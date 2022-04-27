shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Since I covered Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) in early February, the stock has dropped 13%. There are two principal reasons for the drop. The first aspect of this situation is the fund was already in a freefall since late August. Now the trend with the drop has slowed down a little, so what we are seeing is residual inertial motion. The other reason is that the dividend was declared right after my coverage, and there was a 7% cut. However, in late March, the company announced that they are going to extend their buyback program. The stock started moving upward after that.

HQL is a closed-end healthcare mutual fund, primarily investing in large-cap and mid-cap biotechnology stocks. Around three-fourth of its portfolio is invested in biotechnology stocks, while 14 percent is invested in pharmaceutical companies. Its top 50 percent investments are in 10 large-cap biotechnology stocks, which basically sets the trend of price growth for this fund. It has investments in another almost 100 small and mid-cap healthcare companies, and some fixed income securities, mainly with an objective of realizing dividends.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and the S&P500 Index. It was formerly known as H&Q Life Sciences Investors fund. Formed on February 20, 1992, the fund is domiciled in the United States. The fund is managed by Tekla Capital Management, with assets under management (AUM) of $393.5 million.

The ownership of this fund is extremely diversified, with only three institutions - Needham Investment Management, LLC, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Co. - owning more than 1 percent of the total fund. This healthcare fund is a dividend paymaster, as it pays regular quarterly dividends with a close to double-digit yield. This fund has a quite high expense ratio of 1.67 percent, and a 60-month beta of 0.89.

An analysis of its major holdings reveals that more than 50 percent of its portfolio is invested in 10 large-cap biotechnology stocks - Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Moderna (MRNA), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), Horizon Therapeutics plc. (HZNP), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Seagen Inc. (SGEN), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), and BioNTech SE (BNTX). Out of these 10, only REGN and VRTX were able to record double-digit growth last year. ALNY and HZNP recorded growth around 8 percent, and the remaining 6 stocks (one-third of total holdings) had a very poor year, recording huge price loss.

Due to the poor performance of biotechnology stocks, HQL's share price has been losing value over the past eight months. From $22.67 on 25th August, 2021, the price has come down to $15.95 on 25th April, 2022, a loss of 30 percent. When I last covered HQL more than two months back, I observed this same trend. However, the price loss during the past two months has been less steep than the previous six months. The price fall in the past two months was little more than 2 percent (from $16.3 to $15.95). But, between 9th February and 24th February, the share dropped more than 10 percent.

This 10 percent plus fall was primarily due to the declaration of the dividend on 15th February, with the ex-dividend date being 24th February. Due to a 7.1 percent dividend cut, there was an immediate drop in the share price. The fall continued until the ex-dividend date. However, the fall in price was partially offset by the income received from the dividend. In this case, the shareholders booked a dividend of $0.39, though the loss of price was much higher of around $2 per share.

Just since then, was a 10.5 percent price recovery within the month between 14th March ($15.35) and 13th April ($16.95), after which it again came down to the current level of $15.95. This recovery resulted from the one-year extension of HQL's stock buyback program, which will now expire on 14th June, 2023. The buyback program allows repurchasing up to 12% of HQL's outstanding common equity shares in the open market. As a result of this buyback, the number of outstanding shares will decrease, resulting in higher dividend payment. Investors thus became interested in buying or holding HQL shares with the expectation of higher dividends than before. This automatically boosted the price in the open market.

But, all of these are temporary phenomena. In the long run, only one thing will matter, and that is return to the shareholders - either in the form of dividend income, or in the form of price growth. The stock, in my opinion, is on a path of recovery. The large-cap biotechnology stocks have shown much better performance during the past two months. Seven out of those 10 stocks recorded positive growth, while BNTX, MRNA, and ILMN recorded an average drop of a little over 5 percent. Overall, all these 10 stocks recorded an average growth of 4.9 percent.

Overall, HQL is moving in the right direction. The recent price loss has been relatively lower than in the second half of 2021, and a close to double-digit dividend yield has made investors stay interested in this closed-end healthcare mutual fund. During the past 10 years, it has generated a strong and steady average yield of around 9.4 percent, which it continued in Q1 of 2022 with a yield of 9.83 percent.

In my opinion, Tekla Life Sciences Investors is not meant for growth-seeking investors. This healthcare mutual fund had never been impressive in terms of price growth. Since January 1994, i.e., over more than 28 years, HQL's stock price has recorded a marginal growth of almost 30 percent, i.e., 0.9 percent CAGR. Over the past 10 years, the price grew by 13.44 percent. However, over the past one, three and five-year periods, HQL's price has decreased by 23 percent, 3 percent, and 20 percent, respectively.

In the short term, the price performance has been even worse. During the past 52 weeks, the share has traded within a range of $15.32 and $22.7. The price recorded a fall of 25 percent in the past six months, and 30 percent over the past 8 months. The stock is already trading very close to its 52-week low of $15.32, and likely to observe further downward movement as long-term simple moving averages (SMA) of this fund are placed above short-term SMAs. As of 26th April, 2022, the 200-day SMA (19.3), 100-day SMA (17.53), and 50-day SMA (16.5) indicates a short term bearish rally for Tekla Life Sciences Investors.

Tekla Capital Management has another three closed-ended mutual funds in the healthcare sector - Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ), and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW). None of these funds has been able to generate impressive price performance over the past three, six and twelve-month periods. The return has been mostly negative throughout this entire period. However, all these funds have shown signs of recovery. Their performance in the past three months has been much better than that of the 6 months and 12 months periods. And in the past one month, their returns have ranged between 3 percent to minus 2 percent.

Despite significant negative growth in the short run and marginal price loss over the medium term, the strong and steady dividend payment can keep shareholders interested in Tekla Life Sciences Investors for the long term. HQL has generated a price growth of approximately 13.44 percent over the past 10 years. If we take into account an average yield of 9.4 percent per annum during the same period, the overall return has been close to 12 percent. This is quite attractive, especially if we take into account the setbacks incurred by the biotechnology sector in those past ten years.

Even in the past three and five-year periods, when HQL's market price dropped by 3 percent and 20 percent respectively, overall investors' earnings remained high on the basis of close to double-digit annual average yield. Overall, annual return would have been in the range of 6 percent to 10 percent in this case. Considering the poor market growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the negative performance of large-cap biotechnology stocks over the past 12 months, this return in some way implies a wise selection of portfolio.

I don't think that any shareholder should be tempted to liquidate HQL stock under the current scenario. With the assumption that the return will become positive somewhere in the future, until that time he/she can enjoy close to double-digit dividend yield. In my opinion, it is the right time to invest, too, as the stock is trading at a premium of only four percent over its 52-week low, and has dropped by almost 13 percent since the last time I covered this stock. A Price/ Earnings of 6.1, and Price/Book of 0.75 also indicates an undervaluation.

However, the price may fall further, as indicated by the technical indicators discussed above. But that loss will not be very significant, and I don't expect a double-digit percentage drop from the current price point. Investors may also wait for the price to fall down further, but not more than two weeks, as they may lose out on the dividend income of one quarter. My preference will be to acquire some more units of HQL stocks in order to boost up the income component of my portfolio of investments.