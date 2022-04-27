golubovy/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 5, 2022 as part of the Weekly CEF Roundup, with certain numbers updated.

HIX's rights offering is live

Western Asset High Income Fund II's (NYSE:HIX) rights offering is currently ongoing. These are the salient details of the offering:

Each stockholder will receive one transferable right (the “Right”) for each share of common stock held on April 8, 2022 (the “Record Date”).

Three Rights plus the final subscription price per share of common stock (the “Subscription Price”) will be required to purchase one additional share of common stock (the “Primary Subscription”).

The Subscription Price will be determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price per share of the Fund’s common stock on the NYSE on the Expiration Date (as defined below) and each of the four preceding trading days (the “Formula Price”). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 90% of the net asset value per share of common stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, then the Subscription Price will be 90% of the Fund’s net asset value per share of common stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. Record date stockholders who fully exercise their Rights in the Primary Subscription will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling these stockholders to subscribe for any additional shares of common stock not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription, subject to certain limitations, allotment and the right of the Board of Directors to eliminate the over-subscription privilege. Holders of Rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege.

The Rights are expected to trade “when issued” on the NYSE beginning on April 6, 2022, and the Fund’s shares of common stock are expected to trade “Ex-Rights” on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on April 7, 2022. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the NYSE (NYSE: HIX RT) on or about April 8, 2022. The Offer expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on May 6, 2022, unless extended (the “Expiration Date”).

In summary, this is a transferable 1-for-3 offering with a subscription price of the higher of 92.5% of the average closing market price in the 5 days to expiry, or 90% of NAV.

Somewhat surprisingly, HIX actually rallied in the several days after the initial rights offering announcement, closing at a narrow discount of -0.80%. I say surprising because rights offerings tend to have a negative effect on the share price of a CEF over the rights offering period. In our initial report on members (Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: HIX Rights Offering, SPE Tender Results (April 3, 2022)), we advised holders to sell HIX due to its impending rights offering.

As usual, I would recommend holders of HIX to sell now and rebuy the fund later at a wider discount.

Fast forward a few weeks later, and we can see that sidestepping the ex-rights date was the optimal play once again.

Subscription strategy

How about for the investors who held HIX past the ex-rights date and now have HIX rights?

As we've seen for previous offerings, the floor often acts as a magnet drawing the discount of the CEF close to it as the expiry date approaches. As the discount approaches the floor, it becomes less and less beneficial to subscribe for new shares, and the rights also become less valuable as well. This is why we generally recommend those investors who do hold through the ex-rights date but who do not wish to expand their share count in the CEF to sell their rights sooner rather than later.

For those who wish to subscribe for new HIX shares, remember that if HIX trades below a -10% discount at expiry, one should not subscribe as it would be cheaper to purchase the fund on the open market. At that point, the rights would become worthless as well.

As of April 26, 2022, HIX closed at a discount of -9.08%, meaning that we are now quite close to the floor of -10%. As expected, the rights are now nearly worthless given that the benefit of subscription has become marginal.

Interestingly the intrinsic value of the rights is still around $0.018, meaning that the rights are currently at only a fraction (around 25%) of their intrinsic value. This could suggest that the market isn't optimistic that the rights would be worth anything come expiry day (this would happen if the fund moves below at -10% discount). Or it could just be a very large holder of rights who is not interested in subscribing and just wanted to dump them on the market in one go. In any case, I won't be interested in the potential arbitrage of buying rights simply because of the discount floor which makes the rights liable to become worthless if the discount exceeds -10% by expiry date on May 6, 2022.

Conclusion

HIX's rights offering is not going so well for the managers. Given how close the discount is to the floor, I expect that few investors will subscribe and the fund will not succeed in its objective of significantly increasing its AUM. Yet, I still prefer these kinds of rights offerings over the more dilutive type of rights offerings that do not have a subscription price floor. For the latter kind, investors are effectively forced to subscribe resulting in NAV/share dilution despite an increase of total AUM. As it stands, HIX's offering should result in minimal NAV/share dilution, which is a long-term positive for shareholders despite the short-term tanking of the share price.

