Oksana Kuznetsova/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past month, we've been urging a cautious stance on oil. There are notable headwinds in the market today, such as:

Russian crude exports have not decreased month-over-month.

Global SPR release.

China's zero COVID policy.

High oil prices starting to impact demand.

The most notable out of the four is China's zero-COVID policy. China is the largest importer of crude oil, so when China sneezes, the world catches a cold, as "The Long View" famously put it back on Jan 26, 2020.

As the world starts to progress through the COVID pandemic, China's zero-COVID policy is not only falling behind the science that's widely out there today, but it's an impossibility to truly enforce. At some point, herd immunity is needed, and the lockdown policies have proven to be ineffective against COVID.

It's obvious to anyone observing the situation in China that it is an unsustainable policy. Whether the lockdowns are being used for other political purposes, we do not want to speculate. But this too will end, and oil demand will recover. But in the meantime, sell-side analysts are pegging ~40% of China's GDP in some form of a lockdown. This has materially impacted crude demand in the near term as evidenced by the physical oil market spreads.

Argus, Energy Aspects barchart.com

Going forward, the question is not whether or not China's demand will rebound, but a question of when. We think the physical time spreads will be the first to reflect the impending Chinese buying. In particular, West African crude (WAF) grades should be the first with Angolan crude differentials to Dated Brent as the first signal. Brent time spreads will be another good barometer for those that do not have access to the WAF differentials.

Low absolute oil inventories to cushion the demand hit

Global oil inventories are sitting at multi-year lows. Even if China's demand hit is prolonged into the end of Q2, the oil market can withstand the demand hit.

IEA

As you can see in the chart above from the IEA, days of coverage are on the left side, while absolute inventories are on the right. OECD oil inventories are ~400 million bbls below the 5-year average. So even if the oil market goes into a temporary surplus in the near term because of the China lockdowns, the price drop wouldn't be sustainable because of low absolute inventories.

OPEC+ crude exports are weak

Another key signal happening in the oil market is the fact that OPEC+ crude exports are disappointing to the downside even in spite of Russia's increase in crude exports in April.

Kpler

As you can see in the chart above, OPEC+ crude exports are down ~800k b/d since the start of the year. It's important to remember that exports equate to supplies, not reported production. In this case, the fact that OPEC+ has failed to increase in line with the monthly production quota increases is alarming and should warrant much more attention.

So while the oil market fumbles over itself over China's unsustainable zero COVID policy, the tailwind for the multi-year oil market is only getting stronger.

And as for energy stocks, everyday oil is around $100/bbl implies huge amounts of free cash flow being generated. For energy investors, holding steady and deploying cash into names on pullbacks is the name of the game.