alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is a rapidly growing fintech company which trades at a large discount to its intrinsic value. At a current valuation of 14.2x 2020 Net Income, and a growth run rate of 70%, the company presents itself with ample opportunity to outperform over the coming years. On top of this, the company is seeing inflecting fundamentals and should accelerate in growth in 2022. Based on my estimates, the company should be worth ~$75/share by 2025.

Core Business and Software

The Brazilian merchant acquirer market should remain strong over the next several years due to the adoption of digital/card-based payment methods. Statista anticipates digital payments will grow in Brazil at a 19% CAGR through 2026. This is a good proxy for TPV growth from existing customers for StoneCo.

I believe the software side of the business can sustain 20% annual revenue growth over the next several years in line with 2022 management guidance. This growth estimate is supported 1) by the fact that the software side of the business attaches to existing customers across the StoneCo footprint, and 2) as StoneCo adds additional SW products to sell to Brazilian merchants.

StoneCo Stock is Down >80%, What Happened?

In 2021, StoneCo saw its burgeoning credit book implode due to issues related to Brazil’s registry system, which prevented the company from collecting on defaulted loans (StoneCo provided a teach-in on the issue for investors). In essence, merchants were able to remove the collateral guaranteeing StoneCo's loans due to a loophole within the new registry system. StoneCo has since controlled the issue, and the legacy credit portfolio has begun rolling off the overall portfolio. As of January 2022, the fair market value of the legacy credit portfolio totaled R$413M, down from its peak of R$2,021M in March 2021, and valued at half of the legacy credit book’s par value. As a result, the legacy credit portfolio no longer poses a substantial risk to the company.

2021 was a difficult year for the business. The company experienced a rising rate environment as the Central Bank of Brazil hiked rates from 2.00% to 9.75% that year. As of April 18, 2022, rates sit at 11.75%, with the risk of additional hikes. The rate hikes have triggered an increase in StoneCo’s financing costs of over 700% from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021. This has decreased margins by 1,610bps. However, the worst of the rate hikes seem to be behind StoneCo now, especially as the company has begun to catch up through their re-pricing strategy, which is discussed in more detail below.

Inflection Points

Take Rate

Take rates have bottomed for StoneCo and for the merchant-acquirer industry in Brazil. The rise of Brazilian interest rates has finally led to an inflection point for merchant-acquirers. As shown below, StoneCo began adjusting its pricing system for its business in November 2021. Since then, the company has been able to increase their take rate by 40 bps, leading to an increase of 25% of the company's take rate since its October low, which also coincides with a ~20%-25% increase in topline revenue. I believe that take rates will continue to rise, and conservatively estimate that they will peak at 2.3% before beginning to decline in the following years.

Management is also optimistic on the take rate environment, "One is that we see competitors talking more about repricing in their own strategy. So I think that this is a trend in the market, and it's a positive trend," Thiago Piau, CEO of StoneCo, Q4 2021 quarterly conference call.

Take rates for payments have historically been seen as a race to the bottom due to the commodity-service nature of the business. In 2021, the Brazilian market saw a dynamic of falling take rates by players as they attempted to gain greater volume. This has been a market concern for a while but has been brought into focus with the recent sell off of fintechs, such as PayPal and Square. However, there are at least two ways around this issue: 1) The Square method (SQ) of bundling additional services into a single platform to improve value prop. 2) The Adyen approach (OTCPK:ADYEY) of improving payment acceptance rates to levels significantly higher than those of competitors and economically rationalizing the higher costs to the customer by improving customer revenue via higher payer acceptance. StoneCo is attempting the first approach, as demonstrated by the acquisition of Linx and the expansion of its software business.

Take Rate Repricing (StoneCo Q4 2021 Presentation)

Micro Merchant Business

As of Q4 2021, 17% of StoneCo’s revenue was from micro merchant customers. StoneCo began serving micro merchant customers in 2019 with Grupo Globo by setting up the TON JV, of which StoneCo has a 67% share. TON JV has been accelerating customer growth. In Q4 2021, TON JV had 857,000 micro merchants, and 36% of those micro-merchants were added that quarter.

Customer acquisition costs for micro-merchant small medium business (MSMB) customers have been shrinking over the past year. The payback period for a new customer across StoneCo’s MSMB segments, as of Q4 2021, is 8-13 months, down from 11-15 months in Q3 2021. This is largely a result of the rising number of micro merchants vs. SMB customers within the MSMB segment. Lastly, ARPU per TON customer has increased 319% YoY. Some of this is likely due to a migration of StoneCo’s SMB customer base which the business is encouraging to transition to TON, but is still very impressive.

What’s interesting about this business is that at the current growth run rate of net additions, the TON business would be able to grow >2x in size within 1 year (i.e., Q4 2022). When factoring in TPV growth and ARPU, the TON business could grow consolidated topline run rate by ~20% by the end of 2022.

I believe StoneCo’s recent troubles have led the market to overlook this gem of an asset within the company. I believe once TON makes up >25% of consolidated revenue, the Street will make a greater attempt of underwriting future returns of this business line and it will be better reflected in the stock price.

Platform Business

Within the Key Accounts revenue line, there exists two businesses: The Platform business and the Sub-Acquirers business. The sub-acquirer’s business makes up 56% of Key-Accounts TPV as of Q4 2021 and has been declining rapidly over the past few years, while Platforms makes up 44% of Key Accounts TPV and almost doubled its TPV over the past year based on Q4 data. Key accounts revenue in Q4 2021 made up 10% of total revenue. What makes platform services more interesting this year is that 2022 is the first year that TPV should return to growth, driven by the Platforms business. In addition, the Platforms business earns a higher take-rate than the sub-acquirer’s business. This combined with the TPV growth should accelerate Key Accounts revenue growth.

Credit Book Optionality

The legacy credit portfolio was a large contributor to the recent sell stock sale. Today, it exists as an option for the future growth of the company. I believe management has learned from the past mistakes of the legacy credit portfolio and will begin to roll out a new credit product in Q2 or Q3 2022 which will be able to increase the profitability of the business. Due to the failure of the last credit product, as mentioned earlier in this article, I have left this out of my assumptions, but the credit business should be revisited later this year once it begins ramping.

Competition

The current competitive environment for merchant acquirers in Brazil can be broken down into two segments: 1) Legacy acquirers who are losing share and 2) Fintechs and tech-enabled players who are winning market share. Cielo and Rede fall into category 1. StoneCo, PagSeguro, Getnet, and new start-ups make up category 2. Based on data from ABECS, an organization that represents electronic payment companies in Brazil, StoneCo has gained ~5.1 points of market share from 2021 to 2018 and now has ~10.7% market share in Brazil.

StoneCo - Valuation Methodology

My valuation is based on a 4-year income statement model which I use to derive a 2025E Net Income estimate. From this estimate, I apply a 15x-20x P/E multiple to derive a price target range of $-$98.22.

I model revenue growth across 4 revenue line items: 1) SMB Merchants, 2) Micro-Merchants, 3) Key-Accounts, and 4) Software. The first 2 line items are modeled based on TPV/Merchant x Merchant Base x Take Rate = Revenue. For Key-Accounts, I base revenue off of TPV x Take Rate = Revenue. And Software revenue is modelled purely based off of a 20% revenue growth assumption.

SMB

I forecast TPV per merchant to initially grow at 19% annually (based off of the Statista forecast of digital payment growth) and slow to 15% annually from 2022 to 2025. I forecast net merchant growth to be 55K net new additions quarterly over this period (In 2021, StoneCo grew net new SMB merchants at ~60K/Q on average). This leads me to calculating R$812B in TPV for 2025E, using Q4 data as a starting point for TPV in the SMB segment of R$61B and SMB merchants totaling 851K as of Q4 2021.

StoneCo does not explicitly break out take rates individually between the SMB and Micro-Merchant segments, but I was able to derive an estimate utilizing Q2 2021 micro-merchant ARPU, TPV, and merchant numbers to estimate a take rate for the Micro-Merchant business of 5.5%. From there, I was able to back out the SMB take rate number from the overarching MSMB take rate number (MSMB is the sum of SMB & Micro-Merchants). From all this, I was able to derive a SMB take rate of 1.34% in Q4 2022. I believe this number can increase to 1.6% in the current rate environment.

Assuming a take rate of 1.6% and TPV of R$812B, I derive a revenue estimate of R$12,995M (1.6% x R$812B = R$12,995M) for the SMB segment in the year 2025.

Micro-Merchant

I forecast TPV/Micro-Merchant to more than double from the current figure of ~R$6,900/Q as of Q4 2021, to close to R$13,000/Q. I believe this is likely and conservative due to the high ARPU growth seen by the company (ARPU grew 319% YoY in Q4 2021). I forecast net additions for micro merchants to grow 250K per quarter over the forecast period. At a starting point of 857K Micro-Merchants, StoneCo should end 2025 with 4.85M micro merchants, based on these assumptions. With 4.85M micro merchants and R$13,000 Quarterly TPV/Merchant, StoneCo would have a TPV volume of R$218B within its Micro-Merchant segment in year 2025.

I expect TPV take rates to decline from the current level of 5.5% to 4.5% as the micro-merchant market becomes more competitive.

Assuming a take rate of 4.5% and TPV of R$218B, I forecast Micro-merchant revenue of R$9.8B in 2025. After adjusting for StoneCo's stake in the TON JV, this would total R$6,566M.

Key-Accounts

As of Q4 2021, TPV ex Corona vouchers was R$22B/Q within the Key-Accounts business. I forecast TPV to grow to $48B/Q over the next 4 years, driven by the strong platform business. This growth implies an 18.9% CAGR. I also assume a take rate of 1% in 2025.

With TPV of R$48B and a 1% take rate in 2025, I forecast revenue in 2025 to be R$1,830M for StoneCo's Key Customers segment.

Software

For software, I assume consistent 20% annual revenue growth. This gets me to a R$2,578M revenue figure by 2025.

Total Revenue

Combining SMB (R$12,995M), Micro-Merchant (R$6,566M), Key-Accounts (R$1,830M), and Software revenue (R$2,578M) yields total 2025E revenue of R$23,969M. This implies a 49% growth CAGR over the next 4 years, from 2021 revenue of R$4,824M.

StoneCo Margins

Current management guidance estimates Q1 2022 pre-tax income margins at 7.5%, with margins expected to expand throughout the remainder of the year. The company saw peak margins in Q3 2020, reaching net income margins of 28%. Driving this margin level was a benign rate environment and a healthy credit book. Going forward, StoneCo is on the path to improving margins on its merchant acquirer business through re-pricing and should be able to reach a level closer to ~20-30% net income margin, through take rate re-pricing, greater scale, and its growing software business.

Put Together

With R$23,969M in total 2025 revenue at 20%-30% net income margins, StoneCo's net income would fall between R$5,619M-R$8,430M. At a conversion rate of 1 USD - 4.74 BRL, USD net income would stand at $1,011M-$1,517M. With 308.9M shares currently outstanding, EPS would fall between $3.27-$4.91.

Assuming the company trades at a 15x-20x P/E multiple in 2025, StoneCo's stock price would be worth $49.11-$98.22, for a mid-price point of $73.67.

Risks

Competition remains one of the biggest risks for the company. The merchant acquirer take rates environment is highly competitive and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future. Any gains made on pricing financing cost increases will likely see further erosion over the long term which would lower both revenue growth and margins. However, StoneCo can mitigate the impacts of this on its financials by scaling its customer base and providing additional products and services to its customers. I believe this risk is fully priced into the stock at this point.

Additional rate hikes could lead to further margin pressures based on the recent hikes made by the central bank, but StoneCo can reduce the impacts by continuing to pass through the costs to its customers. Rate hikes would also coincide with an inflationary environment which would benefit TPV growth and further offset these effects.

A recession would lower TPV across all customers. While this is a risk, StoneCo reached peak profitability in 2020 when GDP fell 3.9%, implying resilience during recessionary periods. The IMF forecasts Brazil to grow GDP in 2022 at the time of writing.

The PIX payment system could pose a threat in the mid to long term. It is a free payment system ran by the central bank. Adoption for the system has been very strong across Brazil, but P2P transactions remain the largest percentage of these transactions, which would not compete with StoneCo's business. More P2B transactions may occur on the PIX system in the future, but for now StoneCo and the merchant acquirer market should continue to grow TPV.

Conclusion

I believe the fundamentals of the business remain strong despite a harmful interest rates backdrop, and StoneCo is set to accelerate revenue and profit growth over the near and mid terms. Based on the inflection points within the business model and the underlying growth of the Brazilian payments market, I believe the company is capable of growing revenue at a CAGR of 49% over the next 4 years and return to ~20%-30% margins. My current price target for the company is $75/share based on these growth assumptions. I believe risk skews to the upside based on the current price of $9.28.