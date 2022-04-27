jcamilobernal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was a tech company that was on the come-up at the start of the decade but since has severely fallen from its peak to new bottoms each year. The company has seen financial performance dwindle and customers leave the platform each year, with no stopping to this trend insight. Overall, the company seems to be failing, and at almost 3x book value, there is no investment opportunity here.

Down They Go

Groupon Revenue Breakdown (SEC.gov) Groupon Gross, Operating, & Net Income (SEC.gov)

Over the past five years, Groupon has seen consistent declines in every financial and operational metric. And it has been drastic too, with revenue declining by 66%, or at a rate of 19.41% per year. While service revenue has held its own better than product revenue, which is down 89.1% over five years, both segments have struggled to muster anything. In the past two years, the pandemic has accelerated an already terrible downtrend.

As expected, this top-line decline has followed throughout the income statement. Gross profit has dropped by 11.19% per year, while already abysmal operating and net income have gone negative. Overall, Groupon has struggled to even maintain its business over the last five years, and growth at this point is a long shot.

Groupon Gross Billings (SEC.gov) Groupon Units & Active Customers (SEC.gov) Groupon Service Margin (SEC.gov)

Now, looking into the business metrics a bit more shows that the consumer is not drawn to the platform anymore. TTM active customers have declined at a rate of 14.04% per year; thus, so have gross billings and units. The only thing to note is that the service margin has grown. This may be the bright spot at Groupon and shows that the company has improved its ability to retain dollars per transaction.

Balance Sheet

Looking at the balance sheet shows a somewhat healthy company for the decline Groupon has seen. The current ratio is at 0.93x, showing solid liquidity. On the other hand, the debt-to-equity is high at 4.5x, explaining why the company has always had a hard time turning a profit. Overall, while liquidity is fine, the company will continue to struggle with high debt and declining sales.

Valuation

As of writing, Groupon trades at around the $20 price level. At this level, the company is trading at a P/E around 14x. But this is deceiving, as the profit recorded in 2021 was attributable to an upward adjustment on equity investment and a foreign currency translation adjustment. In other words, there is no P/E, as the company would have been unprofitable without these adjustments. With a book value of $7.06, the company trades at a P/BV of 2.83x. With this valuation, I could find a slew of other profitable companies at better price points.

Conclusion

Overall, Groupon is a bad investment, and I would need a largely discounted Groupon coupon to buy this company. The business has lost revenue and customers at high rates each year and has not even stopped the bleeding. On top of this, the company trades at almost 3 times book value! Altogether, I don't see an investment opportunity.