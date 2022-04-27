ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I own three railroads. Union Pacific (UNP), Canadian Pacific (CP), and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). Norfolk is my smallest railroad holding, which accounts for roughly 2.9% of my total account value. I've been looking for months to find an entry, now we're getting close as the market has punished cyclical stocks. Railroads were not spared as the big Class I railroads in the US are struggling with supply chain issues that shift the focus from cost-saving to meeting customer demands. Nonetheless, Norfolk just reported great earnings. The company did suffer from supply issues, but that was expected. The company is accelerating hiring, it is using more trains to satisfy demand, and it is getting some help from its ability to use fuel surcharges and pricing to offset weakness in shipments. The company also confirmed CapEx estimates, which is great news for dividend (growth) investors like myself. While current times are challenging, I'm very happy with these numbers and will continue to look for a point to increase exposure.

Let's start by assessing 1Q22 numbers.

1Q22 Was Challenging But Successful

The best quarters where railroads hit it out of the park are when economic growth is strong, supply chain issues are non-existent, and inflation is allowing for efficient cost-cutting. In this case, we're dealing with a challenging quarter but Norfolk handled it very well as I will show you. That's a success, even though it doesn't mean that profits are flying.

Let's start with the numbers that hit the wires first. The company did $2.9 billion in revenue, which is $70 million higher than analysts expected and roughly 11.5% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. It allowed the company to do $2.93 in GAAP EPS, which is in line with estimates and 10% higher compared to 1Q21.

Sales growth, in this case, was not based on higher transportation volumes. In other words, the railroad transported fewer goods but still turned 1Q22 into a good quarter. As the table below shows, we're dealing with 5% lower volumes. Automotive was weak due to ongoing shortages that make it impossible for manufacturers to grow volumes. Intermodal - the company's bread and butter - was also down by 6%.

Like Union Pacific, international intermodal was blamed (completely justified). This is what management commented:

Total intermodal shipments declined 6% in the first quarter, driven almost entirely by the international market where tight drayage capacity, high street dwell for chassis and warehouse throughput drove customers to seek alternatives to Inland Point Intermodal, or IPI.

Norfolk Southern

The good news is that the company used fuel surcharges and higher prices to turn lower shipments into higher revenues. Norfolk generated 10% higher revenue with growth in all segments but automotive, which continues to be too weak. When it comes to pricing we see strong growth in intermodal, which accounts for roughly one-third of total revenues - hence, I called it the company's bread and butter as NSC is one of the two major intermodal railroads. The other is Buffett-owned BNSF.

Coal also did well thanks to strong utility coal demand as inventories were depleted. Export demand more than offset these volume gains. However, pricing was strong and I believe that export demand will accelerate as the global energy crisis rages on.

With that said, the graph below shows that the company achieved record results in a lot of categories. Intermodal, for example, achieved record revenue, pushing total revenue to a 1Q record. Thanks to higher efficiencies, revenue per unit achieved a record result in every transportation segment (even when excluding fuel surcharges).

Norfolk Southern

The bad news is that the company was unable to improve the operating ratio. This ratio measures how much it costs to run the railroad. It's basically operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues. The lower the better.

Total operating expenses rose by 13%. This means the cost growth rate was 300 basis points higher than the revenue growth rate. It resulted in a 130 basis points increase in the OR to 62.8%.

Expenses were up in every segment with fuel taking the lead. Lower usage was more than offset by a steep increase in price as oil prices crossed the $100 mark after the invasion of Ukraine. Purchased services, materials, and labor were all up as well.

Norfolk Southern

The quote below shows the company's comments on (higher) expenses. Note that it was also driven by network challenges as the railroad is utilizing more locomotives to deal with congestion and related problems.

[...] 60% of the $206 million increase in the quarter was from higher fuel prices on a year-over-year basis. Purchased services was up $31 million or 10%, driven in large part from inflation and service related costs that more than offset benefits that would typically come from lower volumes. Equipment rents increased $13 million or 17%, driven by slower network velocity and less equity earnings from TTX. The $20 million increase in materials and others is driven by a $13 million accrual adjustment in claims related to the 2017 through 2020 years based on an actuarial study. Comp and benefits were up 1%, with compensation inflation offsetting savings from lower employee levels in several categories. Qualified T&E employees were down mostly offset by conductor trainees. The unwanted attrition of qualified T&E employees drove higher overtime cost to move the freight.

Operating activity metrics (related to expenses) were mixed. The company used 1% more locomotives on a 5% lower volume. However, trains were 5% heavier and 4% longer, which helped to improve fuel efficiency by 1%. In other words, these numbers could have been much, much worse if it weren't for smart planning and execution.

We're also witnessing a huge reversal in hiring. Prior to the pandemic, lower employee levels were extremely common. Supply chains were running smoothly, trains were getting longer, and NSC (and its peers) could lower employee levels. Now, that's changing. Railroads need more trains to deal with supply chain issues. Hence, new employees are needed. The graph below shows the number of conductor trainees, which has been boosted from close to 60 to almost 900.

Norfolk Southern

There's more bad news before we move to the outlook. In this case, it's free cash flow. Free cash flow is operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. It's cash a company can use to buy back shares and distribute a dividend.

1Q22 operating cash flow came in at $994 million. That's $21 million lower compared to the prior-year quarter. In this case, it's mainly caused by higher depreciation. CapEx rose by $124 million to $389 million, which resulted in $605 million in free cash flow. That's down $145 million compared to 1Q21. Yet, the company boosted shareholder distributions from $840 million to $897 million. NSC bought back $600 million worth of shares and paid $297 million in dividends.

Now to the outlook and the good news.

Outlook

Without giving any numbers, the company is expecting positive growth in merchandise based on improving US light vehicle production, strong agriculture demand, and high construction demand.

In intermodal, the company sees sustained consumer demand, tight truck capacity, and one headwind: supply chain congestion.

Coal is expected to benefit from high seaborne prices, strong demand, and one headwind: coal supply. After all, coal production has steadily declined, which is now pressuring supply when more coal is needed.

Now, the good news continues. On a full-year basis, the company expects upper single-digit revenue growth. In terms of productivity, NSC aims to lower its OR by 50 to 100 basis points. That's very decent given the environment the company finds itself in. It makes me wonder what NSC can do when supply chain issues fade.

Norfolk Southern

To me, what mattered as well, or even more, is that CapEx is expected to be $1.8 to $1.9 billion. This is what the market was looking for and it shows that the company seems to be able to handle operating changes without having to boost CapEx. Moreover, the company expected to improve its OR by 50-100 basis points going into this year, so that's good news as well. Ongoing changes do not seem to negatively impact these improvements.

TIKR.com

What these numbers mean is that the company is still on track to do $3.0 billion in free cash flow this year, which implies a 4.4% free cash flow yield using its $68 billion market cap.

Using the historic free cash flow yield chart in the graph below, investors are not overpaying for free cash flow, which is very important for dividend (growth) investors. It also means that there's plenty of room to maintain double-digit dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the company's EV/EBITDA valuation has come down recently. NSC's stock price is down roughly 11% on a year-to-date basis, which is helping the valuation. In this case, we add the $68 billion market cap to $13.6 billion in expected 2023 net debt and $580 million in pension-related liabilities. This gets us an enterprise value of $82.2 billion. That's 12.6x 2023 EBITDA ($6.5 billion).

TIKR.com

As the YCharts chart shows, this valuation is getting attractive. However, challenges remain. Because of the lockdowns in China, I expect intermodal supply chain issues to last. I explained this in greater detail in my Union Pacific article.

We're also dealing with slower economic growth, which certainly won't help investors' willingness to take risks. I do not expect NSC to make any attempt at new highs until the ISM index (or any other leading indicator) starts to bottom. At that point, NSC will become extremely attractive, especially because it is able to maintain high profitability in the current environment.

TradingView

So, here's my takeaway.

Takeaway

As an NSC investor, I was very happy to see how well the company navigated itself through this somewhat challenging quarter. The company turned lower shipments into higher sales. While free cash flow and the operating ratio were down, the company is still on track to deliver 50 to 100 basis points in OR improvements while increasing its locomotive and employee count despite unchanged CapEx expectations.

Unfortunately, headwinds are persistent, which is the reason why the company is trading at $260 instead of where it started the year ($300). The valuation is getting good, but I wouldn't start a big position until leading economic indicators start to bottom.

FINVIZ

However, as timing is difficult, my advice will be to break up an initial investment. If you're looking to buy NSC, buy, i.e., 25% of your initial investment and add gradually over the next few months. If the stock falls further investors have the opportunity to average down. If the stock bottoms and rallies, investors have a foot in the door.

I will be looking at reinvesting dividends over the next few weeks. If the stock drops to $240, I will significantly increase my position despite my already high railroad exposure. I think that NSC is a terrific company and I have zero doubt that it will generate outperforming long-term capital gains and dividend growth for its investors.

