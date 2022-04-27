aapsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When we last covered The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), we suggested that the bulls were getting fooled by random walks of the stock market. Specifically, we said,

From our perspective, the surviving players in the airline industry will struggle for margins and the 43 airlines that have declared bankruptcy won't be looking for expansion plans either. This all presents a long term challenge for BA. We remain pessimistic on its prospects.

Source: Boeing: Bulls Fooled By Randomness

It has been a wait, a long wait, but Boeing shares are now finally headed in the right direction. We look at the recent results and tell you why the hammering was well deserved and where we see this going next.

Q1-2022

Boeing missed everything in sight, from revenues to margins and down to both GAAP and non-GAAP estimates.

Boeing Income Statement (Q1-2022 Press Release)

Core operating margin came in at negative 10.4% a good flight trip away from the negative 2.3% seen last year. The company burnt through $3.56 billion more in cash and at least that matched what was done last year.

Cash Flow (Q1-2022 Press Release)

The losses and cash burn stemmed from lower production, delays and of course, exceptionally high inflationary pressure. Boeing's balance sheet carries $80 billion of inventories so the full effects of this recent inflation will likely be felt in a few quarters from now.

Balance Sheet (Q1-2022 Press Release)

The company also delayed the launch of 777-9 airplane and that will play havoc with margins in the next quarter.

During the quarter, the company launched the 777-8 Freighter with an order from Qatar Airways. Delivery of the first 777-9 airplane is now expected in 2025, which reflects an updated assessment of the time required to meet certification requirements. To minimize inventory and the number of airplanes requiring change incorporation, the 777-9 production rate ramp is being adjusted, including a temporary pause through 2023. This will result in approximately $1.5 billion of abnormal costs beginning in the second quarter of this year and continuing until 777-9 production resumes. The 777 program is also leveraging the adjustment to the 777-9 production rate ramp to add 777 Freighter capacity starting in late 2023.

Source: Q1-2022 Press Release

While Boeing reiterated the outlook to generate free cash flow for this year, things are obviously looking grim.

Outlook & Valuation

While it is easy for investors to think of a company as cheap or expensive based solely on the stock price, here other factors take precedence. The one thing we want to focus on is how debt has evolved over time. In 2018 for example, Boeing carried just $2.0 billion in net debt.

Boeing Net Debt In Q3-2018 (Q3-2018 Press Release)

When we covered the sock in 2020, it sported $34 billion in net debt. Today, we are over $45.4 billion.

Boeing Net Debt In Q1-2022 (Q1-2022 Press Release)

This is a big number and that is the reason the enterprise value still appears bloated today despite the stock being more than 60% off its all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

So far the credit rating agencies have taken all of this in stride, but that might not be easy to do if Boeing has a couple more setbacks. With interest rates rising sharply and credit spreads widening, Boeing's balance sheet will start getting a lot more attention in 2022 than it did in the past. What this means, first and foremost for equity holders, is that deleveraging the balance sheet will be the top priority over the next five years. So any hopes of buybacks in this timeframe will likely be squashed. In fact, the opposite is more likely as the only step Boeing has left to deleverage is a large equity issuance at an unfavorable price.

On the valuation front, Boeing always looks cheap if you are ready to go out a few years.

Boeing Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Relying on these perpetually optimistic viewpoints has not really helped the bulls. 2022 estimates which are shown at $3.12 will be revised to a loss estimate in the next two weeks. Back in late 2020, Boeing was supposed to earn close to $9.00 in 2022. So these numbers have to be taken with a large dose of salt. We do think, though, at $150 stock price, there is a modicum of realism priced in. At a 1.13X forward price to sales, we are ready to give this an upgrade.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

The only good thing Boeing's bulls have going for them is that the news is unlikely to get worse. Well, that and perhaps the fact that the stock is now more reasonably priced. The flip side here is that Boeing is part of many defense ETFs and those fund flows rose as the Russia-Ukraine war started, and this likely buoyed the price up. So the price today reflects an avalanche of hot money chasing the defense sector. Imagine that. Still, the fundamentals suggest that some bad news is being priced in and we are ready to move to the sidelines. We upgrade this to a Hold/Neutral rating and will look to get long should the stock really move into the deep value zone. That would be below $100/share for us.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.