Introduction

Investors putting their money into an ETF or mutual fund believe that passive buy-and-hold investing is the way to go, thinking a more different approach will kill their returns. However, we believe that passive investors overlook three important factors: the impact of drawdowns on their beloved compound model; win rate and outlier risk; and volatility in their annual P&L. Drawdowns cannot be ruled out by investing in a broad ETF, but it's a factor that passive investors tend to neglect.

In the current market environment with heightened levels of volatility and few upside catalysts, most investors will end up earning a mediocre return because of the risk of poor market timing and high-beta trading. Under today's circumstances, passive investing is not going to yield the risk-adjusted returns that you are looking for.

If you want to mimic a buy-and-hold approach but at the same time face less directional exposure and improve your probability of profit, a simple covered-call writing technique can help alleviate longer-term drawdowns. Covered-call writing reduces the standard deviation in your P&L, but the correlation with the underlying asset remains noticeably positive, as does the beta. As such, the strategy should be considered a buy-and-hold like approach, yet it generates additional profits on top of your regular income streams such as dividends.

By strategically allocating capital to covered-call writing on assets that exhibit little correlation, we can create a portfolio that has a lower beta than just buying an ETF. Portfolio overwriting is the most passive way of approaching covered-call writing, allowing for significant upside potential and cost basis reduction while holding the stock for the long run.

Covered-call writing is far from a panacea, but it does a good job in enhancing long-term probability of profit and thus cost basis reduction, i.e., extracting cash out of existing buy-and-hold stock positions. In this article, we're going to outline the concept of passive portfolio overwriting by sharing empirical evidence on three high-quality stocks we currently own.

Covered-Call Writing In A Nutshell

Pretty simply, you call sell one covered call option per 100 shares of stock you own. Selling call options is all about generating a cash flow, meaning we give something in return for getting this instant gratification. By selling a call option, we are undertaking a contract obligation for selling our 100 shares at a certain price, called the strike price, by a specific expiration date.

In return for capping our upside potential beyond the strike price, we get an instant premium based on the implied volatility of the stock, and thus the market's expected movement between now and expiration. The options premium is closely tied to the VIX, or so-called fear gauge index.

The latest developments in Ukraine and China have clearly fueled spikes in implied volatility as of late, pushing the two year-average above the usual 18-19 readings. Our backtesting results indicate, as one would have expected, that sideways markets and elevated expected options volatility significantly enhance the returns for covered-call writers. In that regard, the strategy looks really appealing nowadays.

The two main disadvantages to this strategy are that share appreciation is limited and that your breakeven point can be breached throughout the month. Therefore, covered-call writing does not result in immediate benefits compared to a straightforward buy and hold approach. That being said, the process of compounding will eventually lead to accelerated breakeven reduction. It's after a certain period of time that the strategy will absorb prolonged periods of weakness in the stock market.

Lawrence McMillan, founder of Option Strategist, has been practicing passive covered-call overwriting since the beginning of 2001. This has resulted in the following performance.

Admittedly, active covered-call writing does involve a lot of work in that you have to screen for appropriate stocks and manage the positions. As the strategy has become widespread for retirees or investors looking to generate steady income streams on top of dividends, certain ETFs tailored to covered-call writing have gained popularity over the past years.

However, most of them lack long-term strategy execution by not providing a meaningfully lower standard deviation in returns. Despite periods of surging implied volatility and therefore elevated options premiums, not every stock is appropriate for long-term covered-call writing purposes. Let's look at three high-quality stocks that do fit our framework for generating additional passive income.

Portfolio Overwriting On These High-Quality Compounders

#1 Mastercard: Probably the World's Best Payment Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (MA), one of our largest portfolio overwriting holdings, needs little introduction, as it holds a duopoly with Visa (V) in processing payment transactions and offering related services. Even the pandemic could not hinder this long-time growth company from achieving 40% adjusted ROIC during FY20. Going forward, it's highly likely that MA will retake its pre-pandemic 50+% figure by the end of 2022. With a faster than anticipated recovery in cross-border volumes, MA looks well-positioned to reach record profitability in FY22.

In a continuous effort to extending its reach into other areas of the evolving payments industry, the company has developed an outstanding track record in M&A. Despite a sizable uptick in strategic investments (total recurring CapEx at >4.3% of net revenues), economies of scale are expected to result in even faster cash flow growth for the payments giant over the next three years and beyond.

We can accelerate the process of compounding by leveraging a passive portfolio overwriting strategy on our long-term position. We'd like to sell a 7% out-of-the-money call against 100 MA shares with approximately 30 days till expiration. Our intention is to hold the shares for the long run ensuring future upside capture. If MA rises by more than 7% in one month, thereby breaching the call strike price, we roll out and up to a higher strike for the next month. The following graph shows the added value from this strategy over the period 2018-2022, during which several spikes in volatility took place.

During 2018 and 2019, passively selling call options did not yield better results than a straightforward sit-and-wait strategy because of below-average implied volatility and a strong rally in MA's share price. With the onset of COVID-19, persistently elevated volatility and a rather sideways share price trend gave way to collecting attractive options income. In 2020 alone, this strategy garnered $45 per share (or $5,000 per contract) or 15% on a $300 per share cost basis excluding commissions.

On a rolling basis, options income would have topped the $72 mark as of April 15th, 2022 resulting in a 42% payback on our 2018 stock purchase. Stated differently, our adjusted cost basis is not $158.7 (price in mid-January 2018) but $86.7... Quite impressive! Most importantly, the total return graph below did not factor in the possibility of re-investing the monthly options income stream back into MA (and selling calls against those newly acquired shares).

As stated above, the performance of passive portfolio overwriting is closely related to movements in the share price. Our goal is to maximize passive income beyond dividends and unrealized capital gains, not to avoid drawdowns, which are inherent to each stock regardless of its underlying quality. Still, short-term downside risk for portfolio overwriting should be somewhat mitigated compared to buy-and-hold investing without option selling.

#2 Zoetis: A Leading Animal Health Company

Another standout in high-quality land is Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), a leading animal health multinational which Pfizer (PFE) spun off back in 2013. With historical growth trends in the animal health industry calling for 5-6% per annum, Zoetis' management has done a terrific job in delivering >10% annual net income growth. At the end of last year, ZTS' gross margin was close to 70%, thereby highlighting the company's strong moat in an inflationary environment.

Although the valuation is not so enticing compared to that of the broader market, a long-term investment combined with covered-call writing has yielded rock-solid returns over the past four years. By selling an 8% out-of-the-money covered call and continuously rolling that position at expiration, buy-and-hold investors could have enhanced their unrealized capital gains by another $33 per share over the past 4 years. On a cost basis of $76, that represents a payback in excess of 40%. Notice how passive portfolio overwriting on Zoetis has resulted in steadily accumulating options income due to elevated implied volatility starting off in 2020.

#3 UnitedHealth: Compounding At Its Best

We believe UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) should be on everybody's watchlist during uncertain periods like these. It's one of our top positions which we have been adding more capital to. UNH's latest earnings report came in ahead of our expectations, hence we confirm our bullish stance on the diversified healthcare mogul despite its multi-year rally. For the foreseeable future (2 to 3 years), we have conservatively penciled 10% adjusted EPS growth per annum, while neglecting any additional growth stemming from new acquisitions. Having said that, at 22 times recurring free cash flow, the stock currently doesn't look expensively valued when taking its quality and counter-cyclical features into account.

By selling a 7% out-of-the-money covered call and adjusting that position at expiration depending on UNH's share price, buy-and-hold investors could have seen their unrealized capital gains increase by a stunning $60 since mid-January 2018. On a cost basis of $238, the percentage payback amounts to roughly 25% while capturing the whole rally in UNH shares.

Conclusion

When executed carefully, passive portfolio overwriting is able to absorb longer-term downside risks. The two main disadvantages to this strategy are that share appreciation is limited to the strike price and that your breakeven point may get breached throughout the month. Therefore, covered-call writing does not result in immediate benefits compared to a straightforward buy and hold approach. That being said, the process of compounding will eventually lead to accelerated breakeven reduction. It's after a certain period of time that the strategy will absorb prolonged periods of weakness in the stock market.

Our backtesting results indicate, as one would have expected, that sideways markets and elevated expected options volatility significantly enhance the returns for covered-call writers. In that regard, the strategy looks really appealing nowadays.

In this article, we have outlined three high-quality stocks which should continue to do well under today's circumstances. Combined with passive options selling, accelerated breakeven reduction will improve the overall probability of profit.