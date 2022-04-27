1001Love/iStock via Getty Images

The most important thing to remember when buying a stock for a high-inflation environment is that high inflation comes and goes. In the 1970s it stayed around for 10 years, but present conditions seem unlikely to produce quite that kind of staying power. The breakeven point for straight Treasuries and TIPS indicate that the market believes it will recede to a little over 3% in five years. A great stock for inflation must therefore be chosen from the universe of stocks which will do well enough in all economic environments. That narrows the list quite a bit.

Stocks as an asset class frequently do well measured against the declining value of money. In the hyper-inflation of the German 1920s stocks more than kept up. They did less well in the American 1970s although companies continued to grow earnings and pay rising dividends even as a declining price earnings ratio pulled stock prices down. The operational performance of US companies in the 1970s therefore set up the bull market which began in 1982. Over more than 100 years the average inflation rate has been about 3% and has pulled down the 10% nominal stock return to 7%. Stocks still won big time. This strengthens the case for growth stocks at a value price in times of high inflation.

An ideal stock for a high-inflation environment combines offense and defense. It should be able to maintain or increase its margins because of pricing power either because of strong brands or because it sells products and services its customers can't do without. It should have limited vulnerability to rising labor and materials costs and disrupted supply chains. It should have modest debt because of the rising rates that accompany high inflation, and it helps to have a high return on invested capital. It should have growth. And it should trade at a price that is reasonable. My candidate for the company which checks the boxes is the property and casualty specialty insurer Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Is Still Run Like A Family Business With Great Management And Quality Shareholders

Markel was founded in 1930 by Sam Markel as a specialty insurer providing coverage to jitney buses. Having grown up in the deep South I am familiar with jitney cabs and buses which have generally provided service at a low price to members of the black community who could not otherwise get cabs and buses to take them into and out of their own neighborhoods. Writing insurance for "jitneys" likely required both moral and financial courage in 1930 Virginia and may also have set the tone for the future of Markel. It unquestionably provided an education in the risks and rewards of specialty insurance.

Markel remained a family business until its IPO in 1986 at a price of $8.13. Investors either love or hate family businesses. Family businesses tend to watch their capital carefully, take the long view, manage taxes when possible, eschew dividends (mainly a tax burden), and compound money at a terrific but lumpy rate. That's Markel. The insurance business is all about risk and capital and nobody watches these things the way a family does. Underwriting discipline is essential and in an industry which does not have a natural moat, strong management is essential. Markel has successfully navigated the difficult transition from family leadership to the current Co CEOs Tom Gayner (on the investment and Ventures side) and Richie Whitt (who came from the insurance side).

MKL's overall structure resembles that of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)(BRK.A), and it is often called a "mini-Berk." What it most closely resembles is the Berkshire of the 1970s when it was diversifying against its insurance businesses and gradually moving to replace fixed income with equities and wholly owned companies as investments for its insurance float. Tom Gayner, whose equity investment skills are legendary, is the perfect leader for that transition. Markel's often repeated Win-Win-Win philosophy describes its commitment to employees, customers, and shareholders all of whom are treated as partners. This philosophy is guided by the belief that if you do things right, profits and growth will follow.

Markel By The Numbers: A Value Stock With Strong Growth

Insurance remains the primary business at Markel, but its investments and the wholly or largely owned subsidiaries of Markel Ventures are gaining on it and should be an increasingly large part of its future. For the present, however, all three areas have strong growth. Below are selected key statistics from the SA Financials above the stock chart. Revenues, Net Income, and Long Term Debt are in billions. Shares are in millions. Earnings per share and free cash flow per share have dollar marks:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 REV 3.0 4.3 5.1 5.4 5.6 6.1 6.8 9.5 9.7 12.8 INC .26 .28 .32 .59 .46 .40 (1.3) (1.8) .83 2.4 SHS 9.7 12.6 14.1 14.1 14.1 14.0 13.9 13.9 13.8 13.8 EPS $26 $23 $22 $42 $31 $26 ($10) $129 $56 $177 FCF $36 $56 $45 $41 $34 $66 $56 $83 $117 $152 LTD 1.5 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.5 3.1 2.8 3.5 3.5 4.4

The lumpiness in many metrics is clear from this ten year table. Negative net income and earnings per share in 2018 reflect heavy catastrophe losses from weather. Long term debt, the bottom row, is about 22% of market cap. The gangbusters results for 2021 reflect a year in which all three business units - insurance, investments, and Markel Ventures - had excellent years.

The rate of growth in the most important metrics is beyond impressive. Revenues rose from $3 billion in 2012 to $12.8 billion in 2021, quadrupling, with a CAGR of about 15%. This sort of top line growth is extremely rare aside from the fastest growing tech companies. The growth in Net Income, the second row, is even more stunning, exceeding 20%. Even if 2021 proves to be a positive outlier when all three parts of Markel happened to have banner years, the fact that income growth exceeded revenue growth reflects Markel's intense focus on profitability.

The Three Engines Of Growth: Insurance, Investments, And Markel Ventures

Markel's four priorities for capital allocation are (1) support of its existing businesses, (2) acquiring new businesses, (3) acquiring publicly traded stocks, and (4) repurchasing shares. Insurance serves as the foundation, providing stability and the float from which investments are made. Despite the lumpy returns inherent in its combined ratio, insurance combines long term defensive characteristics with the ability to raise prices. Another advantage in an inflationary environment is that rising short term interest rates enable insurance companies to roll over maturing fixed income instruments into fixed instruments with higher yields. If the Fed follows through as expected that could mean as much as a 3-4% boost as bonds with shorter maturities roll over. It's a bit counterintuitive, but insurance stocks provide both strong offense and strong defense in an inflationary environment.

When it comes to investments, Markel operates conservatively on the assumption that fixed income should fully cover all estimated claims. As soon as the effects of the pandemic became clear, CoCEO Gayner reduced its equity allocation. My best calculation (derived by a simple equation using reported equity returns and reported fixed income returns equaling total return to calculate the equity/fixed ratio) suggests Markel's equity allocation dropped from something like 39% of portfolio to 26% as measured by the numbers from the Q4 earnings call. If those numbers are accurate and sustained it may be serendipitous. Tom Gayner's equity portfolio will without question take a hit in the current market decline and bonds will do the same. For reasons I will discuss later investors should ignore the impact on earnings from either unrealized gains or unrealized losses in the Markel investment portfolio.

Markel Ventures, organized as a unit in 2005, has also deployed cash flow and insurance float as a source of capital. Broken out as five-year averages, which Markel prefers to do with results for employee rewards, Markel produced 5-year revenues of $9.3 billion 2016-2020, $3.4 billion 2011-2015, and $0.4 billion 2006-2010. Its EBITDA was $1.167 billion, $354 million, and $45 million respectively for the same periods. The results combine organic growth and acquisitions, of which there were two in 2020-2021, both in an amount between $200 and $300 million. The emergence and growth of Markel Ventures means that Markel's book value is increasingly understated. The companies acquired remain on the books at the purchase price while it is clear that the businesses as a whole have greatly increased in value. The rapid growth in Markel Ventures contributes to Markel's high return on capital and contributes to a growth rate which can simply outrun inflation - the typical inflation hedge historically provided by the best equity investments.

On the stated numbers Markel's price to book value ratio is about 1.4, cheap enough to buy and a bargain for a company of Markel's quality. Using the same value update as Warren Buffett uses with Berkshire, whose wholly owned subsidiaries have similarly run away from the price at which they are carried on the books, a prospective Markel buyer might use "business value" as a ratio, perhaps 1.35 or less, as the better number.

Looking back to the early 1990s, not long after its IPO, Markel has strongly outperformed the S&P 500, and it has done so in 2022 as well. The success and growth that comes with what the company calls "Markel Style" is evident from the chart below.

Data by YCharts

As it happens Markel and Microsoft (MSFT) went public in the same year, 1986. The extreme outperformance of Microsoft and the major tech stocks over the decade beginning in 2010 would have made Microsoft the big winner from 1986, but measuring peak to peak for Microsoft since 2000 tells another story. You could probably win some bets as to which stock did better since 2000. In any case Markel has earned its spurs as growth stock.

Data by YCharts

SA Factor Ratings And Quant Grades Are Highly Favorable

Here are the Factor Ratings:

Now 3M Ago 6M Ago Valuation C+ A- B+ Growth A- A- B+ Profitability B+ B+ B Momentum A+ D+ C+ Revisions B C+ D+

Quant Rankings rank Markel 48 out of 623 in the Financial Sector, 4 out of 48 in the Property and Casualty Sector, and 48 out of 623 Overall Ranking. It is ranked to outperform the market.

SA Authors give Markel Ratings of one Strong Buy, one Buy, and one Hold. Wall Street Analysts give one Strong Buy, one Buy, two Holds, and one Sell. It is clearly not widely followed.

Markel is committed to share repurchases when the price is appropriate. Shares repurchases were suspended during the pandemic crisis of 2020, but resumed in 2021 with 163,000 shares purchased for about $200 million.

Despite Misleading Headline Numbers, First Quarter Earnings Confirm Markel's Growth Premise

Markel's Q1 Results released yesterday (April 26) after the market close showed excellent operational results with earned premiums rising year over year from $1,497,695 to $1,759,770, a gain of 17%. The combined ratio also improved from 0.94 to 0.89 on reduced claims from catastrophe losses. Operating revenues for Markel Ventures rose from $706,602 to $950,392 reflecting the two new acquisitions as well as growth in its other businesses. Shares repurchased in Q1 2022 were 63,000.

Nobody likes to see negative numbers or a decline in book value (from $1035.20 to ($995.53) but the losses reflected a decrease in fair value for both fixed and equity sides of the portfolio stemmed. The decreases stemmed from the 2016 change in accounting rules which Warren Buffett has described as "wild and capricious" to the extent that it should be ignored by analysts and all sophisticated observers. To explain further, fixed income instruments in insurance portfolios are generally held to maturity, at which point temporary price changes will disappear. As for the equity portfolio, it consists of blue chip growth stocks for the most part which may continue to suffer in the current negative market, but will in all probability recover quickly after what is mainly a valuation correction. Here's a link to the Markel/Tom Gayner portfolio holdings.

Risks

Accepting and dealing with risks is the essence of an insurance company and especially of a specialty insurance company which takes on unusual risks. Unanticipated risks like event cancellation and business interruption during the pandemic lockdown can wreak havoc, and clusters of natural weather events can do the same. The numbers above show how such events affected Markel in recent years and how Markel dealt with them and promptly snapped back. The insurance events account for the lumpiness of returns, although long term charts show how well Markel dealt with them.

Markel's fixed and equity portfolios will continue to fluctuate with the market. The equity portfolio is conservative and has a long history of good performance. The biggest risks to operational results at Markel Ventures have to do with potential supply chain problems although in the crisis year of 2020, despite employee safety and supply chain issues, Markel managers moved swiftly to adapt.

Conclusion: Markel Is A Buy In A High Inflation Environment And Should Do Very Well Long Term

Markel does not confront inflation directly by producing or processing a commodity. Its strength in inflationary times derives from having both a good offense and a good defense even when hard assets are gaining ground as measured against money. Markel is not a major consumer of materials and it has shown the ability to adjust and adapt when it comes to labor costs and supply chain issues. The insurance business is able to raise prices. As rates rise, the fixed portfolio will replace assets which roll off at maturity with higher yielding replacements. Markel's secret weapon is growth. Its 15% long term revenue CAGR and even higher earnings CAGR explain how it will outrun the impact of inflation. It's a Strong Buy. I own it.