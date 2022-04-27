Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), we had perhaps the only negative rating on the stock. Since we called it a bubble first, the stock had moved lower but we felt that the initial drop was just a good start and looked for more downside pain. Specifically, we said,

That works out to about 45% lower from here. We remain bearish and think all surprises will come on the negative side. As investments that looked for 2020-2021 growth to repeat start competing with SHOP, margin pressure will accelerate and that has potential to hasten the move to normalized sales multiples.

Source: Shopify: Look For Another 45% Drop In 2022

Well, we will take a 40% drop in 1 month over the predicted 45% drop in 9 months, any single day.

We look at what has happened and what the tea leaves say for what is next.

What's Going On?

There are a few crosscurrents here that are impacting SHOP. The most important though is that SHOP was one of the larger bubbles seen in our time and its deflation was a matter of time, not a matter of "if".

SHOP traded at 60X trailing sales at one point and one would be wise to visit the quote about the stupidity of paying even 10X sales from the former CEO of Sun Microsystems.

At 10 times revenues, to give you a 10-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenues for 10 straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next 10 years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realize how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don't need any transparency. You don't need any footnotes. What were you thinking?

Source: Scott McNealy via Bloomberg

Indeed. What were we all thinking normalizing this grotesque multiple with nothing but recency bias to support our claim?

The bubble journey that lies ahead will be very similar to that of Amazon.com, Inc.'s (AMZN) path in the year 2000. Of course, there will be those that will say that SHOP is fundamentally different, and we agree that no two companies are identical. The similarities are enough in our minds to run a head to head. What makes SHOP a more difficult investment today versus AMZN in 2000 is that SHOP has an armada of competitors who are doing quite well versus what was the case for AMZN in 2000. So with that said, let us look at AMZN's journey.

The first thing we want to note is that as stupidly valued AMZN was, it still was cheaper than SHOP, reaching only a peak multiple of 36X sales. The more important point is that the trough multiple was under 1.0X sales.

Some might suggest that SHOP will grow faster than AMZN, but we think the reverse is likely if we compare timeframes. AMZN maintained a very strong trajectory of revenue growth as the stock went down 92%. Between 2000-2001, quarterly revenue growth was over 100%. In the next two years, you still averaged over 20%.

Consensus has SHOP for 30% revenue growth annually over the next 3 years, estimates that are likely to prove wildly optimistic. But even if you give them that and assume it troughs at twice the price to sales multiple of AMZN, the stock should drop another, yes another, 70% from here. That is just basic math with an expected $10 billion in 2024 sales, and a 1.7X price to sales multiple gets you a $17 billion market capitalization. So longer term, you have to look way, way down.

The Upcoming Quarter

For the Q1-2022 non-GAAP number, it is safe to say that the analysts are all over the place.

Earnings Estimates SHOP (Seeking Alpha)

Revenue estimates are far tighter.

Revenue Estimates SHOP (Seeking Alpha)

Our take is that the revenue estimates could possibly beat here, simply because of inflationary trends. A lot of SHOP's revenues trend up with just pure inflation so we would look for a beat or a match for sales. The earnings is where the problems will be. If you see Q4-2021 results, gross profit moved up with sales on about a proportionate basis.

Jump In Operating Expenses (Q4-2021 Results - SHOP)

But operating expenses moved up far faster than the growth in sales. This was before the expected large inflationary pressure from wage growth in an extremely tight labor market. So our take is that this operating expense number will come in extremely high and crush earnings for the quarter and estimates for the year.

Verdict

We generally will not press our negative case bets when the stock is so far below its 200-day moving average and even its 50-day moving average. So tactically we will dial down the immediate short case. This is a dangerous area for shorts to play in as bounces can be vicious and force you to cover at the most inopportune times. So as far as our official trading recommendation goes, this one gets an upgrade to a "hold/neutral." "Dropify" now gets changed to "Chopify" for expected consolidation before the next leg lower.

The longer term looks quite horrid in our view, and we think downside far exceeds upside in the medium term. Remember that AMZN went to 0.84X sales while the Federal Reserve was aggressively easing. At a minimum, a match of that multiple is in the cards if the Federal Reserve continues tightening aggressively as we expect.

