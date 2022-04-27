Lundin Energy's (LNDNF) CEO Nick Walker on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCPK:LNDNF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Ed Westropp – Vice President Investor Relations

Nick Walker – President and Chief Executive Officer

Teitur Poulsen – Chief Financial Officer

Dan Fitzgerald – Chief Operating Officer

Teodor Sveen-Nilsen – Spare Bank 1 Markets

James Thompson – JPMorgan

Yoann Charenton – Société Générale

Mark Wilson – Jefferies

Welcome everyone. Good afternoon or good morning. Welcome to the Lundin Energy Q1 2022 Results. We'll follow the usual form. Nick will take us through the highlights and operations and then Teitur will follow on with the financials and Nick will round you off at the end with a little summary. For the Q&A again, we'll follow the usual form. We'll take questions from the line first. And then I'll host any that we get through the web.

So thanks very much for joining and I'll hand over to Nick.

Nick Walker

Well, thank you, Ed. Good afternoon or good morning if you're joining us from North America and welcome to our first quarter 2022 results discussion, which will likely be our last before completion of the Aker BP transaction. As usual I'll cover off the operations update and then I'll also talk through the Aker BP deal status and then Teitur will walk us through the Q1 financials. Then of course, we'll open up for your questions.

First of all, the key highlights for the quarter. I'm really pleased to report that our business continues to deliver on all fronts with strong production and financial results. This is underpinned by our world class assets and, of course, strong oil and gas prices that we're experiencing. You can see that production came in at 191,000 BOEs per day for the quarter, which was towards the top of our guidance range. Our key projects are all on track. The Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 topsides were successfully installed on schedule and we're on target for first oil in Q4 this year. And we have a pipeline of five view projects, including the large Wisting development heading towards project sanction by the end of the year. Our high quality cash generative business delivered strong financial results with continued industry leading operating costs you can see here at $3.7 per barrel, which is in line with our guidance.

And we generated record quarterly revenue of almost $2 billion in the quarter, which yielded free cash flow for the quarter of $822 million resulting us further deleveraging the business with net debt reduced to $2.1 billion at the end of the quarter. And the AGM improved their quarterly dividend, increased by 25% to $0.5625 per share payable until completion of the Aker BP transaction. And we also continued to deliver on our decarbonization plan. Electrification of Edvard Grieg is on track for completion in the Q4 of this year. The MLK wind farm in Finland is now fully online and we continue with top quartile ESG ratings, which to remind you if we continue the business as is the company would be carbon neutral from operational emissions by the end of this year.

On the combination of Lundin Energy ZMP business with Aker BP, we're on track for completion of the transaction on the 30th of June 2022, which I'll discuss in a moment. So in some way we have an excellent start to 2022 and all of our key business priorities are on track and I will now cover some of the detail supporting this performance. So firstly, looking at production, our world class assets keep on outperforming deliver production in Q1 of 191,000 BOEs per day, which was towards the top of the guidance range. And you can see that's now 27 quarters running that we've met or exceeded guidance.

At the end of the reporting period, Edvard Grieg experienced a failure of some electrical systems resulting in an outage for almost four weeks. Production has now partially restarted at about 75% levels and will ramp up to full rates during May. We took the opportunity to accelerate the Edvard Grieg plant shutdown works, which were originally scheduled in May to coincide with this temporary outage, which significantly reduces the impact. And we now only have a few days of planned outage of Edvard Grieg in May to coincide with a [indiscernible] terminal plant shutdown. So with the good performance in Q1, the outlook for the business and our general conservatism around our estimates, the full year production estimate remains at or above the midpoint of our guidance range, which is unchanged at 180,000 to 200,000 BOEs per day.

And now turning to our world class assets, which underpin our business, Johan Sverdrup continues to perform at an extremely high level with Phase 1 operating very stable at 535,000 barrels of oil per day gross with extremely high production efficiency. And you can see stellar operating metrics operating costs of just over $2 per barrel and exceptionally low carbon emissions, more than a hundred times better than the world average. We continue to see excellent reservoir performance, which we believe will lead to increased reserves and plateau extension. And this has been worked in the licensed partnership. The photo here shows how Johan Sverdrup looks today with the newly installed Phase 2 processing platform at the field center. And to give a sense of scale of the five bridge linked platforms, the whole facility stretches over one kilometer end to end. When Phase 2 comes online, this will lift the full field capacity level to over 755,000 barrels of oil per day. And to put that in context, it's about one third of Norway's total production.

Looking now at Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup, the P2 topsides were successfully installed on schedule and we're now in the final commissioning phase and drilling of the subsea wells has also commenced. Critical activities for first oil are approximately 95% complete and the project is firmly on track for first oil in the fourth quarter of this year. And there's a real opportunity to see earlier production if the project continues to see progress ahead of expectations. Costs are unchanged from the PDO, but I expect at least to reduce as unused contingency is released through the remainder of the project.

So, in summary, Johan Sverdrup continues to deliver above expectations, and everything is on track with Phase 2.

And in the Greater Edvard Grieg Area we're delivering on the upsides that will keep the facilities full in the long-term. At Edvard Grieg the power from shore project is on track for completion in Q4 this year, at which point we can expect similar levels of emissions performance to Johan Sverdrup. This project is a key element of our decarbonization plan. And we're planning for another inflow well program.

Having completed the Solveig Phase 1 enrolled since the EWT tie-back projects last year with good success, we're now embarking on a future program of three further tie-back projects with the aim of achieving project sanctions by the end of 2022. The significant further upside in the area, and I expect to see exploration and appraisal drilling here for many years to come.

And there is an adage that the big fields get bigger. Edvard Grieg continues to deliver up to this. With reserves currently standing at over two times the original PDO and with potential further upsides.

Performance from the three inflow wells drilled and completed in 2021 are ahead of expectations and a future inflow well program is being planned for spud in mid-2023. And you can see some of the potential locations shown on this slide.

To help mature the program we're currently acquiring a further 4D seismic survey over the field, a technology that's been extremely successful to date in understanding the movement of the fluids in the reservoir will help de-risk the opportunities for infield drilling.

And we've already extended the plateau at the Edvard Grieg Area by five years from the original PDO to end 2023 and our aim is to keep the facilities full in the long-term. We are on track to bring forward the Solveig Phase 2, Rolvsnes Full Field and Lille Prinsen and tie-back projects for sanction at the end of this year, to take advantage of the temporary tax incentives. Both the Rolvsnes and Lille Prinsen projects will further progress our understanding and exploitation of the basement reservoir potential in the area, where we see significant opportunity of up to 300 million barrels gross. These projects will add high margin barrels and contribute to extending the plateau production at the Edvard Grieg facility.

And now turning to the Alvheim Area, which has a track record of continually growing reserves and creating value, and we continue to progress multiple opportunities in the area. With three new projects being progressed, the Frosk, Kobra East and Gekko projects are now in the execution phase and the concept studies are ongoing at the Trell & Trine development with the aim to submit a PDO in the middle of the year. All these projects are being progressed under the temporary tax regime and have great economics with break evens in the range of $25 to $30 a barrel. And together, we'll add 70 million barrels of gross reserves and deliver gross peak production of up to 45,000 barrels a day. It's really encouraging that we see these projects moving forward and continue to find opportunities and to create value here. And I think there's still more to come.

And last year we have increased our interest in the large Wisting oil development to 35%, creating induction core area for the business. Wisting is a high quality 500-million-barrel project with strong economics. The development concept is now being finalized, and the PDO submission is planned and on schedule for the end of this year. And as this development will be powered from shore, the project fully aligned with our decarbonization aspirations.

We also see significant exploration up cycles to Wisting with the surrounding acreage estimated to hold 500-million-barrels of un-risked prospective resources. So, this is a high-quality project and supports the long-term production outlook for our business.

And we continue to create future value. We have a pipeline of projects with three in the execution phase, five heading towards sanction this year, together maturing around 240 million barrels of net resources and we continue to explore. We've got five wells remaining to be drilled in 2022, targeting around 140 million barrels of net prospective resources.

And with the start of Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 later this year, the business will consistently deliver over 200,000 boes per day and quite possibly up to 250,000 boes. And I believe our world-class assets can continue to yield further value creation opportunities.

So, I now want to focus on the Aker BP combination and recap on the basis for the deal. Lundin Energy has a track record of creating value for shareholders for over 20 years as you can see from this slide. Since the company's inception in 2001, the share price has grown from SEK 3 per share to around SEK 400 per share today. While along the way, also distributing $2.5 billion to shareholders through spinouts and dividends, representing an exceptional 28% compound annual average return to shareholder every year for 20 years.

How we felt to prosper through the energy transition we need to build greater scale as well as retaining focus and being low cost and low carbon, which led to the process we ran in the last year resulting in the transaction to combine Lundin Energy’s E&P business with Aker BP and in Lundin Energy, we leave behind the renewables business, which is well positioned for growth.

The combination of Aker BP and Lundin Energy’s E&P business is a tremendous deal drawing on the best of both companies to make something even bigger and better, creating a Norway pure-play E&P company of scale with production growth into the next decade, a complementary portfolio of industry-leading low cost and low carbon emissions assets, which is positioned to be successful through the energy transition.

The combined company will be Europe's leading independent E&P Company with a market capitalization of about $25 billion. And this will be a business that's financially stronger through the cycle and is able to deliver sustainable and growing shareholder returns into the next decade. And so I believe this is a tremendous deal for shareholders where the value of the combined business is greater than the component parts.

And so for the Lundin Energy shareholders, you can see on this slide that what this delivers firstly a significant upfront cash consideration of approximately SEK 73 per share, which is just under 20% of the value of the company. Secondly, the opportunity to be a shareholder in the leading European E&P company receiving approximately 0.951 shares in Aker BP for every Lundin share. And thirdly, a retained interest in a standalone renewable business that's set for growth.

Overall, the existing Lundin Energy shareholders will own 43% of the combined company and the Lundin family will remain a key investor with around 14%. And in terms of process to prove the combination, the deal has now been approved by the shareholders of both companies; customary government approvals are required, which we believe will be obtained.

And we expect closing of the transaction on the 30th of June this year. And this is what the combined company looks like, who will have reserves and resources of 2.8 billion boe supporting production growth from current levels of around 400,000 boes per day to over 525,000 boes per day in 2028. And this has been delivered at industry-leading low operating costs less than $7 per barrel, and thus yielding high margin barrels.

The combined business will continue with industry-leading low carbon emissions of around one quarter of industry average, providing the combined entity, the opportunity to continue a progressive and market-leading decarbonization strategy where the aspiration of Aker BP to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. And the business has the financial strength and cash flow profile to pay a growing dividend – growing a sustainable dividend into the next decade.

Aker BP is guided a 14% increase in dividend for 2021, meaning the combined group will pay an annual dividend of $1.90 per share post-deal completion and on a quarterly basis and growing thereafter by at least 5% per annum where the oil price is above $40. And so this will be a world-class company by any measure. And I'm convinced that the combination with Aker BP is a win-win outcome for both sets of shareholders.

And so for the remaining Lundin Energy business, this is a new renewables energy company that is a platform for growth. The business comes out of the gate in a strong position with three high quality renewables assets in the Nordics, which when fully built out will produce around 600 gigawatt hours per annum, enough to power around 150,000 homes.

The business will be fully funded with cash to build out the committed projects and will be generating free cash flow from the end of 2023. Being initially debt-free, the business will have the capacity to raise capital for growth and acquisitions. The company will obtain key members of Lundin Energy's Board of Directors, a management team with knowledge of the current asset base and a proven track record of building public companies and creating shareholder value. It's intended on completion of the Aker BP transaction that Dan Fitzgerald, our Chief Operating Officer will become the CEO of Lundin Energy Renewables who I believe will do a fantastic job. The company will also remain listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange.

We've seen through building our existing renewables portfolio that the market's fragmented and that there's a real opportunity to create value in this space. And the long-term vision to grow Lundin Energy renewables into a industry-leading business with scale and sufficient cash flow to be able to provide progressive shareholder returns. And so I believe with our entrepreneurial spirit and focus on value creation, there's a tremendous opportunity to deliver on this objective.

And we'll announce in mid-May more details on the government framework for this new business. So that wraps up the operational update and an overview of the transaction.

And I'm now going to hand over to Teitur, who will take us through the financials for Q1.

Teitur Poulsen

Okay. Thanks very much, Nick and good afternoon or good morning, everybody. So as usual, we start off with some of the key highlights for the first quarter in terms of financial performance. And as you can see on here, it’s yet again a quarter where some of our key financial metrics are setting new records. As you’ll see in our report, we continue to split our reporting into continuing operations, which is essentially the renewable business and then the discontinued operations, which is the E&P business. But in the slides, we’re going to show here we are effectively combining those two report on a fully consolidated as we always have done in the past.

So starting off with the production and sales, Nick took you through the production numbers of 191,000 boe per day for the quarter. We were over lifted yet again in the quarter. This is the third consecutive quarter we were over lifted. So the financials are driven off sales and there we lifted 201,000 barrels equivalent per day for the quarter. We’ll come back on the price utilization, but the utilization has been very strong, $104 a barrel for the oil and close to $200 a barrel for the gas in boe terms.

Operating costs continue to be industry-leading low and $3.71 is in line with our guidance despite seeing certain pressures on electricity and CO2 costs. But in the bigger context of the OpEx, we still remain within guidance. And investment levels came in just under $170 million for the quarter and that split on $120 million in CapEx and $48 million on E&A spend. And then we had some renewable investments of $23 million in addition.

So with the strong macro background we have at the moment that’s obviously generating significant cash flow for the business. EBITDA number just below $1.9 billion for the quarter, which is a new record for the company and also CFFO on the cash flow statement over $1 billion generated and with free cash flow at $822 million so extremely strong cash generation. And that led to as Nick said, deleveraging the balance sheet still our net debt position at quarter end just about $1 billion and leaving the net debt to EBITDA ratio at less than half time.

If we then move on to the next slide and look at some of the key metrics that we report against in the top right, you see the sales volumes we had in the quarter 18 million barrels boe sold during the quarter, which is slightly down on the same quarter last year and also on the previous quarter. Whereas the price realization is obviously continued to improve and compared to same quarter last year 82% off on price realization $109 a barrel oil equivalent, and even against Q4, which was a very strong price utilization – we are still up 30% against the previous quarter.

So that generated revenue for the Q1 $1.97 billion and generating as I said on EBITDA of just below $1.9 billion, which is up 86% on the same period last year. CFFO just over $1 billion, we – during the quarter, we paid the cash taxes of $509 million and with the increasing oil price, we also had a significant working capital built of $322 million. Those two items included we generated CFFO of as I said over $1 billion probably EBITDA of $1.9 billion

We also had strong free cash flow generation. We had cash flows from investments of $187 million, which is in line with our full year guidance over the period. So to quarterly cost we have had here is roughly we’re off the guidance, but on development costs and E&A, so as I said, hundred – and just below $190 million of investments. And after then giving us an adjusted net profit of just below $400 million, we should be mindful of the fact that we are not charging depletion to the income statement from the date of announcing the deal with the Aker BP.

So this is under IFRS5 accounts, and that’s obviously going to improve the adjusted net results, given that the depletion charge is one of our highest – higher cost items going to the income statement. So I mentioned strong price realization, if you look on the chart to the left to start off with you can see for the barrels we sold, we realized $104 a barrel of the sold volume. But with a higher gas prices that boe price we achieved was $109 a barrel.

And you can also see at the bottom of this chart that the proportion of gas sales to oil sales is not surprisingly is increasing. So in Q1, we had the 86% of the revenue was oil and 14% was gas related. And on the chart to the right here, you’ll see the make of our real oil price. So the Dated Brent for the quarter was averaging $102 a barrel and due to the timing effects, so in other words, when we lifted our cargos during the quarter, we had a lot of benefits creating to $2.40 a barrel given that after each lifting, we are pricing that cargo to five subsequent days. And the timing of those lifting played well into how the oil price behaved during the quarter.

And a slight discount on the physical sales of $0.50. That’s also significantly lower than if you look on the average over the previous three quarters, it was $1.50 discount. So we have a $1 a barrel lower discount and we have seen over recent quarters. And that then led to $104 a barrel realized price on all the cargos we lifted.

Looking then briefly on gas. We realize the price of $194 a barrel per BOE. And the pricing mechanism is the same as in previous quarters where we are selling everything day ahead. So we are fully exposed to the spot gas price market, both in the UK and on continent Europe in relation to the gas volume that we are selling. Then looking at operating costs, as I said, the unit cost for the quarter $3.72 with absolute costs for the quarter at $69 million.

And you can see in the light blue bars at the bottom here, how the impact has gone to in our OpEx costs on electricity and CO2 costs. So if you look compared to Q1 last year, then electricity prices, which is what’s powering on search of facilities are up close to 230% compared to Q1 last year.

And also CO2 taxes are up 70%, which is why you see that light blue increasing fairly materially over that period. But nevertheless, in the context of being generally $1.9 billion of EBITDA to have an operating cost of below $70 million, it’s very well managed through our operations team in order to keep these costs under control. And therefore generating yet another strong EBITDA margin of 96% for Q1.

Then looking at FX on the income statement, the reported tax rate was 75%, which is lower than what it normally would’ve been. And that to some interest rates, what gains we had on some interest rate hedges, which are all non-cash, but because they’re deemed to be ineffective following the Aker BP deal, they’re being fully charged to the income statement, which therefore reduced the effect of tax rate.

But if we strip out the impact from that, plus the FX loss that we had of $36 million, then our operational tax rate is more or less bang on the Norwegian tax rate of 78%, which is also what you would expect to see in terms of effective tax rate when you strip off out certain financial items. And at the bottom of this slide, you see the chart where – which shows the actual cash tax payments that we have to make.

And in Q1, as I said earlier, we paid $509 million in cash taxes in Norway. And depending on FX, but we are paying – two further installments in Q2 this year of NOK4.5 billion per installments, NOK9 billion in total. And based on the quarter end FX rate to the NOK that should come in at just above another $1 billion of cash tax installments in Q2, which still relates to 2021 tax liability that we have on the balance sheet.

And in Q4 this year, we will make the final tax installment to fully settle the 2021 tax bill. And that’s estimated currently to be another $44 million to be paid. So if you look at the balance sheet for the discontinued operations, we at the moment have a book tax liability of the $2.4 billion as of end Q1, and that therefore relates to what remains with left of 2021 tax liability plus the tax we have accrued for the first quarter this year.

Then looking at the actual cash generation we mentioned this upfront with very, very strong cash generation with the high cost and oil prices, we realized. So before allowing for working capital movements, we generated $1.33 billion of cash flow from operations after tax. And as I said, with an increasing oil price, the receivables for building and actually with reducing investment levels, our payables are also reducing, so combined that led to a working capital movement of $322 million. So therefore, we reported a CFFO to the cash flow statement of just over $1 billion.

And as I mentioned, cash flows from investing activities just below $190 million and that’s how our free cash flow number before dividend payments of $822 million. Dividends paid are relating to the 2020 dividend declare, which was paid in early January this year of $128 million. So that fully settled the 2020 declared dividend.

And that therefore led to yet again, half of the debt reductions, as we have spoken about, repayment of debt during the quarter of $540 million leaving a cash bill of $145 million.

In terms of the absolute debt we reported at the end of Q1 just below $2.7 billion of gross debt outstanding, $2 billion in bonds, and just under $700 million in term loans small drawing of the revolving credit facility. And we had a cash of just below $600 million, so that therefore left a net debt of $2.1 billion. And you can see on the extreme right of this slide that we continue to have extremely good liquidity within the business. In addition to the $600 million in cash, we have an undrawn share of $1.4 billion. So all in, we have $2 billion of available liquidity to draw on.

And in the bottom left here, you see the impact from the transaction with Aker BP where the agreement is that the renewable business from the Lundin will retain $130 million of cash. So when you look at our balance sheet under the continued operation, you’ll see we record a net cash position of $130 million. And on the discontinued operations balance sheet that we in addition to that also have $468 million sitting within the E&P business. So combined those two items make up around about $600 million in cash for the group in total.

Then quickly on dividend. The AGM at the end of March approved a 25% dividend increase as Nick mentioned to $2.25. And already in 1st of April, we paid X dividend on the first quarterly instalment of that new dividend. And on 7th of April, you should have received the equivalent of $0.5625 per share in dividend payment. And assuming that the deal with Aker BP closes on 30th of June, which is the plan. And then that would’ve been the last dividend distributed by Lundin Energy AB. And then the second – the next dividend you will receive will be through your Aker BP shareholding and the Aker BP dividend distribution will then occur during the third quarter of this year.

And then just a quick housekeeping slide on our guidance. Effectively everything remains unchanged in relation to what we guided at to C&D earlier this year. And you see all the numbers here confirming guidance is unchanged.

And before I hand back to Nick, I thought it would be interesting just to have a look back in time given that this is our last quarterly financial presentation to the market. And what we’ve done here is, is look at cumulative performance since inception of the company back in 2001, and looked at some of the key financial drivers for the business over that period.

And you can see here on the production front, we have produced over 400 million barrels boe over that period. Over recent years, obviously all of that’s come from the Norway business, but if you look back in time, we also had production out of Southeast Asia, out of Africa, out of South America even, and also from various places in Europe. And that has cumulative generated EBITDA of over $22 billion over this 2021 year time period. And also very significant cash flows from operation, which is a post tax cash flow generation of 70 – over $17 billion over this period.

And some other fun facts on the bottom left here. Peak production, which I think occurred in Q3 last year for a full day stream 216,000 boe per day that was obviously all coming out of Norway at that point in time. And the highest realized price we’ve had on any given cargo over the years is $144 a barrel. And that was on Alloheim cargo in the mid of 2008. And as you’re seeing through recent quarterly presentations, our cash taxes are also ramp up and cumulative, we have now paid close to $3 billion in cash taxes.

So with that, I will hand back to Nick for some concluding remarks.

Nick Walker

Well, thanks, Teitur. And I’ve just got one slide to finish. Our mission in everything we do as being long-term value creation for shareholders and the transformation of our business is focused on that objective. And on that theme of value creation, I want to leave you with three key messages.

First, we’re continuing to deliver strong operational and financial results in the first part of 2022, which of course is supporting a growing and sustainable dividend that the company is providing. The second message is that the combination of Lundin Energy E&P and Aker BP creates the leading European independent E&P company, which is a win-win outcome for both sets of shareholders and will go on to provide long-term sustainable shareholder returns for all our shareholders.

And third, the remaining Lundin Energy is an exciting new renewable energy focused business, which is positioned for growth and will be led by a tremendous team with the Lundin entrepreneurial spirit. So those are our first quarter results, but this is our last quarterly report for Lundin Energy, I’d like to finish on a personal note.

On behalf of me and our team, I’d like to thank you all our shareholders and analysts for your confidence and support our over many years. It’s been a real honor to work with you all and have the benefits of your feedback and insights. But I think the next chapter of this great story as it unfolds, I’m convinced that we can look forward to many more years of value creation through the Aker BP shareholding, and also through the renewables business that we’re going to take on and grow.

So thank you for your time. And as usual, we’ll now open up for questions, which I think Ed will lead for us. So thank you very much.

Ed Westropp

Yes. Thanks Nick. Now, so if I hand over to you for any questions on the line, and then you can hand back to me and see if there’s any on the web.

Teodor Sveen-Nilsen with Spare Bank 1 Markets.

Teodor Sveen-Nilsen

Good afternoon, and thanks for taking my questions and also congrats on the very impressive performance the past decade and also performance in first quarter. Three questions from me, first on the Wisting and gas export, just wondering, do you plan to, or does Lundin plans to make an investment in this potential pipeline from Wisting to show literally having order quarter on the gas exports from Wisting?

Second question is on the Lundin Energy or the renewable business just wondering on the growth area. And you mentioned that that will be a M&A, or should we expect mainly that company to pursue wind power opportunities or also hydropower and opportunities? My final question is just realize oil prices, which has been very strong of course, in Q1 from other companies. What’s the status this far in the quarter, have you seen also higher relapse oil prices and the average spent? That’s all. Thanks.

Nick Walker

Good. Well, good afternoon, Teodor, and thanks for the comments. I’ll cover the first one, then Dan will do the second one who’s with us, and then Teitur can cover for oil price questions. So on Wisting the gas export systems part of the project. So there is some allocation of cost to other owners, but which we’re not sort of ready to talk about, but it’ll be part of the overall plan of development for the Wisting project, including the exports system. So hopefully that answers that. And so Dan, maybe you’d cover off the question around how we’re going to grow our renewables business.

Dan Fitzgerald

Yes, no problem. Teodor I think, although we have a majority of wind assets in a small hydropower plant, I think our strategy is going to be all of the technologies in the energy transition. So, I think we’ll start in the Nordics because that’s the area that we know most about. We’ll spend a fair bit of time in the market, in the Nordics, and starting the renewable generation. But I think the opportunity set around the transition, and seeing the emerging technology come out to finish the energy transition beyond the generation focus; we will be looking, and looking at opportunities to create value in that space as well. So not just win, but all the technologies.

Teitur Poulsen

Yes. Hi, Teodor, this is Teitur. On your oil price question. I mean, if you look at Q1, the flat price average round about $98 a barrel, but our cargos are priced off to dated breadth index, which outreached, as I said, $102 a barrel. And then in addition to timing impact, as I explained was another $2. So, we realize $104 versus $98 as the flat price. But so far in Q2 the dated breadth index has come up somewhat. And it’s now trading at a slight discount to the flat price again. But I guess it’ll all play yourself out depending on how the Russian barrels are going to impact the physical supply demand balance in Europe during this quarter. That’s certainly what we saw playing out in Q1, and we’ll just have to wait and see during the second quarter of how exactly that’s going play out. But as I said at the moment, there’s a slight discount to the flat price again.

Teodor Sveen-Nilsen

Okay. Thank you. Understood. Dan, Congrats again on very strong results. Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of James Thompson from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

James Thompson

Good afternoon. Nick, Teitur, Dan, thanks very much for the presentation. Nick, could you maybe just go into the kind of outage on EG again, or in a little bit more details to try and understand you kind of what happened there, and what to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again?

Nick Walker

Okay, good. Well, I can for sure do that. So, we had electrical system failure around the gas export compressor. And of course, if we don’t have a gas export compressor, we can’t produce oil. So this system went out and we’ve now repair partially repaired it. And we’re back online as I’ve mentioned it around 75% level, and we will see us ramp-up to full levels over the coming weeks during May. This was unusual and I think a bit of a surprise to us, but I think we understand why and we have – good thing is we had quite a lot of spares because if we didn't have the spares that we had we would've been a lot longer out. And so we've – I mean, it's of the reasons why we've had such high up time over many years actually I've ever agreed.

So as I say, we're at 75% levels now we'll be coming up to full rates quite shortly. We did have a plant shutdown in May, plant that ever agreed and so we took the opportunity to accelerate the growth to do them during this unplanned outage, which of course greatly reduces the impact. As I mentioned we do still have a short outage that happen in May because there's still a terminal where the oil flows to through the pipeline is shutting down. And so when that shutdown, we have to shutdown. So, but that's only a few days and so we've greatly reduced – we've sort of taken the, the most of the shutdown during this unplanned outage.

So when you put together with our Q1 strong performance, our outlook for the business which is strong and general conservatism in our estimates that we've had and how we've pitched our estimates actually in over many years to make sure we do meet guidance. We anticipate that we're going to come in at or above the midpoint of our guidance range, which is unchanged from the original guidance of 180,000 to 200,000 barrels. So ho hopefully that gives you enough context.

James Thompson

Yes, that's great. And secondly, I was just wondering, I mean, we've had a lot of conversations over the last weeks and months around cost inflation. And I just wondered in terms of sort of the projects that you're planning through 2022, like the Lille Prinsen and things like that, how are sort of cost estimates kind of developing through that process? And how much of a factor is, you know, tightness in the supply chain when thinking about getting those projects to PDM?

Nick Walker

Yes. No, I mean, it's a very good question. And I think we are seeing cost inflation. I think if you look at the biggest investments that we as a company have to make, it's first thing, I think that project is a bit more mature in terms of estimates and they've taken quite a lot of contingency and provision for this in there. So I think if we look at that one, we don't feel concerned. But it is an issue, but it's a bit early in the projects to understand that, but I mean, what you have to understand is the tieback projects, are actually low cost projects overall, and high quality economics.

So I don't think this is going to play too much of a bearing on things. I think the other thing is schedule's going to be important as well, and we're not under pressure to do these projects quickly. It's all about doing them efficiently and that can be part of the mitigating circumstances when you start to plan and committed to these projects. But it's really a bit early to comment on that as we're somewhere from sanctioning some of these.

James Thompson

Okay, thanks. [indiscernible] to say, just, say tied to the team, thanks very much for having a very interesting equity story to, and company to cover over the years, which all the very best for the future.

Nick Walker

James, thank you very much.

Teitur Poulsen

Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Yoann Charenton from Société Générale. Please go ahead.

Yoann Charenton

Yes. Thank you again, I'm joining in provide, I mean, thanks again for your – for engaging with the with the cell size throughout the years. I've just a question I would like to come back on, which is on this power failure that as you say, Nick was unusually happening months or so ago. Just trying to understand or likely this is to repeat in the future, if you might provide any quote on these things?

Nick Walker

Yes. I think I can be sure this isn't, we're not going to see this same failure again in the future. And so we have spares and I think you shouldn't be too concerned about this. It's behind us in my view and we just got to get the final bits done and then move on and this quite unusual. So I think it's not something you need to think about as a future factor to take into account.

Yoann Charenton

Okay. Thank you. I appreciate. Thank you again, Nick, Teitur and then Edward.

Nick Walker

Thank you very much Yoann.

Operator

And we have one more question from the line of Mark Wilson from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Mark Wilson

Okay. Good afternoon gentlemen and thanks for the presentation. Thanks for the perspective on the past title, particularly of that, particularly that the highest cost cargo was in 2008 a year. I wouldn't have picked out as a high cargo year, but anyway I would like to ask a question regarding could you remind us of the benefit of sanctioning a project like Wisting before year end, in terms of the tax benefit and the value on that asset please. Thank you.

Nick Walker

I think, I'll leave Teitur to answer that one.

Teitur Poulsen

Yes, it is, it has actually quite a big impact, particularly because you can fully depreciate the CapEx against the SPT tax regime. So on an NPV basis, it improves projects quite significantly. And it obviously varies a bit from project to project, but the more CapEx intensive a project is to hire is to benefit. I can think we can say sort of overarching for all our projects. It tends to reduce the breakeven price for an NPV-8 breakeven by around about $10 a barrel breakeven. And it increases the IRR in some cases close to 10 percentage point’s improvement on IRR. So that is, quite significant, which is why, we deem it's extremely important that we actually meet this PDO data at the end of this year.

Mark Wilson

Great. Okay. Thank you. And thank you for being such a good investment case over many years. Good luck in the future with the renewables and everything else that people will going to do. Thank you.

Nick Walker

Thanks Mark.

Teitur Poulsen

Thank you, Mark.

And there are no further audio questions. I'll hand it back.

Ed Westropp

No, thanks very much, indeed. Yeah, we have, we got a couple of questions from the web. I think two of them we can deal with in one go. Nick, can you maybe just talk through, or maybe just thought – just talk through, I know you highlighted your slide, but the dividend and when the last Lundin dividend versus when you're going to get an Aker BP dividend, because I think there's been some confusion over the 30th of June completion and then the dividend schedule.

Nick Walker

Yeah. So as I said on this slide, so we had our AGM at the end of March where the shareholders approved 2021 dividend distribution of $2.25. And as usual, we distribute the dividend out on a quarterly basis. So already on the day after our AGM, we went ex-dividend on the first quarterly dividend for that 2021 dividend which as I said, we paid out in April and in normal circumstances, if we had not done the Aker BP then ignored that, then our second dividend payment would've happened in July, but with the Aker BP deal, which set to complete at the end of June. Then the next dividend Lundin Energy shareholder receive will actually be through the Aker BP shareholding, given that the Lundin share level swap Lundin Energy share with an, Aker BP share and therefore will be, we will receive Aker BP dividends, post transact completion of the transaction.

So that's the short answer is that as an Lundin Energy shareholder, you have most likely received your last cash dividend from Lundin Energy and your next cash dividend will be paid out through your holding in Aker BP.

Teitur Poulsen

Well, that's normal cost of dividend, but of course there's a cash payment of SEK 73 per share that will come in early July as part of the transaction.

Nick Walker

Yes.

Ed Westropp

Thanks James. The last question again is on the merger. What jurisdictions merger control clearance is required, and what's the status the reviews by the Norwegian Energy Ministry and finance ministry?

Nick Walker

Well, it's a cross-border merger between Norway and Sweden, which has been approved. And the key outstanding approved we now need is from the authorities in Norway and subsequent to that there needs to be like to see a dividend where Lundin Energy distributes out the MergerCo, which is a new company in Sweden, which will hold all the E&P assets.

And the shares in that MergerCo will then be distributed out as a dividend in kind to our shareholders. And those shareholders will then swap the shares in MergerCo with an Aker BP share and thus become shareholders of Aker BP.

Teitur Poulsen

But I think it's fair to say in terms of the approvals, we don't see any risk to this deal. It's going to close on the 30th of June and some of the approvals we have and we just haven't got all of them yet. So it's going to come in the coming weeks and we don't see any risk.

Ed Westropp

Okay. That ends the questions in the web. So with that, I'll draw the meeting to a close. Thanks very much everyone for joining. Have a good day

