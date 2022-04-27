agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is finally underway, and one of the first companies to report its results was Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF). Overall, the company had a satisfactory start to Q1 and is tracking in line with its FY2021 guidance (450,000-ounce mid-point). Unfortunately, this was offset by higher capex than I anticipated at Media Luna, which has created a slight funding shortfall. This is not a deal-breaker, and I don't see any risk to obtaining this capital, but the moderate decline in ML economics has led to a dip in fair value, and my low-risk buy zone being revised from US$10.40 to US$9.50.

El-Limon Guajes Operations (Company Presentation)

Production & Sales

Torex released its preliminary Q1 results just recently, reporting gold production of ~112,400 ounces, a 13% decline year-over-year but above internal estimates. The slight beat was related to higher than budgeted processed grades. Torex noted that gold sales came in slightly lower at ~108,000 ounces, but even with the lower sales, it should be a solid quarter for revenue, helped by the higher gold price. Assuming a gold price of ~$1,870/oz, I would expect the company to report revenue of ~$202 million, translating to only a ~2% decline in revenue year-over-year.

Torex Gold - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Comparing the Q1 results to Torex's FY2021 guidance mid-point of ~450,000 ounces of gold produced, Torex is certainly tracking well against its guidance at 25% with three quarters to go. This is certainly nice to see following several production misses sector-wide for other companies due to COVID-19-related headwinds and supply chain issues that impacted productivity and workforce levels. However, while Torex continues to excel operationally, we saw the first snag in a while when it comes to things that the company cannot control, like inflation. Let's take a closer look below:

Media Luna Updated Technical Report

Torex released its 2021 Morelos Complex Technical Report [TR] in March, which included updated cost estimates for its Media Luna Project, its second mine that it will transition to in 2024. As of 2018, upfront capex for Media Luna [ML] was estimated at ~$500 million. It was quite clear that capex would come in above this figure due to inflationary pressures and changes in scope. However, while I thought a 30% increase was possible, costs came in much higher than I had anticipated.

According to the updated TR, upfront capex is estimated at $848 million, which excludes more than $100 million spent on the project, placing the figure north of $900 million. This is a more than 80% increase from the previous estimate (~$900+ million vs. ~$500 million), but the good news is that there's a large contingency baked into the study of $100 million. Still, this has created a funding shortfall.

This is because Torex is likely to finish the year with ~$420 million in liquidity, and the company should generate more than $220 million in operating cash flow next year during construction. Even after adding these figures together, it will still be more than $200 million short, and it's always better to raise more than less to avoid having to go back for a second raise, especially with Torex wanting to maintain $100 million in liquidity through construction. Torex noted that it is considering a gold prepay, high yield debt, and or an expanded credit facility ($150 million currently) with additional financing of $250 million to $300 million.

Torex - Year-End Cash, Cash With $275 Million Debt Raise (Company Presentation)

Given the increase in capital expenditures and total capex over the mine life, the updated NPV (5%) for the Morelos Property (Media Luna/El-Limon Guajes) comes in at just ~$1.04 billion at conservative metals prices of $1,600/oz gold, $21.00/oz silver and $3.50/lb copper. This was also well below my estimates, but I believe a more reasonable assumption is ~$1,186 million, which factors in a higher gold price of $1,700/oz, which I believe to be more than reasonable. So, while the funding shortfall is a short-term hiccup, Torex's net asset value per share has declined slightly as well.

So, what's the good news?

While inflationary pressures certainly led to a moderate degradation in project economics, this is still a very robust project. This is evidenced by a production profile of ~375,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] over a 12-year mine life at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $954/oz. These figures are more than 20% below the estimated FY2022 industry average (~$1,150/oz+).

Production Profile - Morelos Complex (Company Presentation)

It's worth noting that there is also some additional upside to NPV (5%) if copper/silver prices remain elevated and/or if the company can develop the nearby EPO deposit. Finally, the project is obviously sensitive to the gold price, with a $1,900/oz gold price (over the mine life) boosting NPV (5%) to nearly $1.50 billion. I prefer to err on the conservative side, hence why I am using a $1,700/oz gold price, given that it's very difficult to project metals prices into the future over a forward 12-year period.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on Torex's 86 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$10.75, it currently trades at a market cap of ~$925 million. This is a very reasonable valuation for a 400,000+ ounce per annum producer and is well below my estimated net asset value for Torex of ~$1.28 billion, translating to a P/NAV multiple of 0.72. However, Torex has higher risks than many of its peers due to being a single-asset producer in a Tier-2 jurisdiction that's having to transition from one mine to another, justifying some of this discount.

Based on what I believe to be a more conservative multiple of 0.90x P/NAV, I see a fair value for the stock of US$13.60, with an upside case closer to US$15.00 once funding is completed and construction is near completion for the transition to mining at Media Luna. When looking at low-risk buy zones, I prefer to bake in a 30% margin of safety for single-asset producers, and I prefer to use the base case, not the upside case. After applying a 30% discount to fair value, Torex's updated low-risk buy zones come in at US$9.50, down from US$10.65 previously.

Torex Gold Operations (Company Presentation)

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that Torex has a short-term support zone at US$10.40 and is now in the lower portion of its trading range, which would normally suggest a buying opportunity. However, with my low-risk buy point from a valuation standpoint no longer lining up with the US$10.40 area, I have no plans to buy the stock at this upper support zone. This doesn't mean that Torex can't go higher, or that it won't bottom out at this support zone. Still, I prefer to only buy at the right price with a large margin of safety when it comes to single-asset producers, and following the less favorable ML Technical Report, I prefer to be more conservative with my buy zone on Torex.

TORXF Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Torex put together another robust quarter in Q1, highlighted by exceptional safety metrics and strong production. However, this was more than overshadowed by a significant increase in upfront and total capex at Media Luna and higher operating costs than I was anticipating. This is not a deal-breaker by any means, but it has led to a moderate drop in estimated NPV (5%) for the Morelos Complex. In summary, I currently see more attractive bets elsewhere but would consider starting a position at US$9.50 or lower.