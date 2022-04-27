Aaron Davidson/Getty Images Entertainment

Revisiting My Prior Analysis

From my last dissertation (which can be found here), MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares have taken a solid hit as shown below.

As you can see, MarineMax has struggled as of recent, however, I believe the fundamental story for the company is still strong. I have lowered my price target slightly due to increased margin pressures from inflation (which I will outline below), but believe the margin of safety is even wider for investors at these levels. The company continues to produce strong free cash flow and has extended its buyback program to repurchase 10M shares of stock by 3/31/24. This will provide a valuation buffer for shareholders and a persistent tailwind to the stock price. I assign a "strong buy" to shares at current levels and have calculated a fair share price of "$58.22", representing a 60% upside opportunity.

Inflationary Headwinds Persist

Since MarineMax's Q1-22 earnings on 1/27/22, inflation has only gained steam, up 8.54% Y/Y and 1.24% M/M.

This could compress margins for HZO in the near term as the company noted in its Q1-22 earnings call that "given the inflationary pressures in the marketplace as noted on our last call, we do expect modest gross margin pressure." While management went on to say that the company does have solid "leverage to mitigate these pressures," I believe it will be difficult to offset all of the pressure from high inflation. For this reason, I will update my forecasts and estimates for the company's revenue, EBITDA, and FCF below.

Updated Revenue Forecast/Valuation

In terms of revenues, my expectations are outlined below.

Revenue Estimates - The Black Sheep (HZO) (Image made by author using own calculation )

I remain bullish on the company's top line as the boating industry is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR through 2027.

I do anticipate margins on these revenues will compress in the near term, however. My resulting forecasts for EBITDA and FCF can be found below.

DCF HZO - BUY (Image made by author using own calculations )

Beyond EBITDA and FCF, I also assume a 12.01% WACC, and 4X exit multiple on year-5 EBITDA resulting in a $634M terminal value. After discounting/summing all free cash flows and the terminal value, subtracting net debt, and dividing by shares outstanding, I arrive at a fair share price of $58.22. This is ~12.5% below my previously calculated fair share price of $65.55, but 60% above the current share price of $36.35. This signals a "strong buy" for the stock at current levels.

Returning Excess Capital Through Share Repurchases

On 3/2/22, MarineMax announced that it will be continuing its share repurchase program. The company will now be able to repurchase up to 10M shares until 3/31/24. At current share prices, this would represent a total of $360.18M of shares, representing 46.31% of the company's total market cap. Given the company has an A- profitability rating, $287.7M of TTM unlevered free cash flow, and $216.3M of cash on its balance sheet, there is plenty of excess capital to return to shareholders through repurchases. This will provide a massive valuation buffer for the coming years.

Maintaining Balance Sheet Strength

Despite the recent pullback in shares and inflationary headwinds, HZO's balance sheet remains strong. Below you can find a summary of HZO's important balance sheet metrics for reference.

Important Balance Sheet Metrics HZO (Seeking Alpha Peer Analysis Tool)

HZO has a current ratio of 1.57 showing its ample liquidity in the short term to meet its financial obligations. Additionally, the company has $9.88 of cash per share giving it a strong cash buffer to pay down its short-term debt, return capital to shareholders, and plan acquisitions.

Final Thoughts

While HZO has pulled back recently, I believe shares are even more attractive given the fundamental outlook for the company has not changed. The retail boating industry is expected to grow to a $35.4B market by 2027 and HZO is at the forefront of this growth. The company continues to repurchase stock, will partially offset some of its inflation-related costs, and according to my DCF is 60% undervalued. Therefore, I assign a "strong buy" and believe HZO is extremely undervalued at current levels.