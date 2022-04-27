jroballo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Support for the US dollar has been strong in recent weeks, mostly driven by the renewed geopolitical tensions and hawkish Fed talks. Historically, the dollar generally outperforms when global uncertainty rises (as the risk appetite for risky assets falls) or when the US outperforms its peers; this is also known as a concept called the 'USD smile theory' (figure 1).

With the risk of a recession surging in Europe due to its vulnerability to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, and Chinese growth expectations constantly being reviewed to the downside amid strict lockdown policies imposed by the government, it seems that the dollar has been one of the only places to go recently and could continue to receive strong support in the near term as the Fed starts to hike more aggressively.

The USD broke above its key resistance at 102.98, the high reached in March 2020 following the Covid shock. Can the DXY index break to a new high in the near term?

Figure 1

RR

Political Uncertainty Surging

The most important driver of the US dollar this month has been the renewed geopolitical uncertainty with the EU countries preparing to impose more sanctions against Russia (including energy). In its previous packages, the EU has backed a ban on coal and removed a number of Russia banks from SWIFT in order to increase the economic pressure on Moscow.

However, this week was marked by a radical decision from Russia to cut gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria over the countries' refusal to pay for supplies in rubles.

CEE currencies, which have been the most sensitive to the Russia/Ukraine development, have been depreciating drastically against the greenback this week. Figure 2 shows that CEE FX are the weakest performing currencies (along with BRL) since the start of the week.

Figure 2

Bloomberg

Germany Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Habeck responded today that it is still too soon to ban Russian gas supply and the German economy would enter into recession if Russia would halt gas deliveries. Habeck's comments followed yesterday's speech on Germany 'aiming to find an alternative to Russia oil within days'.

Recession Risks Are Rising In Europe

The Russia/Ukraine war has led to a drastic increase in the recession risk 'differential' between Europe and the US. One major issue for Europe is that it imports far greater quantities of commodities (than the US), therefore the persistence of elevated energy and food prices in the medium term will squeeze real incomes and therefore weigh on the business cycle.

We also saw that a range of business surveys and consumer confidence indicators have been pricing in a significant deceleration in the economic activity. For instance, figure 3 shows that the ZEW survey (for economic growth) has plunged in recent months and is currently pricing in further decrease in the real economic activity.

Figure 3

Reuters

As a result, the increase in the 'recession risk differential' between Europe and the US has led to a fall in EUR/USD exchange rate, which is currently trading at a five-year low. EUR/USD is down nearly 7 figures since the start of the month and is approaching its key support at 1.0340, which was the low reached in January 2017. As the euro represents over 57% of the USD index, the DXY index has been constantly testing new highs, breaking above its key resistance at 102.98 reached in March 2020 following the Covid shock.

The expected 'sharp' downward revision in growth expectations in Europe is likely to result in a more gradual tightening cycle (relative to the US where the Fed is now expected to proceed with bigger hikes). Hence, the increase in monetary policy divergence has also been weighing on the euro and supporting the US dollar.

Fed: Preparing For Bigger Hikes

We heard earlier this week that St. Louis Fed President James Bullard mentioned that a potential 75bps increase could not be ruled out given that inflation is currently standing at a forty-year high (a greater than 50bps hike is not Bullard's 'base case' though).

According to Fed Tool Watch, the implied probability for a 50bps hike at the next meeting (May 4) stands now at 50%, followed by a potential 75bps hike in June (76% implied probability, see figure 4). We saw that Nomura recently raised its forecast and is now expecting a 75bps hike in both June and July meetings, followed by 25bps hikes in the following meetings (2022 and 2023).

Figure 4

CME Tool Watch

USD Remains The 'Safe' Haven

The preference for the US dollar will last as long as investors' concerns over the economic outlook will continue to grow, causing issues for countries with significant USD-denominated debt exposures (particularly in the EM space). Interestingly, figure 5 shows that the start of the rise in the US dollar corresponds to the 'peak' in the economic activity ('proxied' by the US manufacturing PMI). As market uncertainty surges, global growth starts to decelerate, therefore pushing preference for the US dollar.

It is difficult to see a reversal in the US dollar in the short term unless there is a radical shift in the current environment. Participants could start to turn bearish on the US dollar if the Fed starts to hint markets that the 75bps hikes are unlikely or that the STIR expectations on the Fed Funds rate are unrealistic.

Figure 5

Reuters

US Dollar ST Outlook

The DXY broke above its key resistance at 102.98 following this week's announcements; next ST resistance to watch on the topside stands at 103.82. A break above that level would bring us to December 2002 highs.

Even though some reversal indicators such as the RSI 14D are currently showing that the US dollar is moderately to significantly 'overbought', momentum on the greenback could remain firm in the near term. Next key event to watch for the USD will be the Fed's meeting next on May 4.

Figure 6