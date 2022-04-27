ProfessionalStudioImages/E+ via Getty Images

We love Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Last time, we provided a short but detailed analysis of this auto parts company emphasizing the following macro trends:

Aging car population across the regions where GPC is present. Semiconductor shortage and COVID-19 outbreaks which are leading to fewer vehicles sold. Disciplined capital management with a strong focus on accretive M&A and the dividend aristocrat status.

Q1 Results

The company has a solid engine. Q1 was a record year in sales for GPC, top-line revenue stood at $5.3 billion, posting an increase of 18.6% compared to the previous year's quarterly results. This was led by Industrial Parts Group and its recent acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group. Going down to the P&L at the adjusted net income, GPC posted an increase of 22% to $265.7 million compared to the previous year's quarterly results. Paul Donahue, GPC's CEO stated that: "the first quarter was highlighted by new sales records for GPC and our Automotive and Industrial segments, margin expansion and our seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth. The GPC team successfully navigated through ongoing supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures at levels we haven't seen in 40 years."

GPC Q1 2022 Financial Results

Source: GPC Q1 Results

Concerning our thesis:

Point 1)/2). We've continued to monitor the US and the European car markets, and once again, fewer cars have been sold. This is not only due to shortages but also an economic uncertainty that's surrounding this inflationary period.

Point 3). Earlier this month, GPC announced a further acquisition to reinforce its European automotive business: Lausan, incorporated in 1953 and based in Bilbao (Spain). The company is a leader in automotive aftermarket parts in the Iberian peninsula. Lausan's network includes one national distribution center, nine regional hubs and 37 stores. We should note that this was a minor acquisition, but what's important to emphasize is the management's ability to look for new opportunities and to seamlessly integrate them into GPC businesses. Significant progress was already made with the integration of Kaman Distribution Group.

GPC latest acquisition

Source: GPC Q1 Results

Aside from the latest acquisition and M&A integration, the company's message is always the same: Solid balance sheet and strong cash generation with effective capital allocation.

GPC BS and capital allocation

Source: GPC Q1 Results

Valuation

After the Q1 results and the increased guidance for 2022 provided by management, we reiterate our buy rating, valuing the company with a DCF model at a valuation of $155 per share. The key inputs in our model are long-term growth set at 2.5% with a profit margin at a conservative 8.5% and with a WACC of 5.8%.

GPC 2022 Guidance

Source: GPC Q1 Results