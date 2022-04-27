Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Altria (NYSE:MO) is a popular dividend stock on account of its consistent dividend increases and ongoing share repurchase program. The stock yields a generous 6.6%, making it look like a no-brainer buy. I explain why one must look at this stock from a higher level to understand the long term risk associated with a potential investment. While the company has historically been able to grow its bottom line in spite of declines in volumes, investors should not count on this to continue forever. Altria stock is a clear value trap, especially at these prices.

MO Stock Price

Since I last covered the stock in September of last year, MO has returned 15%. The stock has enjoyed a near term rally though it remains an underperformer over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

I have been warning on this stock on account of the underappreciated bearish risks including the potential for secular declines to coincide with high leverage. Let's take another look at the company to see if these risks remain present in the stock.

MO Stock Key Metrics

MO closed out 2021 with typical results that included minimal revenue growth and some growth in earnings per share.

Altria 2021 Q4 Press Release

MO saw continued pressure in smokeable shipment volume, which declined 5.9% in the fourth quarter and 7.4% for the year.

Altria 2021 Q4 Press Release

It appears that after shipment volumes unexpectedly grew 1.2% in 2020, the business has returned to the consistent declines typical of the past many years. MO was able to nonetheless grow operating income from smokeable products by 4.1%, which was a large contributor to overall income growth. The other large contributor was the company's exit from its wine business - shareholders should not expect that benefit to continue moving forward (for obvious reasons).

Altria 2021 Q4 Press Release

MO guided for 2022 and it expects its full-year adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $4.79 to $4.93, representing a growth rate of 4% to 7%.

Is MO A Good Dividend Stock?

MO is quite a popular dividend stock, largely due both to its high 6.6% yield as well as the fact that it has raised its dividend for many consecutive years.

Altria 2022 February Presentation

It is tempting to conclude that a growing dividend must be safe, but that kind of analysis focuses too much on trailing financials without consideration for future outlook.

Is MO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

We can see below that MO is expected to grow its top line by a hair over the next few years.

Seeking Alpha

The issue with investing in MO stock has to do with the tail-end risk. MO has historically been able to offset volume declines with price increases. That trend arguably is unsustainable. For starters, as the volume number continues to decline, the percentage decline may accelerate due to mathematical reasons. Next, I expect long term trends to see newer generations move away from alcohol. The United States passed a federal ban on tobacco sales to individuals under 21 years of age in 2019 which, in conjunction with ongoing awareness movements, may eventually lead to accelerated declines in volumes. Further, I expect there to be a certain price at which the financial burden of tobacco also weighs on volumes. It seems that many investors have come to assume that MO can offset modest volume declines with price increases indefinitely, but for the reasons stated above, I view that to be a dangerous assumption as logic projects otherwise (at least in my opinion).

This kind of outlook leads to two important factors on the stock. First, investors must consider the sizable downside in the event that MO faces secular declines to operating income. MO carries a sizable leverage load which totaled 2.3x debt to EBITDA at the end of 2021 (or 1.9x net of cash).

Altria 2022 February Presentation

When operating incomes continue growing every year, that kind of leverage ratio is easily supported. But if operating income growth turns negative, then MO would likely need to start aggressively paying down debt in order to prevent the cost of capital from rising too rapidly. This is because credit ratings are influenced not just by leverage ratios, but also by forward outlook (not to mention the ever-so-relevant prospect of rising interest rates). MO's dividend is currently covered by 1.3x based on adjusted earnings. That might not look so dangerous, but consider that cash flows would need to decline by only 7.8% before the company would need to pay off $2.1 billion of debt every year just to sustain its leverage ratio, which would completely wipe out any notion of dividend safety.

That's the downside scenario. Bulls can argue that such a scenario probably won't happen so quickly, and that's probably true. But this nonetheless remains a nagging secular risk, one which I expect the market to continue considering in valuing the stock. With the stock currently yielding 6.6%, the stock might be able to generate around 10% annual total returns assuming some dividend growth. For the stock to deliver returns in excess of that number, the stock would need to see multiple expansion. How likely is multiple expansion? I view the current 10% annual return potential as already being quite aggressive considering both the long term secular risk as well as the ongoing tech crash. That explains why MO appears to be a poor risk-reward proposition. The upside appears capped at 10%, but the stock will likely experience substantial downside once my projected bearish scenario takes place. Given that kind of outlook, I am highly doubtful that MO will keep up with the broader market and it may even have the potential for delivering negative returns over long time periods. I rate the stock as a "hold" due to it looking like a value trap.