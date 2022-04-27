m.czosnek/E+ via Getty Images

Many investors don’t have the stomach to own gold and silver miners. Yet, exposure to precious metal bullion is a low-risk way to hedge wild central bank money printing, rising inflation, international war, and political turmoil, while proving to be great uncorrelated investments that can rise when stock/bonds are collapsing. Eureka, this background environment sounds exactly like the world we are living in, during April 2022. Stories of the world falling apart are on the nightly news daily, and quite depressing to think about.

If you want some leverage to gold, silver, platinum and palladium, without owning a higher-risk miner or using borrowed funds, maybe an investment in one of the leading bullion dealers in America, based in California, might be up your alley. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) usually carries a high level of bullion inventory (which can rise in value with metals pricing) and business has been booming since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago. For A-Mark investors, global financial and political turmoil are a plus. And, with a valuation on current operating results still quite low, some upside may be left in the tank, assuming gold and silver continue rising. So, if you are worried about the future of planet earth, don’t be shy to take a serious look at this well-situated investment proposition.

A-Mark operates a fully-integrated precious metals platform, including a portfolio of leading Direct-to-Consumer brands, service companies focused on Logistics, Storage & Minting plus a Collateralized Lender.

I personally have an upside target for gold around US$3000 an ounce and silver closer to US$50 sometime during 2023. You can read my past precious metal articles for a chronicle of how I devise a fair relative price for gold, largely as a function of money supply, Treasury debt, and stock market wealth growth, using 60 years of trailing data. Comparisons to other commodities are also important over decades of history. My September story here about gold outlines the basic technique.

Insanely Cheap If Results Improve

Wall Street analysts are projecting the bullion/coin marketplace to peak in sales volume during fiscal years 2021 and 2022 ending in June, with results at A-Mark declining marginally over time. Of course, I believe this will clearly not be the case, if precious metals rise 50% or more in the next 12-18 months.

Right now, A-Mark is one of the most profitable businesses in all of America. You can review below the difference in revenue generation per employee vs. some of the other most successful Big Techs like Meta Platforms/Facebook (FB), Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and entertainment giant Netflix (NFLX), major banks JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS), the top Coca-Cola (KO) brand name blue chip, or Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), alongside the two largest gold miners in the world Newmont Mining (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD). By a wide margin A-Mark beats the group.

Again, on net profits last year per employee of $559,000, A-Mark is approaching the best position of this top-tier group of companies. As an owner, your goal should be to find a business with the highest returns possible, involving the least amount of worker inputs. Think about, today’s rising labor wage problem for the average U.S. business will make an insignificant dent on returns and income at A-Mark.

After absorbing the JM Bullion purchase in 2021, free cash flow on total assets today is approaching the nosebleed heights of America’s Big Tech leaders. Owning a business that utilizes few assets, while delivering outsized cash flow is a dream setup. The good news is JM Bullion cost and integration issues have passed, and non-cash depreciation of the purchase is now sheltering money coming in the door.

But here’s the kicker… while Big Tech valuations are some of the highest in the world, A-Mark’s ratio of price vs. trailing fundamental results is one of the lowest!

Free cash flow yield on the current stock price is 22% annualized. Most of the technology sector is in the 2% to 5% range today. S&P 500 blue chips are generating around 5% for an annual cash yield, and the best-situated major precious metal miners are slightly under 5%.

Enterprise value, which includes debt minus cash on top of equity capitalization, is trading at a low 4x ratio of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EV to trailing EBITDA for the S&P 500 is closer to 16x. So, yes there is room for strong upside price action if operating results stay on the upswing, confounding Wall Street analysts.

Strong Financial Setup

Against the current $75 share quote and $900 million in equity capitalization, A-Mark held $558 million in bullion/coin inventory at the end of December. All else being equal, a 50% jump in precious metals pricing could theoretically add $275 million in underlying worth for shareholders, in addition to record cash flows generated by the dealer operating business with consumers.

When we add cash and receivables, liquid assets in total stood at $910 million. This compared quite conservatively and favorably for owners against $383 million in short-term debt and $94 million long term. Total liabilities were $731 million at the end of calendar 2021, far less than current assets.

In terms of rapid shareholder worth expansion, total business equity (book value) was $70 million in September 2019 months before the global pandemic hit, rising to $403 million last quarter. While the outstanding share count has risen from 7.0 to 11.4 million with acquisitions, book value per share has rocketed higher from $9.95 to $35.34 over the same span of nine quarters. Few other businesses have benefited and profited in the same way from the world mess we have lived under since early 2020 (both economically and politically).

Below is a growth snapshot of the 3-month and 6-month performance for net income through December 31st, which is still in a building mode, easily beating analyst estimates.

Technical Momentum Remains Strong

In early 2022, war between Russia/Ukraine, lingering COVID-19 supply disruptions in Asia, and spiking inflation around the world mean demand for precious metal bullion has not slowed one bit by nervous investors and regular coin collectors.

A-Mark’s total return for shareholders has run circles around the U.S. stock market and other precious metal ideas. Below are 1-month to 3-year charts versus the main bullion ETFs, a number of mining investment choices, and directly leveraged gold and silver ideas. AMRK has been the top performer or nearly so on all the time periods.

On the 12-month chart below of daily price and volume changes, A-Mark has more than doubled in value and bested the S&P 500 by +108% since April 2021! In addition, most of the momentum indicators I follow closely have been in relatively bullish uptrends. This includes the Accumulation/Distribution Line and On Balance Volume calculations pictured underneath the price/volume portion of the chart.

Final Thoughts

If you believe like I do that materially higher gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices are coming soon, with global investor demand staying quite high for physical bullion/coins, A-Mark should remain a top-performing choice to leverage upside.

What are the risks for investors in A-Mark? The biggest and most clear risk is precious metals decline in price. Investors would lose interest in trading them or taking possession of coins/bullion. If you are bearish on the monetary and platinum metals, avoiding A-Mark at least has some logic behind it. However, if you are bullish on precious metals, A-Mark deserves a place in your portfolio.

Management has done an excellent job of using high levels of cash flow to expand in the bullion field. Its latest push is the CyberMetals platform, where investors can trade bullion 24/7 at low cost through a smartphone or computer, without taking actual possession (a physical option does exist for buyers). Debts are under control and cash flow generation is high. Profits and revenue per employee point to an incredibly well run and efficient business model.

Seeking Alpha’s computer-generated Factor Grades and Quant Ranking for A-Mark are extraordinarily positive. It rates as one of the top picks in the U.S. equity market universe of 4000+ alternatives, using more data than I can explain in an article. If you are searching for an investment with numerous variables working in its favor, that outperforms when bear markets hit financial markets, while hedging uncertainty and calamity in the world, AMRK is worthy of additional review.

Unfortunately for my own account, I have looked at A-Mark over the years, but never pulled the trigger and purchased a stake. I have found other precious metal investments to use as countertrend leverage, including miners and call options on bullion. Currently, I am trying to figure out a buy plan to execute in the near future. I am modeling price targets of $100 to $150 over the next 12-18 months, depending on metal movements. If worst-case downside is $50 vs. rosy scenario upside of $150, today’s $75 price may still be a bargain. With a range of possible returns modeled between -35% and +100% over the next year of trading, why not take a deeper research dive into A-Mark?

