What Will It Take For The Natural Gas Market To Loosen?
Summary
- Lower 48 production needs to be above ~99 Bcf/d for the market to "loosen".
- That's not going to happen anytime soon.
- Demand is set to increase by ~4 Bcf/d this year, so more tightness is expected going forward.
- Natural gas prices are going higher, still.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Natural gas prices have recently declined back below $7/MMBtu. What readers must realize is that the heightened volatility we are seeing in natural gas now is going to be the "normal volatility" going forward. As the U.S. gas market becomes increasingly tied to the global LNG market, we are going to see these giant swings return. We are no longer in the "shale era" price band.
So what is it going to take for natural gas prices to go back into the "shale era" band, and what will it take for the natural gas market to materially loosen?
99+ Bcf/d in Lower 48 production
Above is the chart from IHS, which shows how much domestic demand and exports are set to rise in the coming years. In 2022, we are expected to see demand increase by ~4 Bcf/d followed by continued increases to 2025.
And based on the latest IHS supply forecast, we aren't expected to hit ~99+ Bcf/d of production until 2024.
In essence, in order for the natural gas market to materially loosen here in the U.S., we need ~99 Bcf/d today. With production still running between ~94 to ~95 Bcf/d, this is unlikely.
By year-end, we will see production increase to that ~98 to ~99 Bcf/d level. But by then, demand increases will have already taken place and it's too late for the market to loosen.
This is the reason why natural gas prices will keep moving higher throughout the summer. The market is tight and there's nothing that's going to change it in the near term.
Thank you for reading. HFI Research subscribers receive real-time trade alerts for both the oil and natural gas trading portfolio.
Here's how we are doing in 2022:
Here's how we did in 2021:
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU, CVE, AR, BTEGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.