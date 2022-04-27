Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Intro

Decisions (including investment ones) have conscious and unconscious motives. Moreover, I would not argue that conscious motives outweigh the unconscious ones.

This article is my attempt to explain the colossal growth of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) capitalization over the past two years in terms of the mechanisms of the unconscious.

I want to note that in my two previous articles I argued the rationale for Tesla's current price in terms of its multiples and potential free cash flow. But, in my opinion, these two factors determine the company's capitalization less than the next one.

When psychology is especially important in investing

When a company has reached a mature phase of development, generates a stable profit, pays dividends, it is more or less clear how to do a fundamental analysis of such a company. But when a company is young, or even a start-up, then its prospects are very uncertain, which makes the results of fundamental analysis very inaccurate. For example, look at how much analysts' low and high expectations for Tesla's future revenue differ:

Seeking Alpha Pro

For some reason, investors believe in a certain future for a particular company. This article is an attempt to understand what is behind such a belief in the case of Tesla.

Archetypes as something that deeply determine human behavior

Earlier I touched on how well archetype theory explains Tesla's current success. But it is too interesting to refrain from a deeper analysis of this point of view.

A little about the theory of archetypes. Almost all prominent psychologists, such as Jung, Freud, and Adler, dealt with this topic. In a nutshell, archetypes are universal mental patterns that determine human behavior and thinking. Jung referred to this as the "collective unconscious".

The key examples of archetypal roles are "the hero", "the mother", "the sage". The key archetypal plots are "the hero slaying the dragon" and "the struggle between good and evil". The last one is especially interesting.

You have never paid attention to the fact that almost all outstanding works of art in literature and cinema in one way or another dealt with the theme of the struggle between good and evil. From the point of view of the theory of archetypes, this is explained by the fact that stories with a similar plot are very close to us on a subconscious level. In such stories, it is very easy to understand who to empathize with. And now let's, from this position, look at Tesla, and the traditional car manufacturer.

Tesla's mission is "to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy". This symbolizes a new era. Everyone is well aware that this means improving the environment and the quality of life of people.

In contrast, the traditional car manufacturer represents the old era of combustion engine cars. It has made huge capital investments in its business and now the new era means a painful transformation. The transformation of a business model for a company is very often associated with negative consequences for capitalization. Besides that, the traditional car manufacturer is cunning and offers various half-measures, such as hybrid cars.

Next. In 2014, Elon Musk moved all of the company's patents to open source. The company stated:

We believe that Tesla, other companies making electric cars, and the world would all benefit from a common, rapidly-evolving technology platform... Tesla blog

This is a very sincere step, which is typical of a positive hero.

Traditional car conglomerates, by contrast, are constantly battling patents in court. This refers them to the dark side, which wants to hide everything. Darkness, night, secrecy - these are all archetypal signs symbols that frighten people.

The next distinguishing feature of Tesla is its attitude towards advertising. I haven't found a more recent info-graphic, but I don't think things have changed much in 2021: Tesla spends more on R&D per car than any other major automaker and spends the least on advertising:

Statista

The cost of advertising is included in the price of the product. In our case, when buying a Tesla car, you understand that there is no advertising in its price. I think it's a form of honesty. People appreciate it.

Note that even though Tesla does not spend money on advertising, in the US, the company's brand reputation is in 8th place, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) is 14th, Toyota (TM) is 18th, and Ford (F) is 50th:

visualcapitalist.com

In my opinion, in the eyes of an investor, Tesla is different from a traditional car company. This subconsciously makes you not only believe in Tesla's success, but it also makes you wish for this success. Agree, in this case, it is difficult for an investor to sell the company's shares even with a deep drawdown.

The right SEO at the right time

Now let's touch on the personality of Elon Musk himself. Since I think a significant part of Tesla's capitalization is not due to the company's profit or revenue, but precisely to the properties of his personality.

Any company should always be considered in the context of its life cycle. And not every type of CEO is equally good for different phases of the company's life cycle. Professor Aswath Damodaran suggests such a cycle:

aswathdamodaran.blogspot.com

Judging by the fact that the company's revenue is growing with acceleration and profit has already appeared, we can say that Tesla is moving from the "Start-up" phase to the "Youth growth" phase:

Data by YCharts

At this point, you need a CEO who is both a visionary and a pragmatist. The fact that Musk is a visionary, in my opinion, proves necessary. And the fact that Musk is a pragmatist is well proved by this chart based on the latest reports:

Saxo Group

In the context of profitability, Musk has managed to create a company that is fundamentally different from other automakers. What if not this can serve as a sign of pragmatism?

Bottom line

In my opinion, Tesla is very different from the traditional car manufacturer and, therefore, they cannot be compared. You can't compare multiples of, say, Tesla and Ford and conclude that Tesla is grossly overpriced. And to a large extent, this difference lies in the plane of the psychological attitude of investors towards this company. As I have already noted, investors do not just believe in the success of the company, they want it. And, in such cases, in my opinion, it is very dangerous to bet against Tesla.