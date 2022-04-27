JBCarvalho Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After having analysed Ferrari (RACE); today, we decide to focus our attention on Exor N.V. (OTCPK:EXXRF). Our internal team believes that the Exor holding company is not fairly priced in with the current market environment. Exor, together with its subsidiaries, engages mainly in automotive, luxury goods, and agricultural equipment. Looking at the Exor portfolio, it owns a professional football club and newspaper and magazine companies. The holding also has invested as a VC in many enterprises from a new real estate company to the next revolution in the automotive space. We already have a buy rating in Ferrari and we see CNH's (CNHI) valuation as very compelling.

Exor Portfolio companies

Exor seed start ups

Latest company news

Here, below, is some positive and negative news about Exor that needs to be considered.

If PartnerRe's sale to the French company Covea proceeds as planned, Exor will be able to count on €10 billion in availability within a few months. Ahead of that, Exor is already strengthening its team and has chosen Frenchman Benoît Ribadeau Dumas to identify future investment targets. Benoît will join as a partner and with a specific goal: identifying global investment opportunities in the energy transition field with a focus on technology companies that improve ESG performance in both production and service activities.

However, we also have to report the negatives, Exor has come to an agreement with the Italian tax authorities and will pay a €746 million settlement, of which €104 million is interest. The dispute concerns the Italian company Exor Spa, which in December 2016 merged with its Dutch subsidiary Exor Holding N.V. On the cross-border merger, the outgoing Exor Spa had applied for the participation exemption regime in which capital gains on equity value investments had been excluded from taxable income. However, in 2021, the Tax Agency asserted the inapplicability of Pex in cases where a holding company transfers its tax residence abroad. Exor remained convinced that they had operated according to the rules, but decided to sign the agreement to avoid the time and costs of a significant tax dispute.

Latest acquisition

Exor holding has finalised the acquisition of Lifenet Healthcare. Lifenet was founded in 2018 and is owned by the entrepreneur and president of Snam. Lifenet Healthcare recorded revenues of over €100 million in 2021, an EBITDA of €10-15 million, and it aims to grow in the coming years through M&A, in a sector that it is currently very fragmented. The company already has seven health facilities in Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, and Piedmont but it has increased in size due to acquisitions. Exor's goal is to increase services quality offered for patients and, at the same time, make investments in technologies and infrastructures in close collaboration with the company's management team.

NAV and conclusion

Aside from our positive valuation in Ferrari and CNH, we are very keen on the luxury sector. We have done many updates in the sector and we recently gave a buy rating to Kering Group (OTCPK:PPRUF) and Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF). We see Exor's latest acquisition in Christian Louboutin as a positive catalyst for the entire group. NAV discount is well above the historical average of 25% and now is at 40%. We don't believe that this is justified and we initiate a buy rating with a €96 per share.