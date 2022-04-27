Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) CEO Simone Lagomarsino on Q1 2022 Results - Earning Call Transcript

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2022 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Simone Lagomarsino – Chief Executive Officer, President & Director

Laura Tarantino – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Clark – Piper Sandler

Gary Tenner – D.A. Davidson

Woody Lay – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Simone Lagomarsino

Thank you, Norma. Good morning and welcome to the Luther Burbank Corporation first quarter earnings call. This is Simone Lagomarsino, President and CEO. And with me is Laura Tarantino, our CFO. This morning, we'll focus on the highlights of our financial performance for our first quarter, and then we'll open the line for analyst’s questions. Our net income for the first quarter was $22.9 million or $0.45 million per diluted share as compared to $23.4 million or $0.45 per diluted share in the linked quarter. Our results reflected a $443 thousand decline in net earnings compared to the prior quarter. This modest decline in net earnings was primarily due to compression of our net interest margin and a mark-to-market adjustment for our equity securities.

These negative pressures on our net earnings were somewhat offset by a greater recapture of loan loss provisions as compared to the prior quarter. Let me now take each of these three items individually and provide a little more information. In our last conference call, we explain that we anticipated that our net interest margin would compress each quarter this year. We explained that this compression would occur because our loan portfolio is projected to re-price lower in the near-term due to loan origination volume carrying lower rates than both the rates on loan payoffs, as well as the weighted average rate on the overall portfolio. We also stated that we felt that the cost of our deposit portfolio had reached its floor. Our net interest margin for the first quarter of this year declined by three basis points to 2.54%.

This was primarily due to a 10-basis point decrease in loan yields. Net interest margin compression was partially abated, however, by a three basis point decline in the cost of interest bearing deposits. The net impact was a $494,000 after tax reduction in net interest income. We anticipate that the velocity and magnitude of further rate increases, which are generally forecasted this year, will certainly place upward pressure for deposit or expectations and therefore on deposit rates. Furthermore, relatively strong loan growth in the industry may deplete excess market liquidity earlier than we originally anticipated, which could also create an upper trending and more competitive deposit rate market.

On the other hand, we've recently increased offer rates on all of our loan products consistent with market competitive pricing. Therefore, new loan volume in future quarters should carry interest rates at origination that are higher than our average loan portfolio rate, thereby helping to partially offset the negative impact to our margin of potentially increasing funding costs. It will of course, take a couple of months for this higher loan pricing to be reflected in production results. As we work through our existing pipeline, much of which was locked in at lower interest rates. All that being said, consistent with our message earlier this year we continue to expect that our net interest margin will compress during 2022.

As I previously alluded, our net income for the quarter was also negatively impacted by the significant increase in interest rates as our sole equity security holding representing an original $12 million investment in a community Development Fund, incurred a $413 thousand after-tax mark-to-market loss. We have no current intention of liquidating this investment and it's not uncommon for us to record market adjustments that are typically inverse to the movement of market interest rates. Although first quarter 's impact was greater than we typically would have experienced. The rising rate environment also affected the market value of our debt securities, the vast majority of which are held as available for sale, which as a result did not impact earnings.

And I'll speak to the unrealized losses on that portfolio a bit later. Finally, the third factor that impacted our first quarter net earnings with the reversal of $2.5 million in loan loss provisions. This amount was approximately $500 thousand greater on an after-tax basis than the prior quarters recapture. With this reversal, we have eliminated all qualitative additions to the allowance that we had specifically set aside for the economic uncertainty related to the pandemic. We remain pleased with and appreciative of the resilience of our borrowers and the continued strength of residential real estate in the markets that we serve. Commenting further on asset quality more broadly, we continue to see very strong credit metrics in our loan portfolio.

Although, we saw an increase in criticized and classified asset levels compared to the linked quarter, our total classified assets to total assets measure of 0.19% and our total non-performing assets to total assets measure of 0.03% remain at historically low levels. And our credit metrics continue to be among the strongest in the industry. At March 31st, our allowance coverage ratio was 52 basis points of the portfolio. As a reminder, our bank still operates under the incurred loss methodology for the loan loss allowance, and we expect to adopt CECL in the first quarter of 2023. Based on ongoing results of our CECL model test work, we believe that the implementation of CECL will not result in a significant change to the level of our allowance. However, the ultimate impact of adoption will be dependent on the economic forecast at the time of adoption.

Now, turning to the balance sheet, our total assets at quarter-end grew by $81 million or 4.5% on an annualized basis. This growth was primarily attributed to over 4% annualized growth in our loan portfolio. Our first quarter loan origination volume of $569 million exceeded the linked quarters volume of $70 million or 14% with both our income property in single-family residential units recording strong production. Based on the size of our loan pipeline at March 31st of $815 million, which is more than double the size of our pipeline level at the end of last year, we would expect our second quarter loan volume to reach or surpass our first-quarter's production levels. At this point, we appear on track to achieve our calendar 2022 asset growth goal of 3% to 5% that we announced at the beginning of this year.

Our asset growth in the first quarter was primarily funded with a combination of retail and wholesale deposits. As I mentioned earlier, the average cost of our interest-bearing liabilities declined during the first quarter. We will note, however, that the cost of wholesale funding sources, whether it be brokered deposits or Federal Home Loan Bank advances, have significantly increased over the last quarter, and at some point the cost of our retail funding will begin to trend upward as well. However, we continue to strive to minimize the degree of net margin compression by placing greater emphasis on leveraging technology to acquire customers deposits and furthering our specialty deposit growth for funding, which we generally expect to be less expensive than our typical term deposits. The company's capital position remains strong.

However, total shareholders’ equity declined $1.1 million at quarter-end compared to the prior quarter. The rising interest rate environment caused the fair value of our available for sale debt securities to decrease and lower our equity by $12 million after-tax. We remain in a strong position to support future growth and our Tier 1 leverage ratio is at 10.27% at quarter-end. Our investment portfolio primarily serves as a contingent source of liquidity and assets we generally expect a hold these investments to term. At March 31st, our available for sales securities portfolio of $625 million had an estimated weighted average life of 5.5 years and an average effective duration of three years. As these securities prepay and/or mature, the unrealized losses we recorded will reverse through capital. As based on the current interest rate environment, replacement security purchases are expected to carry higher yields resulting in better future returns.

Although total equity decreased during the first quarter, importantly, our tangible book value per share increased by $0.05 to $12.93 per share as a result of a reduction in outstanding comments shares. During the first quarter, we returned $11.9 million to shareholders in the form of common dividends and share repurchases. Additionally, yesterday, our Board of Directors declared a 12 cent per common share dividend that will be paid on May 16th. And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Laura Tarantino for some additional brief -- brief comments.

Laura Tarantino

Thank you, Simone. As Simone indicated, with rising interest rates, we expect our net interest margin to decline further this year. Given interest rate volatility over the past quarter, let alone the past year, and changing expectations about the frequency and magnitude of short-term rate increases, we're not providing any specific margin guidance. However, I will give some greater granular detail for loan and deposit portfolios. As previously mentioned, we have increased our offer rates recently. Our current best pricing for any hybrid ARM single-family or income property loan product is 4%. This is an improvement of our first quarter loan origination rate, which averaged 3.14%, and it's also a level greater than our weighted average loan portfolio coupon of 3.6% at March 31st.

Assuming competition in an interest rate environment remain unchanged. Loan growth later this year is expected to improve the trajectory of our loan yield. However, as Simone previously stated, it'll be a few months before current offer rates are reflected in our production numbers. At quarter-end, $695 million or 85% of our pipe line carried rate [Indiscernible] with a weighted average coupon of 3.39%. Moving to deposits at March 31st, spot rate on our retail deposit portfolio was 43 basis points. During the month of March, our interest rate on new and renewed term accounts averaged 41 basis points, while our new non-maturity accounts has average interest rate of 37 basis points.

During the second quarter of this year, $505 million of our term deposits with the current weighted average rate of 37 basis points will mature. At renewal, we would expect the cost of these deposits to increase. In late March we executed one new derivative instrument, a two-year interest rate swap with a notional amount of a $100 million to assist in hedging our interest rate risk position. This fed fund fixed pay swap carries a fixed pay laid of 2.24%. Finally, last quarter I stated that I expected our non-interest expense to run at a rate of approximately $16.5 million per quarter.

Our lower than anticipated G&A expenses for the first quarter of this year were primarily attributed to higher than planned capitalized loan cost, relates to strong loan volume during the quarter, and the delay and staffing opened positions. Given the level of our loan pipeline, it is reasonable to expect non-interest expense to be closer to $16 million for the second quarter of this year since we will expect to have higher capitalized loan cost in the second quarter based on the size of our loan pipeline at the end of March 31st. This concludes our prepared remarks, and at this time we will ask the Operator to open the line for questions.

Matthew Clark

Good morning Simone and Laura.

Simone Lagomarsino

Good morning Matthew.

Matthew Clark

Maybe first just on the change in the rate environment and whether or not you're seeing some change in behavior with customers, maybe starting to prefer the hybrid product over the 30-year fixed rate product. Are we at that point yet or do you foresee that happening at some point this year? And if that does occur, do you feel like that would provide an upward bias to that 3% to 5% growth? Or do you feel like the refi activity would decline so much that it would kind of mitigate that -- the better prepay [Indiscernible]?

Simone Lagomarsino

So I'll take the first part and then I'll have Laura take the second part. For the first part is yes, we are definitely seeing and I think there's some industry statistics that we've looked at that suggest that the five-year hybrid or other hybrid loans are much more coming into favor now. Because there is definitely from differential now with 30-year mortgage rates between four and in some cases over 5%. So 4.5 five, over five. And the hybrid arms, as Laura mentioned, are lower than that. So we have seen more interest and I think even like I said, the industry statistics, example, for single-family mortgages suggests that the trend is changing from 30-year fixed to hybrid. And then with that, Laura I'll have you answered the second part of Matthew 's questions.

Laura Tarantino

Thank you. First I would add that we have seen prepayments slow a bit. I'm less concerned on the single-family side about refi activity primarily because we seem to specialize a little bit more in purchase activity. And I think the purchase market is still good and typically spring and summer are strong purchase real estate markets. So I don't think that the client refi will hurt as much.

Matthew Clark

Okay. Great. And then shifting to the deposit beta outlook. I know it's somewhat in flux -- just wait on the Fed here the next few meetings. But what are you budgeting for maybe by the end of the year in terms of deposit costs or even through the end of next year? Just trying to get a sense for kind of your cumulative beta assumption on deposit.

Simone Lagomarsino

And again, I'm going to start and then I'll turn it over to Laura to actually answer your specific question, but I want to give a little bit of background of what we're looking at. I think everybody understands that we've seen a significant inflow of deposits over the pandemic for but -- from both fiscal and monetary policy that has taken place. And those deposits remain in the industry. And in fact, when we looked at so far what we're seeing in the first quarter is deposits in the industry are not starting to go down. And in fact, appear to continue to be growing. So I think the big question in terms of pricing that will be different at this point in time from what the betas were historically, is really just this significant amount of excess liquidity in the system today that we really haven't had historically.

So for instance, when the Fed raised rates a quarter previously, we did not see a lot of banks, competitors really aggressively raise rates to match that. And the deposit pricing market is just not as competitive today, as we've seen it historically. Again, because of just that excess liquidity. But with that kind of as the background and we're kind of looking and monitoring, because certainly, when that dynamic changes, and we start to see an outflow of deposits than we do expect there to be a more competitive deposit pricing market at that point. But we're just not exactly sure when that's going to be. But with that, I wanted to give that a little background. And then I'll turn it over to Laura to answer specifically the question that you asked Matthew.

Laura Tarantino

Thanks and I think specifically; I'm going to say that I tried to indicate that we weren't going to give any tight guidance. And it seems there's just too many variables in that. I feel like this environment's different than environments that we've had in the past where rates were increasing. I feel like the said maybe is a little slower to raise rates this time and now they're going to jump on it quickly. But again, going back to Simone 's points, with deposits growing during the quarter and most things. I don't think there's a real need for people to react right away. So I have no number to give you for just a little bit of are uncertain.

Matthew Clark

Okay. That's fair. And then just on the reserve coverage, is this as low as you'd like to go? Or do you feel like there's a little bit of room left kind of depending upon your qualitative factors. Obviously, a more uncertain outlook these days. I can't imagine would go any lower, but just want to double check there.

Simone Lagomarsino

Laura, go ahead. I was going to say, Laura, why don't you go ahead and comment on that.

Laura Tarantino

Thank you. It's hard to say what the next quarter brings and, of course, we will always react to what's happening. Assuming nothing changed from today, I would think that this level seems about right and we're provisioning for loan growth. As we noted, we don't have any COVID-specific qualitative reserves remaining, and so most of the qualitative factors we have in our current allowance are ones that we feel are typically pretty stable, but again, what we do next quarter will just depend on what's happening in the economy and with our portfolio, but we don't see any really changing trends at this time.

Matthew Clark

Okay thank you.

Gary Tenner

Thanks. I did have a follow-up on that rate board choosing the deposit beta question, just ask that -- Laura, I just wonder is it -- as we look at the interest rate risk analysis on Slide 24, can you give us a sense of what beta assumptions are embedded in your NII simulation model?

Laura Tarantino

You bet. On a weighted average portfolio, it's 79% beta. So the CD's are about 93% and money market accounts are about 78%.

Gary Tenner

Okay that's helpful. Thank you. And then just in terms of your prepared remarks, I just want to sure. I heard this correctly. Did you say that the increase loan offers rates to lowest pricing that you're offering now is 4%?

Simone Lagomarsino

That's correct. So if you were to have maybe look at our three-year hybrid ARM, the lowest will be 4%, whether it be single-family or income property.

Gary Tenner

I appreciate that.

Laura Tarantino

Simone, I want to make sure that we're -- that we emphasize that there is 85% of our current pipeline is locked in and has been locked in. So we have to kind of work through at lower rates than the 4%. So we want to make sure we're clear that we're not going to see the benefit of that immediately, but it definitely over time, we'll see the benefit of, the current rate.

Simone Lagomarsino

Probably not [Indiscernible].

Gary Tenner

Yes, I appreciate that. Thank you.

Woody Lay

Good morning.

Simone Lagomarsino

Good morning, Woody

Woody Lay

I wanted to hit on expenses. I think if I heard correct, you got it to an expense -- a expense number of $16 million for the next quarter. Do you see that remaining relatively stable throughout the year? There's some initiatives that could come in the back half of the year that could increase that up a little bit.

Laura Tarantino

I think if it increases, it would be more dependent on loan volumes slowing. So our initiatives are pretty spread throughout the year, and I don't think there's anything in particular that makes some spike in the third or fourth quarter. But if our volume goes down in quarter three or quarter four that would have a direct impact.

Woody Lay

Right. Okay. And then last for me on the buyback front, it was nice to see buyback a little bit higher in the first quarter. What's sort of the plan with the buyback going forward? And could you just remind me how much remaining capacity you have in your current authorization?

Simone Lagomarsino

So Laura, I'll let Laura answer how much we have remaining, but I will mention that as an ongoing basis, we always look at our capital and how we manage our capital. And at this point, we're going to complete the current $20 million that we plan that we had set aside and then determine next steps. So with that I'll just let Laura maybe answer the amount that was remaining at the end of the quarter.

Laura Tarantino

At March 31st, there was $4.1 million remaining.

Woody Lay

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

Simone Lagomarsino

Thank you. Woody.

Simone Lagomarsino

Thank you, Norma. And we want to thank all of you for joining us this morning on our conference call. And this now concludes the first quarter 2022 conference call for Luther Burbank Corporation. Thank you.

