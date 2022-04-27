Spectral-Design/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) kicked off the first-quarter earnings season with mixed results posted Tuesday after market close. Revenue was up 26% from a year ago on strong core segment ad revenue. The online ad giant profited from strategic expansion into hardware, with the Pixel phone showing solid sales. A ramp-up in hiring, combined with a labor shortage and a subsequent increase in average wages, put pressure on net income.

Rising interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical risk put pressure on post-pandemic economic recovery, foreboding a rough patch ahead as merchants cut ad spending to navigate through the supply chain and production cost volatility.

I am currently buying the dip on names such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN), preferring them over GOOG and Meta Platforms (FB) who face intense regulatory uncertainty. Although all big tech face privacy and antitrust scrutiny, these challenges are more felt in GOOG and FB, threatening core operations, contrary to peers with less exposure to regulatory risk. For example, although AAPL faces scrutiny over its in-app purchases commission, most of its earnings come from hardware sales, out of the scope of regulatory scrutiny. MSFT has a diverse product portfolio, spanning from Windows licenses to enterprise software (Dynamics), gaming (Xbox), and hardware (Surface), reducing regulatory risk. AMZN is essentially a retailer, and antitrust accusations revolve around certain practices regarding its ads and search results, which have a minor contribution to total sales.

GOOG and FB, on the other hand, are online-ad businesses that gained their advantage over traditional media by collecting data, allowing them to offer targeted ads, offering more value for ad dollar invested, an attractive proposition for merchants. Without data mining, which is currently being debated in Congress, GOOG and FB will lose their edge. Thus, the stakes of regulatory scrutiny are much higher for GOOG and FB, making other tech companies more attractive, in my view.

Revenue Trends

GOOG lies at the heart of the internet, organizing and facilitating access to the enormous amount of data on the web. The company monetizes its service primarily through ads, allowing it to offer its services for free. GOOG engineers developed algorithms that allow it to exploit the massive amounts of information it collects on users, empowering businesses with targeted ad tools with a high return on advertising dollars, an attractive proposal to its paying customers.

Data by YCharts

Several revenue tailwinds are acting in GOOG's favor, including increased time spent on digital devices and the internet. Our lives have become increasingly online, and these trends lie at the heart of GOOG's investment proposition. However, these trends are offset by several headwinds impacting share price.

First, temporary economic challenges manifested in high inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical risks take their toll on consumer and business confidence. Advertising budgets are sensitive to general economic conditions, and from my experience, they are the first to be cut during rough times. Second lockdowns in China are also increasing uncertainty over FQ2 results. More importantly, GOOG is facing longer-term worries regarding its data-mining practices. Some politicians are currently proposing limits on the ability of GOOG to use users' data in any way, including to enhance its services. AAPL, which owns a considerable market share of the smartphone market, is also changing how it shares data to better match its strategic interest of gaining a privacy-friendly brand image to support its efforts to expand into privacy-sensitive markets such as healthcare.

GOOG's earnings call wasn't lacking on the political front, with Sundar Pichai highlighting the creation of 12,000 Google jobs in the US, which already suffers from low unemployment and rising wages. Nonetheless, this buys the tech giant political leeway as it navigates through regulatory changes through its lobbying efforts.

This comes against an international backdrop characterized by mistrust. The EU-US Privacy Shield was created under the Obama administration and is a protocol allowing US companies access to European consumer data for commercial use, including GOOG's AI search and ad services. In 2017, newly elected president Trump signed into law an executive order called "Enhancing Public Safety" that explicitly excluded non-US citizens from privacy protection. Europeans were unhappy, and after long due process, discussions, and numerous lawsuits, the European Court of Justice ruled the US-EU Privacy Shield unlawful. President Biden repealed Trump's executive order to court the European allies, but they seem hesitant. As the adage goes, it takes years to build trust and seconds to destroy it. During the earnings call, Sundar alluded to these dynamics, citing the European Union's desire for "Digital Sovereignty."

Financial Position

It is no secret that software is a scalable, high-margined business, which explains big tech's popularity. The larger they become, the more profitable they are. In Q1, GOOG returned $13 billion to shareholders through share repurchases, up from $11 billion in the same period last year. The board authorized a $70 billion share buyback program, which is likely to be implemented through 2023 year-end.

Data by YCharts

The company recorded a $1.4 billion expense from unrealized capital losses on its marketable securities, suppressing net income and contributing to the EPS miss. Hawkish Fed suppressed bond prices, pushing fair values of fixed-income assets lower, including GOOG's $113 billion funds, primarily consisting of fix-income assets such as corporate and government bonds.

GOOG's investment fund generated $1.2 billion in interest income in 2021, offsetting its 350 million interest expense from its relatively small interest-bearing debt, currently standing at $14.8 billion.

As interest rates rise, GOOG will be able to record more interest income, completely offsetting the rise of its borrowing costs, given the relatively small size of its debt compared to its marketable securities.

Final Thoughts

In a painful blow to investors, markets turned deeply red yesterday, with GOOG leading market decline. The tech giant faces regulatory challenges that impact its core search ad operations, unlike other large techs, whose regulatory challenges are limited to smaller revenue segments, such as APPL, which derives most of its revenue from hardware sales. The company reported solid top-line results in its search ad business, but EPS fell below expectations due to multiple factors, including higher spending on talent and a negative contribution of its marketable securities, summing to a $1.4 billion loss, compared to a $4 billion gain in the same quarter this year.

The next quarter will be more challenging due to China's slowdown, impacting the June quarter instead of the March Quarter (the lockdown started in March). YouTube's disappointing growth will attract scrutiny as the tech giant fends off competition from trending apps such as TikTok. I believe this is a great time to invest in equities, despite short-term disruptions from rising interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical risks. Beyond these temporary challenges, the elements of prosperity are in place, manifested in increasing wages, low unemployment, and satisfactory GDP growth.

The leading US firms with the largest weight in the index continue implementing massive share buybacks, which offer some support in these turbulent times. Given the regulatory challenges, I prefer MSFT, AMZN, and AAPL over GOOG and FB. Although privacy and antitrust scrutiny are broad, afflicting the entire industry, these challenges are more profound in GOOG and FB, threatening the core of their ad-based business model. For this reason, while I believe that GOOG, in its current shape, offers an attractive investment proposition, the rapidly changing regulations cast a significant threat to its business model, much more than its peers.