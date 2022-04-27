Strong Dollar Gives U.S. Opportunity To Lead World

AerialPerspective Works/E+ via Getty Images

Looking at a lot of the news this morning has led me into hoping for a different picture of the future.

First of all, the value of the U.S. dollar continues to rise, and at one time this morning, it only took $1.0525 to purchase one euro.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) topped 103.00 during the morning.

The reasons given for this movement are the greater confidence in the Federal Reserve in its battle for the control of inflation and the movement of risk-averse international monies into a safe currency.

Another reason still remains for the stronger dollar, and that is the weak central bank policies of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

Secondly, there is the stepped-up position of the United States in world opinion because of its rising stance against the actions of the Russian government in Ukraine.

Third, there is the re-election of Emmanuel Macron as the president of France.

"The market is convinced that the Fed will be more aggressive than the ECB under pretty much any scenario," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of foreign exchange strategy at Bank of America.

"I think we are seeing a long overdue capitulation from investors who had been reluctant to go shore (the Euro against the dollar)."

But, just as important, I also feel that the victory by Macron with his intentions to try and bring the European Union together, not only politically, but also financially and economically, has important implications for not only Europe but for the rest of the world.

More on this later.

But, with Russia causing the coming together of the many nations in Europe, and the possible addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO, this has vast implications for the future of Europe, not only relative to Russia, but also relative to China.

So, it seems to me there could be a turning point here.

Mr. Biden and America Must Respond

Up to this point, the dollar has become stronger, not because of what the United States is doing, but because of what many other nations are not doing.

My only statement at this time is that the value of the U.S. dollar is the single most important price in the economy.

And what do we see in the world right now?

We see a strong U.S. dollar.

The dollar did not get that way through the initiative of the U.S. The dollar got that way because of the actions of other nations.

But, the dollar is now strong.

What can we do with that?

Well, we can go on and earn that position. The United States can now claim that a strong U.S. dollar is one of its major economic goals and set out to maintain that position.

And, this fits in perfectly well with the world given the Biden administration's strong support for the U.S. dollar beginning on January 6, 2021, the day the U.S. capital was attacked.

Dollar cost of a euro (Federal Reserve)

Ever since January 6, 2021, the value of the U.S. dollar has been getting stronger.

So, today, the value of the U.S. dollar reached its strongest value since that earlier date.

So, it is time for the Biden administration to move further.

Strong Dollar Policy

To follow this path, the first thing to do would be to declare that the economic policy of the U.S. Government was to achieve and maintain a strong U.S. dollar.

The Federal Reserve could continue to fight inflation, and this effort will be supported by the financial markets with continued support for the strong dollar.

But, this policy would also need to be supported by the fiscal policy of the government.

No more expenditure-generated fiscal deficits. The demand side is not going to be the answer going forward.

The administration needs to move toward and supply-side focus and needs to lengthen its horizon for the creation of policy.

It may not sound appropriate at this point, but the U.S. needs to look toward China.

There are three things that China is doing that I think the Americans can learn from.

First, an important point I learned in the 1990s when comparing what China does with the U.S.

I was told that "China policymaker's horizon is one decade, the horizon of American policymakers is the next election." American policymakers need to lengthen their horizons so that spending is not just focused upon the near term.

Second, China, right now, is pushing two programs. The first program of the two concentrates on building up databases. Yes, databases can help the Chinese control their populations, and this is not good.

But, it seems that the most important "capital" that a nation and its people can build is its databases, because this is where knowledge and know-how are collected, and these serve as the foundation for innovation and growth going forward.

I commend a research program coming from the Hoover Institute that explains, highlights, and supports what the Chinese are doing. This study is titled, "China's Digital Ambitions: A Global Strategy to Supplant the Liberal order."

The other program released by the Hoover Institute is titled, "Digital Currencies: The US, China, and the World at a Crossroads."

These two studies cover the future. In addition to this work, research work is going on at MIT, a lot of it under the leadership of Alex Pentland and his colleagues.

This work is all about how economies can advance technologically from the supply-side, an approach that tends to lessen the impact of spending upon increasing inflation.

Let's build the future from the supply side and, over time, the labor force and the economy will be benefiting from the rising productivity and not from the "bludgeon" of demand forces building incentives from rising prices.

The key, however, is that these supply side efforts take time. Politicians that are just waiting around to get elected or re-elected don't seem to be able to wait for these approaches to work.

We must find other ways to help span the delay in supply side benefits.

The Time Seems Right

My feeling is that the U.S. may not get a chance like this again for a long, long time.

But, the Biden administration does not seem to be in the right frame of mind to pursue such a path.

That is too bad because such a policy would be positive, optimistic, and consistent with what we are finding out about the new age of technology.

We are not just producing physical lumps like cars or steel frames or factories.

We are producing information, and the growth and spread of information are the foundation for the future.

It would be fantastic to jump on this opportunity. It would be fantastic to come out with a positive view of the world with lots and lots of good talk about how effort and intention create a really upbeat view of the world.