not price that seems to matter for Americans who want to fly. What is even more interesting is that on those flights from New York to San Francisco that take longer, it is the company's highest seat class, Delta One, that was sold out. To put things in context, Delta One seats cost anywhere between $3,500 and $4,500.

According to official data, airline fares are on average, up 24% year-over-year. Clearly, this has had no impact on either the passenger demand or on the passengers' preferences for comfort. Delta Air Lines, therefore, can take full advantage of this newly developed consumer taste for comfort and enjoy the kind of pricing power that should help the company to not just offset the rising fuel costs but also help it to thrive in the current inflationary environment.

Corporate Travel is Making a Comeback and Executives Love Premium

One of Delta Air Lines' primary sources of revenue has been corporate travel, which was decimated as a result of the pandemic. However, Q1 saw the highest corporate travel demand since the early days of the pandemic. During the Q1 earnings call, management mentioned that domestic corporate sales improved to approximately 70% compared to 2019 and that the company's own survey results found that 90% of the company's corporate accounts expect travel volumes to increase in Q2. The airline also saw all of its corporate accounts remove travel restrictions and also experienced an increase in the adoption of premium cabins by these accounts.

Corporate travel, while it may not reach the pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, is certainly making an impressive comeback. And it appears that the demand is likely to stick. A Census Bureau survey conducted in the month of March found that 36.3% of the small businesses expect to spend on business travel over the next six months, an increase from 33.7% in late December. Furthermore, the sentiment towards in-person meetings has not disappeared despite the best efforts of Covid-19 and its army of variants. A Morning Consult survey found that 77% of the business travelers are of the opinion that in-person meetings foster collaboration in a way virtual interactions cannot. This sentiment, combined with the airline's corporate customers' preferences for premium products is likely to act as another catalyst for DAL in this inflationary environment.

Demand For Premium Select on Transatlantic Flights Provides More Pricing Power

With Europe opening up almost fully and travel restrictions firmly in the backdrop, another specialty segment of Delta is set to boom: Transatlantic travel. The airline is already seeing a very strong demand for Transatlantic travel and once again, it's the premium segment that's driving the comeback. The management is already seeing its expectations exceeded when it comes to the demand for its Delta Premium Select seating option on Transatlantic flights and as a result, plans to expand this premium segment to 80% of its flights to Europe.

To put things in perspective, if one wants to fly from New York to London in May, the lowest fare is $468 (Basic Economy, no seat reservation option). This increases to $612 during the June/July period. If one opts for the Delta Premium Select option for the same New York-London flight in May, this will cost you $2,188 and on some of the flights, these are sold out! While the price of the Premium Select decreases to about $1,424 for the June/July period, they still cost more than 4 times the Basic Economy. This further demonstrates how Delta is well-positioned to capitalize on the pent-up demand, which has given the airline considerable pricing power to thrive in the inflationary environment.

Valuation

Cash Flow Forecast for FY22 Quarter Cash Flows Rationale 1 $1.771 billion Actual Cash flow generated 2 $2 billion An increase of 7% year-over-year. The increase in Q2 can be attributed to the surge in travel demand during the summer months. 3 $1 billion Lower demand expected during the autumn period. 4 $1.5 billion Higher cash flows generated because of the surge in demand during the Christmas months.

Source: Author's projections

Forward Price/Cash Flow Multiple Analysis Forward P/CF Multiple (Industry Median) 4.93x Projected FY22 Cash Flows per Share $9.82 Price Target $48.40

Source: Refinitiv & Q1FY22 Earnings Call

The airline, during Q1, generated operating cash flows of $1.771 billion. The management, during its earnings call, suggested that the airline will generate a positive free cash flow for Q2 as well. Given the surging demand for summer travel, I assume that the company will generate operating cash flows of $2 billion, slightly higher than Q1 and 7% higher compared to Q2 of last year. I assume demand to be much lower in Q3 and therefore, I assume Q3 operating cash flows to be $1 billion. I expect demand to pick up once again during Q4 on account of Christmas and New Year holidays and as such, I assume Q4 operating cash flows to be $1.5 billion. Taken together, this would result in total cash flows of $6.27 billion for FY22.

According to Refinitiv, the total number of shares outstanding is 638.6 million, which would result in a cash flow per share of $9.82. According to Refinitiv, the airline industry's median forward price to cash flow (P/CF) multiple is 4.93x. Using this multiple, this would generate a target price of $48.40, which suggests an upside of approximately 15.5% to the closing price on April 26th, 2022.

Risk Factors

While Delta Air Lines might be enjoying the pent-up demand, it is still not fully immune from inflationary pressures. More specifically, the rising fuel prices are still an issue, especially since they are expected to be a considerable overhang in the short-to-medium term. While the company is attempting to bring down fuel costs with fuel-efficient aircraft upgrades, the impact of these aircraft is not likely to be seen anytime soon.

Furthermore, despite the company benefiting from its own refinery operations, the fuel costs are still expected to stay elevated. The management expects adjusted fuel per gallon to be between $3.20 and $3.35, which would represent an upside of 14 to 20% to the Q1 prices. Therefore, although the airline might have strong pricing power in this inflationary environment, once the demand slows down, there's less clarity on the company's ability to mitigate the elevated fuel costs.

Moreover, the company will also have to be concerned about labor shortages. The company hired 15,000 people in the last fifteen months, including pilots. However, given the considerable time required to train its staff, especially the pilots, the existing labor shortages might significantly affect the airline's ability to restore 100% capacity.

Concluding Thoughts

Overall, I love DAL. The way it has leveraged its premium products to position itself to thrive in an inflationary environment, which is usually not airline friendly, is impressive. While rising fuel costs are a problem, when you have the kind of demand that Delta enjoys and when the passenger preferences are moving away from pricing and towards comfort, these costs are not likely to be as big a headache as initially anticipated.

From a valuation standpoint, I believe that DAL continues to be cheap, with a forward P/CF multiple suggesting an upside of approximately 15.5%.

Unfortunately, I have no plans of flying on DAL anytime soon given that the U.S. is not on my list of travel destinations this year, but I think I might just enjoy the Delta experience through its stock.