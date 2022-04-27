Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares experienced further anxiety following the company's 1Q22 earnings as investors digested an earnings miss and slower ad revenue growth in a post-Covid world. Evidently, Wall Street has become increasingly wary of large-cap tech in a challenging macro backdrop characterized by 40-year-high inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, and a tightening monetary policy. Nevertheless, I believe the fundamental outlook of Alphabet remains positive as the search leader is firmly positioned to dominate the global digital advertising market going forward.

1Q22 Summary

Alphabet reported solid 1Q22 revenue of $68 billion (+23% YoY/+26% ex-FX) that beat consensus while EPS of $24.62 came in light against Street estimates of $25.76 (Q1 results include $1 billion unrealized loss from equity investments vs. $4.8 billion gain in 1Q21). Operating income increased 22% YoY to $20 billion (3rd consecutive quarter of >$20 billion OPI) for a solid operating margin of 30% (on par with 1Q21). Alphabet generated free cash flow of $15.3 billion and had $134 billion in cash at quarter-end. In addition, the Board has authorized a new $70 billion share repurchase plan.

Google Services

Revenue of $61.5 billion (+20% YoY) vs. $62 billion consensus; operating margin of 37% vs. 36% consensus.

Google Search & Other: revenue of $39.6 billion (+24% YoY) beat $39.3 billion consensus, driven by strong performance from retail, followed by travel which saw search volume above 1Q19 pre-pandemic levels. Product updates include multi-search (launched in 2Q22) which allows users to search with images and words, AR beauty in Google Search, and Performance Max which delivers goal-based advertising through all Google inventory using AI such as Smart Bidding.

YouTube: revenue of $6.9 billion (+14% YoY) came in as a disappointment to the Street's $7.4 billion (+24% YoY) after missing estimates for 3 quarters in a row. This is driven by a higher 1Q21 comp (+49% YoY), slowing spend in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, continued impact on direct response ads from Apple's iOS privacy updates, suspended operations in Russia (1% of total revenue), and higher YouTube Shorts viewership as a percentage of total YouTube time.

While this may seem like a huge miss, it's worth noting that Alphabet normally does not provide revenue guides so the analyst community must have looked at last year's 49% growth and divided it by 2 to arrive at a 24% YoY growth guesstimate for 1Q22. Beat or miss aside, YouTube remains a highly attractive piece of digital real estate that boasts 2 billion monthly users and accounts for >50% of ad-supported CTV watch time for 18+ adults in the US, per Nielsen. Although competition from Tik Tok is something to watch, YouTube Shorts now averages over 30 billion daily views, up 4x from a year ago.

Google Network & Google Other: Network revenue of $8.2 billion (+20% YoY) was driven primarily by AdSense (an ad network that connects publishers and advertisers) and AdMob (a mobile advertising platform). Google Other revenue of $6.8 billion (+5% YoY) reflected strong growth in YouTube subscriptions (YouTube Premium, Music and TV), offset by lower revenue from Google Play due to a commission fee reduction from 30% to 15% that started in 2022.

Google Cloud

Revenue of $5.8 billion (+44% YoY) beat consensus of $5.7 billion, reflecting significant growth in both infrastructure and platform services. Operating loss of $931 million translated into an operating margin of -16%, worse than -13% consensus but better than -24% in 1Q21. Cybersecurity is becoming a key focus as Alphabet is acquiring Mandiant for $5.4 billion and looking to introduce its own threat detection and response solutions. While Google Cloud is the fastest-growing segment of Alphabet, it'll likely take 1-2 years for the business to reach profitability.

Other Bets

Revenue of $440 million (+23% YoY) vs. $200 million consensus. A number of exciting announcements include Waymo achieving fully autonomous ride-hailing operations in San Francisco and Phoenix and Wing (on-demand drone delivery service) reaching 50,000 trips. However, the segment continues to be deeply in the red with operating loss of $1.2 billion in Q1 and $5.3 billion in the last 12 months.

Why is This a Buying Opportunity?

Alphabet delivered a solid quarter where the core advertising business (80% of revenue) proved resilient in a post-Covid world, driven by strong demand for search advertising, a highly effective/necessary part of the marketing funnel. Judging from share price actions, it appears that investors seem to be focusing too much on the 1Q22 GAAP EPS miss and YouTube revenue growing slower than expected (though management never gave specific guides). The analyst community has also cut price targets as numbers in the next few quarters will face tough 2021 comps, especially in 2Q22.

Nevertheless, Google remains a dominant player in search (here's why), and YouTube is well-positioned to capitalize on the trend towards AVOD and CTV. The business is growing nicely without pandemic tailwinds, achieving enviable margins, generating strong free cash flows, and buying back shares. At a forward P/E of 18x (vs. 24.5x 1-yr avg.) based on blended 2022/23 EPS estimates, Alphabet shares offer a wonderful balance between growth and value while reflecting the fact that the market is anchoring to short-term fundamentals and does not appreciate the company's future opportunity in both digital advertising and cloud. As a result, I believe this is exactly the type of situation where investors can take advantage of today's share price by embracing a long-term mindset.