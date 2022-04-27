Brett Holmes Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: All dollar figures mentioned in this article are in Canadian dollars.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is the second-largest midstream operator in Canada, behind Enbridge (ENB). It focuses mainly on natural gas, gathering and processing natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, and transporting the gas throughout North America. Its smaller crude oil segment gathers oil in Western Canada and transports it southward to Cushing and the U.S. Gulf Coast via its Keystone Pipeline system. TC Energy's asset footprint is shown below.

In addition to its oil and gas midstream assets, TC Energy has a Power and Storage segment. It is, therefore, vertically integrated for producing electricity. The company can gather and processes natural gas in Western Canada and transport that gas to its natural gas-powered generating facilities in Eastern Canada. It also owns nuclear power plants in Eastern Canada.

Levered to an Energy Transition

TC Energy's defining attribute is its favorable positioning for an energy transition. Much has been made about the ongoing energy transition to combat the impending climate change crisis. The transition typically entails the replacement of crude oil and coal with fuel sources that produce electricity. We believe such a transition will encounter economic and physical constraints that will bring its feasibility into question by clear-eyed observers. We also believe that political reality will force the representative governments of the West to relent on their energy transition goals when they encounter the voting implications of foisting higher costs and, ultimately, energy poverty on their electorates. Recent examples of the tack away from the transition include Western nations' abandonment of the COP26 pledges they made in November 2021 to reduce coal use and phase out fossil fuel subsidies.

But putting our doubts about the transition aside, many others believe that the steep cost to offset a climate change disaster is worth any price. If we're wrong and the transition proceeds as its backers intend, it will entail serious risk to the demand for crude oil and refined products. It will also catalyze an astronomical increase in demand for natural gas and nuclear fuel sources, both of which are among TC Energy's primary business activities.

In fact, TC Energy's management is prioritizing energy transition initiatives in the company's growth capital spending over the coming years. Management outlines its transition plans in TC Energy's 2021 annual report:

Among TC Energy's transition-friendly projects under development are its Ontario Pumped Storage and Canyon Pumped Storage power projects, Saddlebrook Solar and Storage project, Alberta Carbon Grid carbon capture and sequestration project, Irving Oil Decarbonization project, and Hydrogen Hubs project for production and transportation of hydrogen in partnership with Nikola (NKLA) and Hyzon Motors (HYZN). These projects, and the others like them that management is likely to sanction in the future, will make TC Energy a leading midstream player if the energy transition away from crude oil gains steam.

Utility-Like Economics, Only Better

TC Energy is a well-run company with utility-like economics. Like utilities, regulated Canadian midstream oil and gas asset owners set their prices to earn a targeted return on capital, typically in the range of 8% to 10% for an asset capitalized with 40% equity and 60% debt. Their return on equity is considered a return on all capital required to construct and maintain the asset. Rates get reset annually to maintain the return. Variations between the expected and actual revenues, which result in under-collection or over-collection of revenues, are trued-up in the following year's rate calculation. This make-whole mechanism reduces the risk that low throughput will decrease the asset's return on equity. However, it also reduces an asset's ability to sustain an unusually high return on equity.

The setup is different in the U.S., where the FERC approves rates based on an asset's cost. The rates are designed to recover the pipeline's investment and operating expenses and allow for a reasonable return for investors. The FERC does not require U.S. pipelines to recalculate their rates annually and does not allow pipeline operators to account for revenue deficiencies if revenues aren't realized according to initial forecasts. This exposes U.S. midstream asset owners to the risk that low throughput reduces an asset's return on equity or that the asset loses money for a sustained period. In the U.S., if a midstream asset's revenues fail to cover its costs, its operator can file with the FERC for a new rate. Alternatively, if the pipeline's customers believe the rates they are being charged are too high, they can initiate proceedings with the FERC to reduce rates.

Canadian pipelines also benefit from the oligopoly structure of the Canadian midstream industry. The top three operators, Enbridge, TC Energy, and Pembina (PBA), account for 96% of the enterprise value of independent publicly-owned Canadian midstream companies.

Aside from these dominant operators, only Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) owns significant Canadian pipeline assets, primarily from its $8.6 billion acquisition of Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) in October of last year. Other smaller owners of Canadian midstream assets include Plains All American (PAA), Energy Transfer (ET), and private equity firms such as KKR & Co. (KKR).

These economic and competitive characteristics of Canadian midstream assets lend stability to their operators that are virtually unobtainable elsewhere in North America outside of well-run regulated utilities. For shareholders, Canadian pipelines tend to be even more attractive than utilities because their dividend yields are far in excess of utilities. For instance, whereas the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) currently yields 2.9%, ENB's common stock yields 5.9% while Pembina's yields 5.7% and TC Energy's yields 5.0%.

It's All About Consistency

The stability of Canadian midstream assets translates into a consistency of midstream company results. For TC Energy, the consistency can be seen in the selected financial metrics presented in the table below:

On a longer-term basis, TC Energy's consistency can be seen in its quarterly dividend record over multiple decades. TC Energy has ratcheted dividends higher for 22 consecutive years through even the most challenging industry conditions.

TC Energy's long-term stock performance also points to the superior economics that has driven its earnings growth over decades, also through thick and thin.

Thanks to the company's prudent management, its results have also been stable on a per-share basis.

Given TC Energy's enviable market position and first-class leadership, we don't expect its strong and stable results to change over at least the next five years.

TC Energy's High-Profile Blemish: The Keystone XL Pipeline

TC Energy's only major hiccup over the past five years was its ultimately wasteful spending on the Keystone XL Pipeline project, which was intended as an expansion of its existing Keystone crude oil pipeline system. The expansion was intended to transport up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day over 1,947 miles from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect with TC Energy's existing Keystone Pipeline which terminates in Nederland and Houston, Texas, as shown below. The planned Keystone XL expansion project is depicted in the green dotted line.

TC Energy originally announced its intention to construct Keystone XL in 2008. It expected the project to cost $8 billion. Keystone XL also would have increased Canadian oil production capacity and improved the prices producers could realize when selling their crude. It would have also boosted Canadian crude export capacity and would have provided Canadian oil producers with increased access to exports through the U.S. Gulf Coast, thereby weaning them off the U.S. market to which they are essentially captive.

Because the pipeline crossed the Canada-U.S. border, it required a presidential permit from the U.S. State Department. Under pressure from environmental and other activists, the Obama administration rejected the Keystone XL permit in 2015. The administration claimed that the proposed pipeline would not serve the U.S. national interest and would undermine U.S climate leadership. However, in early 2017, the Trump administration reversed course and issued the permit despite the many legal challenges against the project. By late 2019, the final hurdle to the project was cleared when the Nebraska State Supreme Court allowed it to pass through the state.

One year later, in a now-famous move, President Biden revoked Keystone XL's federal permit through an executive order as his first official act in office. The order states that the pipeline "disserves the U.S. national interest" because of its role in the global "climate crisis" and due to the "urgent" need to "build back better" and reduce carbon emissions.

After Biden revoked the presidential permit, TC Energy canceled the Keystone XL project and took a $2.76 billion impairment charge in 2021, its only impairment charge since 2016. The company and the Government of Alberta are seeking to recover $15 billion from the U.S. due to the U.S.'s alleged violation of NAFTA protocol.

Outspending Cash Flow

An uninformed observer perusing TC Energy's financials might consider the company's spending to be another blemish and potentially even a risk to shareholders. After all, the company has outspent cash flow to the tune of billions of dollars for many years. Many other midstream operators who outspent cash flows as much as TC Energy ended up slashing distributions or in a state of financial distress.

TC Energy's cash flow deficit over the past five years is shown below.

HFI Research

What's particularly notable in TC Energy's cash flow record is that, unlike nearly every other midstream operator in North America which cut capital spending aggressively in response to deteriorating market conditions in 2020, TC Energy continued to outspend its cash flows throughout 2020 and 2021.

And management remains committed to outspending free cash flow over the next five years as well. The chart below is from its fourth-quarter earnings conference call presentation.

Under most circumstances, we frown on capital-intensive companies that routinely outspend their internally-generated cash flow. However, given TC Energy's capital allocation track record and rock-solid return profile, we expect its capital spending to have an unusually high probability of earning 8% to 10% returns on equity which will drive future growth in earnings and cash flow. This is the kind of outspending shareholders should want to see. It will grow TC Energy's throughput volumes and solidify its competitive position, while also allowing management to position the company for an energy transition.

Valuation

We value TC Energy shares in the range of $70 to $75 per share. Our valuation puts the shares' current price smack in the middle of our valuation range.

Management believes its growth investments will increase TC Energy's Adjusted EBITDA by 5% per year through 2026, as shown in the excerpt below from the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings conference call on February 15.

In light of management's stellar track record, we see no reason to expect otherwise.

Our EV/EBITDA valuation assumes as much, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing by 5% and dividends increasing by 3.5% per year. It shows the shares to be trading around fair value, but capital appreciation and dividends contribute to a 42.6% total return by 2026.

Our free cash flow multiple valuation uses similar growth assumptions and implies a 37.8% total return upside over the next five years from today's price of $72.50.

Our discounted cash flow valuation assumes TC Energy's free cash flow levels remain flat over the next ten years. It indicates the shares are worth $60.42, a full 17% below the current price. However, given the high probability that the company's free cash flow will grow over at least the next few years, we reject this scenario as an input into our valuation range.

This is one of the few cases where we believe the discounted cash flow valuation that assumes free cash flow continues to increase by 5% over the next decade provides a better gauge of intrinsic value. In this valuation, the shares are worth $81.18 and have a 12% upside from the current price.

Risks

While TC Energy is positioning itself to thrive in an energy transition, we believe the risks to its equity stem from its transition-relating spending. By and large, these transition initiatives are in a phase of development where they are either untested on a larger scale and/or uncompetitive without government support. Of course, an energy transition's ultimate course can't be known in advance with any precision. Without a doubt, many of the initiatives being pursued by North American midstreamers will end up as commercial failures.

So far as we can tell, TC Energy's management has no track record of successfully anticipating and capitalizing on emerging energy technologies. TC Energy's shareholders will therefore have to rely on management's word that the projects it chooses to pursue will meet its return expectations. This concern would not apply to the company's legacy assets, where management has an extensive and impressive track record of success. But we're leery at attempts by entrenched incumbents like TC Energy to pivot their operations into new and potentially unproven domains.

Still, these risks remain marginal at the moment. Even with management's planned spending, transition-related projects will comprise a tiny fraction of the company's asset base. It could become an issue longer-term. Shareholders' should monitor, first, the extent to which transition-related capex grows as a proportion of total capex, and second, management's success in generating healthy returns from its transition initiatives over the next few years. Increased spending amid failed initiatives over the coming years would be a cause for concern.

Conclusion

At the moment, TC Energy stock carries little risk. The company's exposure to natural gas allows its stock to trade at a higher multiple than peers ENB and PBA. As a result, its dividend yield is lower. However, the potential upside for shareholders is that no midstream operator is better positioned to capitalize on an energy transition toward electricity. TC Energy's vertical integration will allow it to identify and seize upon emerging opportunities faster and better than peers wedded to crude oil-related midstream investments. We think believers in the energy transition could do little wrong by buying TC Energy at current prices and holding for the long term.