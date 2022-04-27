anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is a high-growth company in the rapidly evolving customer engagement solutions market. The company's strong growth drivers have ensured that its revenue will grow at a CAGR of low teens in the next five years. I believe the company will gradually grab market share from its competitors and establish itself as a leading customer engagement company. Long-term investors can buy the company's shares during pullbacks to maximize their profit.

Zendesk is a company which primarily offers its customers CRM (customer relationship management) software. The company provides support, sales, and other customer engagement solutions to its clients which are designed to improve customer relationships. The company has built its CRM platform on public cloud technologies and open standards, with ML (machine learning) and AI (artificial intelligence) at the core position.

Growth Drivers

Zendesk Guide

Zendesk Guide is one of Zendesk's major growth drivers, which is primarily a customer self-service product. The product is developed by a knowledge base which powers both customer self-service and support agent productivity. As a result, the product beats competitor products by a wide margin. The product works using content which is created and organized by the company's customers. The product is available via self-service website and apps used in mobile devices. Agents get it via Zendesk's Support and Chat products. According to a report:

The customer self-service software market was valued at USD 7.20 billion in 2020, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 20.94% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

I expect the company's Zendesk Guide revenue will also grow at a similar rate, which will drive the company's overall revenue growth significantly higher. The product creates a well-stocked knowledge base for helping users. In addition, it has a feature called Answer Bot, which uses ML and AI to automatically answer customers' questions. These are the reasons why Zendesk Guide enjoys rising demand in the marketplace. The product will significantly boost the company's revenue growth in the long term.

Zendesk Chat and Zendesk Talk

Zendesk Chat and Zendesk Talk are the company's significant growth drivers. Zendesk Chat is a live chat and messaging software with the help of which companies can connect with customers on websites and social messaging sites, and on mobile devices. Zendesk Talk is a cloud-based call center software for more personal and productive voice and messaging services. Together, Zendesk Chat and Zendesk Talk offer an efficient contact center solution. According to a report:

The global contact center software market size was valued at USD 26.93 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 30.74 billion in 2022 to USD 78.75 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

I expect Zendesk's revenue from Zendesk Chat and Zendesk Talk will also grow at a similar rate. Since these products can be configured according to the preferences of Zendesk's clients, they enjoy rising demand in the marketplace. With cloud-hosted contact center solutions becoming indispensable for customer support activities of leading companies in the world, the adoption rate for Zendesk's contact center solutions will increase significantly in the long term, and they will increasingly contribute to Zendesk's total revenue and drive it in the upward direction.

Competition

The customer engagement software market is highly competitive, fragmented and rapidly evolving. Zendesk's competitors in this market are Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), Oracle (ORCL), ServiceNow (NOW) and Pegasystems (PEGA). Zendesk competes with these companies on the basis of the quality of product, depth of product offerings, and price.

Zendesk's primary competitive advantage is that it creates customer service software built on an open and flexible platform. In addition, the software is quick to set up and customizable, which offers customers easy, cohesive and frictionless experiences. This ensures winning new customers and significant revenue growth for the company. The company's another competitive advantage is that it employs a modern technology architecture for developing its solutions. A set of core APIs is used for the solutions which enables rapid innovation and deep integration. The technology infrastructure used for Zendesk software ensures that customers get a highly scalable cloud-based platform with built-in high-standard security measures. As a result, Zendesk's revenue is expected to grow significantly in the long term.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Zendesk's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $375.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 32%. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter came in at $20.1 million, and non-GAAP net income per share was $0.17, up 54.55% year-over-year. The company's guidance for first quarter 2022 revenue was in the range of $381 million - $387 million, and guidance for non-GAAP operating income was in the range of $20 million - 26 million.

Zendesk's revenue grew in the fourth quarter driven by the growth of its enterprise customer base, and net income grew driven by cost control measures. The company's ongoing shift to a digital-first economy fueled top-line and bottom-line growth. Global brands continued to choose Zendesk to improve how they engage with customers. Zendesk is under pressure from activist firm JANA Partners to sell off the company. The company has contacted possible buyers including software companies and private equity firms for this purpose. However, I believe Zendesk won't be sold out since such initiatives by activist firms remain unsuccessful most of the times for high-growth and well-managed companies. Zendesk is a stable company with strong business momentum. I believe, selling off the company will not materialize given the company's strong growth opportunities.

In 2021, the company released a new version of its omnichannel offering, known as Zendesk Suite. The product combines many of the company's existing solutions, such as Support, Chat, Talk, Guide, Explore and Sunshine. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Zendesk Suite saw significant adoption. In just 11 months since the launch of Suite, the product has grown to 35% of the company's annual recurring revenue, which is a $500 million annual business. I expect Zendesk Suite will continue to drive the company's total revenue in the upward direction in the next five years. Suite is seeing rapid adoption since it has powerful functionality that is easy to implement.

Valuation

Zendesk's competitors are Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, ServiceNow and Pegasystems.

ZEN MSFT CRM ORCL NOW PEGA Non-GAAP (FY3) P/E 73.80x 21.68x 24.34x 12.92x 38.96x 30.80x TTM Price to Sales 10.99x 10.99x 6.13x 4.89x 15.32x 4.66x TTM Price to Cash Flow 88.36x 24.14x 28.06x 19.12x 41.72x 144.93x

Zendesk is richly valued compared to its competitors. It has a balance sheet consisting of $476.10 million of cash and $1,203.60 million of debt. The company is richly valued despite its indebtedness because its products enjoy strong demand in the marketplace. In the last five years, the company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 33.74%. This massive revenue growth in the past and the expectation that revenue will continue to grow at a consistently higher rate have made the company richly valued. The company's contact center and customer service products are its main growth drivers, which will drive the company's revenue growth at a CAGR of around low-teens in the next five years. As a result, the company's share price will rise significantly in the long term. I am bullish on the company in the long term.

Assuming Zendesk's revenue will grow at a CAGR of 12%, I will find out the company's long-term (next five years) share price. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $1,338.60 million, and at a CAGR of 12%, the company's mid-2027 revenue will be $2,359.00 million, or $19.36 per share. In the last five years, the company's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 6x and 18x. In the next five years, I expect the company's price to sales multiple will settle at around 12x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 12x on Zendesk's mid-2027 revenue per share, I get $232.32 as the company's mid-2027 share price.

Risks

Zendesk's success in terms of its ability to attract new customers and increase revenue from existing customers depends on its ability to introduce new products and enhance existing products in a consistent manner. For growing its business, the company must engage in successful research and development activities. If the company fails to develop new products and enhance existing products via research and development, its revenue growth and profitability could be negatively impacted.

In order to remain successful, the company must build or acquire product and platform solutions which complement the company's existing solutions. The company's customers expect that its new solutions should be properly integrated with its existing solutions. The expectation became stronger with the launch of Zendesk Suite, a product offering with multiple solutions. If the company fails to offer new solutions without complementing existing solutions, its revenue growth and profitability could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

Zendesk's solutions are chosen by multiple brands around the world, which is evident by significant adoption of the company's Zendesk Suite offering. I expect the company's customer engagement solutions will continue to see increasing adoption driven by superior quality compared to competitor products. Rising adoption will result in consistent revenue growth for the company. Long-term investors can buy the company's shares during pullbacks and hold them for at least three to five years for making significant gains.