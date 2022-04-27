andresr/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Diversey Holdings

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $692 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that is priced at $15.00 per share.

The firm provides cleaning solutions and infection prevention to customers worldwide.

While DSEY may present a buying opportunity for patient, long-term hold investors, for the near-term I'm on Hold for DSEY.

Company

Fort Mill, South Carolina-based Diversey was founded to sell a variety of cleaning and disinfection chemical products and related services to diverse industry verticals with a global footprint.

Management is headed by Philip Wieland, who has been with the firm since 2020 and was previously UK CEO of Brakes Group. He has held a variety of executive roles in the foodservice and healthcare industries.

The company's primary offerings include:

Infection Prevention

Floor & Building Care Products

Kitchen & Laundry

Dosing & Dispensing

Floor Care Machines

The firm pursues customer relationships through direct and distributor channels.

Approximately 80% of the company's net revenue is from direct/ship through sales and distribution accounted for the remaining 20%.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals was an estimated $49.2 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $88 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing demand for general cleaning products and healthcare consumption of disinfectants and sanitizers.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic will likely increase the industry's expected growth trajectory.

Below is a chart showing the U.S. I&I cleaning chemicals market history and future growth forecast:

U.S. Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Ecolab (ECL)

Numerous smaller regional and local competitors

DSEY's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown slightly on a seasonal basis:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has trended lower over the past 5 quarters:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has risen since its IPO in Q1 2021:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained largely negative:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, DSEY's stock price has dropped 55.2 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's rise of 0.4 percent, as the chart below shows:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For DSEY

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,540,000,000 Enterprise Value $4,430,000,000 Price/Sales 0.85 Enterprise Value/Sales 1.69 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 15.61 Operating Cash Flow (TTM) -$88,700,000 Revenue Growth Rate (TTM) -0.39% Earnings Per Share -$0.64

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be Ecolab (ECL); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Ecolab (ECL) Diversey (DSEY) Variance Price/Sales 3.68 0.85 -76.9% Enterprise Value/Sales 4.51 1.69 -62.5% Enterprise Value/EBITDA 22.09 15.61 -29.3% Operating Cash Flow (TTM) $2,060,000,000 -$88,700,000 -104.3% Revenue Growth Rate 12.5% -0.4% -103.1%

(Source)

Commentary On Diversey

In its last earnings call, covering Q4 2021's results, management highlighted an "increasingly tough operating environment" through which the company "delivered [its] fourth quarter targets."

CEO Wieland said the firm gained market share with net new business of about 3% of topline revenue and what he terms "over $220 million of post-COVID market recovery in front" of the company.

Notably, recent price increases have remained intact, indicating the company has pricing power in the current inflationary environment.

As to its financial results, its institutional segment, which provides around 75% of its revenue, produced a 3.5% decline in Q4 YoY revenue, but management said that was not indicative of its forward run-rate revenue in 2022. So, it appears 2022 may have some positive revenue surprises.

Part of this expected return to growth in 2022 is management's expectation for its infection prevention business normalization in 2022.

Its Food & Beverage segment produced 14% growth over the same quarter in 2020, as management cited new business gains, acquisition activity and water treatment growth as contributing factors.

Looking ahead, the firm expects to increase prices by 6% in 2022, which management believes will offset inflation in dollars while setting the stage for long-term margin improvement as inflationary pressures drop over time.

As a result, revenue should grow by "high-single-digit percentage" in 2022, assuming continued post-COVID recovery dynamics.

Unfortunately, the company will likely continue to feel the supply chain effects from the war in Ukraine, resulting in increased cost of product transportation and raw materials.

Regarding valuation, compared to industry leader Ecolab, the market is valuing DSEY at significant discounts on various valuation metrics, which is not surprising given its lower performance in major categories.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the continued negative effects from inflation and the related uncertainty around how well future price increases will be tolerated by customers.

A rosy scenario is that inflation abates toward the end of 2022 and the higher prices DSEY has pushed through result in margin expansion.

Furthermore, a peaceful closure to the war in Ukraine may ease oil prices, reducing operating expenses and growing profitability.

However, I'm not so sanguine about these two outcomes in 2022, as I believe inflation will remain elevated and there is no sign of the supply chain costs and disruptions from the war in Ukraine abating.

While DSEY may present a buying opportunity for patient, long-term buy-and-hold investors, for the near-term, I'm on Hold for DSEY.