Decent Q1 Results, Continued Net Inflows

Diamond Hill (NASDAQ:DHIL) reported a decent 1Q22 with revenues growing in single digits, by 8.3% YoY, while EPS was down 33.9% YoY largely because of an investment loss in the quarter against an investment gain in 1Q21. Operationally however, the company demonstrated stable performance with adjusted gross profit margin at 42% against 43% in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net operating income after tax was up 8.3% YoY. A net investment loss of $7.6mn against a gain of $5.7mn in 1Q21, led to the decline in reported EPS. Non-GAAP EPS at $4.16 was up 8% YoY from $3.87.

FCF generation continues to be robust, and management also announced a dividend per share of $1.50. Share repurchases for 1Q22 amounted to $9.3mn.

AUM at the end of March 2021 stood at $30.3bn, down slightly from $31bn in December 2021. While positive net client inflows of $237mn helped the AUM number, net market depreciation resulted in the lower AUM figure. A majority of the client inflows have been towards equity funds.

14.3% Dividend Yield for 2022

Cash and corporate investments held directly by Diamond Hill Capital Management now amounts to $51.58/share or 30% of the current market cap. This is after returning a little over $80mn to shareholders through a large dividend and share repurchases in 2021. 2021 dividend yield amounted to 13.2% and we estimate a dividend yield of 14.3% for 2022. In our view, these metrics demonstrate the company’s ability to manage its cash flow and commitment to generate shareholder value.

Target price of $260.00, 49% potential upside

Our target price for Diamond Hill is maintained at $260, valuing the stock at a P/E of 13x, using our 2022 EPS estimate. This represents a potential upside of 49% from current stock levels.

Diamond Hill’s stock has performed well and has given investors a return of 87% [including dividends] from our initial recommendation in July 2020.

9x P/E, 14% FCF yield, 14% dividend yield

The Diamond Hill Investment Group is an active asset manager, with a 20-year history, $30bn in AUM and a value investing philosophy. They’ve had an excellent 2021, which benefitted from higher inflows, AUM, revenue and operating margins. Our buy recommendation on the stock is predicated on its consistent fund performance, significant cash on the balance sheet, ability to generate robust free cash flows, attractive and inexpensive valuations. Net cash to market cap amounts to 30%.

Conclusion: Strong BS, High Dividend and FCF Yield, Deep Value Multiples

Diamond Hill has been a significant generator of free cash flow over the years and average FCF yield in the last 4 years has been 8.3%. Looking ahead, with net income expected to grow in 2022/2023, and limited CAPEX needs, we expect Diamond Hill’s FCF yield to be at 13.6%/14.8%.

Given this, a low 2022/2023 P/E of 8.5x/8.0x, and 2021 expected dividend yield of 14.3%, we think the stock offers a favorable risk-reward scenario for investors. Importantly, ex-cash P/E, looks very attractive for the company and stands at 4.9x and 4.5x for 2022 and 2023 respectively. Our target price for Diamond Hill is maintained at $260, valuing the stock at a P/E of 13x, using our 2022 EPS estimate. This represents a potential upside of 49% from current stock levels.