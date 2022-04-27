Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is a popular name among investors and is regarded as a highly robust, high quality investment due to an impeccable decade of blowing past analysts expectations and constant innovation of new technologies. That being said, multiple headwinds are facing their line of operations such as IOS changes, a strong U.S dollar hindering international revenue growth, and employee growth exceeding revenue growth. Additionally, the company's method of so called "returning cash to shareholders" is a paradox as their stock-based compensation cancels out most of the cash used to repurchase Meta's stock. Lastly, due to these economic and operational headwinds, I believe that Meta Platforms is overvalued, and that investors should stay clear of the technology behemoth.

Meta Platforms: The Company In Which Rewards Staff, Not Shareholders

Through the years 2012-2021, Meta Platforms had bought a total of $91 billion worth of stock. Despite this massive figure being spent on buying back stock, the company's total shares outstanding during that same period had increased at a CAGR of 3%.

Looking closer, you realize that a large reason for this occurrence is because the company over the years has utilized share buybacks to largely offset their enormous stock-based compensation.

As you can see, out of the total $91 billion being spent to fund share repurchases approximately 42% was being used to offset the dilution being created through stock-based compensation. Additionally, if we take away the year 2021, approximately 72% of total shares repurchased through the years 2012-2020 were used to fund the company's stock-based compensation. The conclusion drawn from this is that the company's share repurchases have historically created minimal value for their shareholders and that they've primarily been used to offset their staff's equity dilution. As a long-term investor, this would put a sour taste in my mouth when considering holding the company going forward.

2022 Revenue Growth: Strong USD Will Hinder Key International Revenue Streams

In addition to the company not returning cash to shareholders, the short term for Meta's revenue/EPS growth looks rather cloudy. Firstly, the company's international revenue growth will be hindered in USD terms due to the recent appreciation in the Dollar. Over the last 6 months, the Euro and Japanese Yen have depreciated 9% and 12% against the U.S dollar. This is problematic considering in 2021 around 60% of the company's revenue was generated outside of the United States.

If these currencies trade around the same levels as they do today, that means Meta Platforms will need to grow their revenues by a near double digit amount in regions such as Europe, Japan, and Canada, just for sales growth to be flat in U.S dollar terms. Moreover, considering geopolitical turmoil, the federal reserves tightening, and possible economic slowdown, the U.S dollar may appreciate even further against these foreign currencies as foreigners search for a safe haven.

2022 Margin Squeeze: Employee Growth Exceeding Revenue Growth

Continuing on why I believe that Meta is going to have a rough fiscal 2022, the company is showing a concerning trend of employee growth exceeding revenue growth. This has proven to have a negative affect on the company's EBITDA growth. The following chart I found provides an insightful look into how the company's EBITDA growth over the past few years has been correlated to revenue growth and total employee growth.

Focusing on the current trend since Q4 of 2021, total employee's have grown faster than total revenue. Considering wages are a company's largest expense, it makes sense that if employee growth exceeds revenue growth, margins are likely to decline, leading to outcomes such as lower EBITDA growth. Additionally, considering management is only predicting annual revenue growth of 8%, I'd say that there is a high probability that annual employee growth exceeds annual revenue growth, also meaning that there is a good chance that margins get thinned out. Therefore, I am of the opinion that the comparison of total employee and total revenue growth could become a precursor for underperforming annual EPS growth.

Valuation: Forward P/E of 14 Is Not Justifiable

The main thesis I hear from Meta bulls is that the company is a great business trading at an attractive forward P/E multiple of 14. Indeed, a forward P/E multiple of 14 is very cheap considering it's far below the company's 5 and 10 year mean.

My issue however isn't that the multiple is not low enough, but rather I believe a forward P/E multiple of 14 is simply too optimistic. Management is only expecting EPS to decline in the low single digits this year. However, when you consider inflation leading to companies having to cut marketing spending in order to reduce costs, a strong USD affecting global revenue growth, iOS changes, the possibility of Android following iOS, regulation changes, and EBITDA margins being squeezed due to Meta's own price pressures, I'd say that both single digit revenue growth and single digit EPS decline are both too optimistic. If I come off as a skeptic, I encourage readers to read the transcript of their most recent quarterly conference call and count the number of times management uttered the words "headwind" or "hurtle". My thought is that the previous drivers mentioned are going to drive much lower EPS than management is proclaiming and that investors should value Meta Platform's with a forward P/E of closer to 25.

Smart Money Is Capitulating

Lastly, I'd also like to mention that it appears even smart money is capitulating on Meta Platforms. Tracking the latest hedge fund activity you notice that investor sentiment has changed since the last time these funds reported their 13-F filings. Total puts being made on the stock have increased by 11.69% and the put/call ratio has also risen significantly by 21.69%.

Keep in mind, Meta is still highly beloved by hedge funds as 680 of them have this stock as a top 10 holding, but you are seeing a slight change in sentiment from the smart money and I believe that will further exacerbate once Q2 and Q3 earnings are released.

Conclusion: Stay Far Away For Now

To conclude why I think you shouldn't buy Meta Platforms, I believe that the company will have a much weaker fiscal year than investors are expecting, leading me to believe that a forward P/E of 14 is not an accurate means to value the company. Meta Platforms is going to be fighting a massive uphill battle in 2022 with regulatory, consumer, macroeconomic, and competitive hurdles. Additionally, the company has failed to reward its long-term shareholders as buybacks have been largely used to offset stock-based compensation. Lastly, it appears that we are beginning to see the smart money capitulate. Overall, I believe that Meta Platforms is one of many internet stocks to see an even greater drawback as I expect another NASDAQ heavyweight earnings disaster in quarters 2 and 3.