Looking at Splunk in the context of the great rerating

It was reported a couple of Thursday's past by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), that bullish sentiment had reached its lowest point in the past 30 years. At the moment, the sentiment gauge shows that just 16% of investors are bullish while 48% of investors are bearish. The high bearish sentiment metric was reached on February 23, shortly before the market’s 3 week rally. The average value for that metric has actually been 38% over the past several years. The latest week's survey is marginally improved, with bullish sentiment up to 19%.

Why lead an article about Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) with reporting an apogee in negative sentiment? Primarily because investing in Splunk at this point, requires some faith that the AAII sentiment gauge is a contrary indicator and that maximum negative sentiment is usually correlated with positive share price moves over the following 6 and 12 month periods.

Splunk shares have seen their share of volatility since the company began its transition to a cloud based revenue model. They hit an all-time high of $220 during the first wave of the recovery from the pandemic induced panic back in August 2020. After falling as low as $110 after reporting quarters reflecting the transition, the shares started to rally and reached $168 just before the rerating of most IT shares began in November of last year.

Splunk shares are unlikely to defy the valuation compression that all higher growth IT names have seen. While these days, Splunk’s EV/S ratio has compressed to less than 7X, and its NPV, based on my estimates, is 50% above the current share price, I doubt that those metrics are enough to allow the shares to advance when the rest of the high growth IT group is suffering from sector rotation brought on by a variety of concerns. This article is focused on Splunk’s opportunities to return to growth status and to gain or maintain market share.

Is the Splunk business model immune to inflation or cyclical issues? Like almost all enterprise software companies, by far the preponderance of the company’s costs are based on operating expenses, and that basically means people, travel and facilities. Those costs are going to inflate pretty consistently with other cost pressures, and when it comes to personnel, that has already been the case. The company’s cloud pricing model is primarily usage based. Most larger enterprise deals are negotiated individually; for the most part, the costs of switching to a different vendor are very substantial. Overall, I think Splunk has adequate pricing power such that it will be able to avoid the kind of margin compression companies selling physical products might see.

Most of the use cases identified with Splunk are not cyclically sensitive. About half or a bit more of Splunk’s usage comes from its security analytics applications. Most of the balance comes from using Splunk to measure latency and traffic, i.e. various forms of observability. The usage of Splunk, or any other security solution will not be particularly cyclically sensitive. I doubt, as well, that observability functions will see any kind of cyclical correlation.

The last quarter that Splunk announced at the start of March was quite strong. The shares did rally for a couple of days back then before being taken down by the malaise of the market for tech names at that time. The result of a strong quarter, with expectations of renewed growth coupled with share price compression have compressed valuation materially. Splunk shares used to be a favorite of mine and many investors as a more conservative entrant in the observability space. It was a pioneer of the space known as security information and event management (SIEM) which is increasingly a component of modern security solutions.

Splunk shares, while they are far cheaper now than they have ever been, are still not likely to do well until the issues that have eviscerated valuation for IT names abate. That said, I believe that when valuations of IT companies cease to be so completely correlated with every jiggle in long term rates, the shares, in my opinion, are ready to reemerge from their cave of despond and to relatively outperform shares of many other IT vendors.

About 50% Splunk’s business these days is generated by users using the technology as a part of enterprise security solution. That said, Splunk is not really a competitor in the cyber-security companies although it does offer technology that can be used as part of an XDR (extended detection and recovery) solution. But it is not a direct competitor of other companies that explicitly offer XDR security such as Crowdstrike CRWD), SentinelOne (S) or Elastic (ESTC). Most users who utilize Splunk as part of a security paradigm do so in conjunction with, rather than as an alternative to, pure cyber-security vendors.

Splunk is also a company whose roots are deeply in observability, and it is likely to be a competitor in that market for the foreseeable future. That said, however, Splunk really is not going to achieve the kind of percentage growth being seen by Datadog (DDOG) or even by Dynatrace (DT) in the foreseeable future. I think that the company has refreshed its technology as I will review later in this article so that its competitive position has, at the least, been stabilized, and given the growth potential of the observability space, that is more than enough for Splunk’s growth to achieve strong trends that are probably not completely appreciated.

Overall, I believe that consensus estimates that call for growth in the low 20% range, both this year and next, with just modest profitability the current year can be, and indeed are likely to be, readily exceeded.

Splunk’s transition to a cloud based model continues, although the rate of change to a cloud based model is likely reaching close to an asymptote. When that happens, the opportunity of this company to achieve meaningful profitability and free cash flow generation is substantial. It is because of that strong free cash flow that the NPV of Splunk shares, according to my estimates, is more than 50% above the current valuation.

Yes, I do believe this is a good time to renew acquaintance with Splunk and to suggest to subscribers/readers the reestablishment of a new position in the shares of the company.

Reviewing Splunk’s last reported quarter and its outlook for the current fiscal year

Splunk has been going through a business model transformation for some time now, and while the transformation from subscription to cloud has been a factor of life for many companies in the IT space, investors seem often to ignore analog transformations, or to try to look beyond headlines. In addition to the business model transformation, the former CEO of Splunk, Doug Merritt, resigned after a 6 year run. Mr. Merritt’s resignation precipitated a share price drop of 18% when it was announced in mid-November, 2021 as some felt it was a harbinger of disappointing results, and others were disappointed that a successful CEO was resigning. In the event, the results that the company subsequently announced in early December were quite strong, but during the rerating through which most IT companies have passed, it wasn’t enough to staunch the share price compression. The company announced the appointment first of an interim CEO who had been board chairman, and recently announced the appointment of Gary Steele, who had been CEO pf Proofpoint.

As mentioned, last quarter financial results for Splunk was well above prior guidance for revenues and earnings. Revenues had been projected to be around $790 million at the top of the guided range. The actual revenues reported were just over $900 million. Some of this upside was driven by greater average length of the company’s term bookings. The company has been focused on ARR growth as more of an indication of sales performance since its cloud transition began. Cloud ARR was $1.34 billion at the end of the quarter and total ARR was $3.12 billion. Estimates for those metrics had been about $1.34 billion and $3.1 billion respectively. Cash flow for the quarter which had been projected to be “greater than $100 million,” was actually $128 million. The company had forecast a non-GAAP operating margin loss of 5% at the mid-point. The non-GAAP operating margin was actually a positive 16%.

I believe that in most instances RPO bookings are the best indicator of the health of a company’s sales activity. Overall, calculated bookings last quarter were $1.4 billion, a growth of 38% year over year. RPO growth had been 56% the prior quarter from a much lower base; the dollar volume of bookings is typically much greater in Q4 than prior quarters as the year end quarter represents the high point for renewals. The company’s DBE ratio is quite strong with a metric of 132%. As the DBE ratio has risen, along with bookings growth, I think the ability of Splunk to achieve growth of substantially above its 22% projection and the current consensus forecast should be substantial. For the year, overall RPO bookings growth accelerated from minus 17% to positive 35%. In another market environment, that kind of achievement would draw exceptional investor interest. It is, self-evidently, a huge turnaround and suggests the strength of the product offering and the go-to-market strategy.

While the company’s guidance was raised for the full year, and for this current quarter, it was nonetheless quite prudent in my opinion. On a very short-term basis, actual results will be driven to an extent, both by usage and by the percentage of deals that are subscription vs. cloud. In the most recent quarter, the company’s cloud offerings represented 62% of the total value of bookings. The company is forecasting that cloud bookings will reach 70% of the total in the current year, but, of course, forecasting that metric is always difficult, and it can significantly vary quarter to quarter. Almost 100% of Splunk’s new cloud bookings are consumption based. Consumption pricing almost inevitably will be positive for Splunk as it has been for many other vendors such as Snowflake (SNOW) and Datadog (DDOG) but it adds an additional layer of complexity to the forecasting paradigm.

Reviewing Splunk in Context - Resetting the stage for sustainable long-term growth.

Splunk was founded about 19 years ago as one of the first infrastructure software companies focused on analyzing computer log data. The company reached profitability long ago, and its IPO was back in April 2012. It went public at a price of $17 and first traded at a price of just shy of $35. Back then the company was valued at something like 25X revenues. Of course it was growing faster, but it wasn’t generating the kind of cash it will be from here on out. Yes, current valuations are quite anomalous from a historical perspective.

At the time of its IPO, Splunk was helmed by Godfrey Sullivan who had a lengthy resume in the high-tech world and managed to sell Hyperion Software to Oracle at a premium valuation. He retired from Splunk after several years of success and was succeeded by Doug Merritt. Merritt came to Splunk in 2014, and had a successful tenure in the 6 years he led the company. When he retired last fall, the shares fell steeply, although given the environment back at that point, and the transition through which Splunk has been going, investor concerns were more magnified than usual. The company now has a new permanent CEO who has a respectable resume and track record.

As mentioned, Splunk was amongst the first companies to realize that it could create value for its users by analyzing the logs and traces that are created by the operation of a computer network. It pioneered what is called ITSM (IT Service Management). It’s also been and remains a leader in what is called SIEM (Security information and event management) and ITOM (IT operations management). Along the way, Splunk and its users figured out that the data being collected by Splunk could be analyzed to determine anomalies, and that the discovery of these anomalies could be part of a cyber-security framework.

The analysis of the logs and the traces is what has facilitated Splunk’s set of performance monitoring solutions. Splunk is a major competitor in the observability space, and while it faces nimble, high-growth competitors such as DataDog (DDOG), Elastic (ESTC), Dynatrace (DT) and PagerDuty (PD) as well as Cisco’s (CSCO) AppDynamics and New Relic (NEWR), it is still the largest company with the most enterprise customers in the space.

Splunk introduced its initial cloud offering in 2013, long before the stampede of applications to the cloud had become overwhelming. That said, the company’s substantial transition to the cloud really started in 2019 and it has been more than a bit bumpy as most of these transitions are. I have linked here to an article from last fall regarding the bumpy nature of the transition.

It has been this bumpy transition that has lead to the emergence of Datadog as an important competitor in the observability space and which has allowed Elastic to thrive as well in observability and now security solutions.

At this point, trying to blame past leadership on Splunk’s strategy missteps isn’t going to help anyone make a reasonable investment decision in the present. From a functional perspective, Splunk has a competitive solution in all of the areas in which it competes. It is a hybrid cloud solution and that is more than a reasonable position, given the size of the company and the predilections of its large enterprise customers. It isn’t likely to grow as fast as Datadog at any time in the foreseeable future, and it faces new strategic initiatives from Dynatrace and New Relic, as well as a constantly evolving set of offerings from Elastic.

I mentioned earlier that bookings growth the last couple of quarters has been more than robust and the company’s DBE ratio has been rising to greater than 130%. Self-evidently, a DBE ratio of greater than 130% puts a floor under likely revenue growth, especially if the transition to a SaaS/consumption based model is nearing an asymptote. In the interest of conservatism, I have estimated a 3 year CAGR for Splunk of 28%, although obviously it will be greater than that if the DBE ratio remains over 130%. The fact is that for Splunk to work as an investment from this point, it simply has to maintain its market share in its 3 key markets, and while it faces some formidable competition, it also has some formidable advantages.

Taking a look at Splunk vs. some key competitors

Splunk has almost certainly lost market place momentum during the last several years, although I think the extent of that loss can easily be exaggerated. I have owned shares of Datadog, Elastic and Dynatrace for years, and have every intention of retaining those commitments. I think having an overweight position in observability and security these days ought to be a cornerstone of managing a high growth portfolio, and I think having a variety of names makes better sense than trying to identify a single winner. As investments, all of the major holdings in the space have merits and demerits. For example, no one would suggest that DDOG shares aren’t valued at premium levels, but that has been the case for years, and the growth the company has achieved basically since the summer of 2020, has defied expectations by a huge amount. I don’t think it is necessary to believe that either Datadog, or Splunk will be the “winner” in the space. The space itself is the winner and there will be more than a single successful vendor and investment. Elastic is thought by some to be difficult to categorize, and there is new management at DT whose goal is to raise the growth rate of that company.

I have linked here to an analysis of the major Splunk competitors as compiled by G2. Although Splunk was one of the earliest entrants into the observability space and is still one of the leading vendors in observability, the momentum in the market obviously belongs to Datadog these days, with Elastic, whose search capability is based on a different approach to observability for users is also gaining traction. I have linked here to one third party review comparing Splunk to Datadog. If readers can get past the techno-jargon, this review says both tools are more or less equal, with Datadog winning the authors recommendation in some categories while Splunk is in the lead in other categories. Here is another link to a 3rd party analysis that more or less comes to the same conclusion. And here is a link to Splunk’s commercial in which they highlight their advantages.

This is an investment article and not a review of products. There are some specific feature/function advantages offered by one or the other competitors in this space. Even Datadog’s offerings have room for improvement according to the 3rd party reviews. But overall, when Splunk and Datadog are compared, there has been a convergence of capabilities. Splunk’s major differentiator/advantage is that it can be used both in the cloud and in on-prem environments. Its cloud version is not degraded or some kluge; it was purpose developed over some years and is designed for the highest performance and scalability. Splunk is unlikely to be replaced by Datadog in enterprise customers and it is likely to win a reasonable share of new opportunities. Given its size, and Datadog’s momentum, I think it unlikely that Splunk’s growth will come close to that of DDOG in the foreseeable future, but given the valuation of the shares, it really doesn’t need to have that kind of hyper-growth to support a positive investment conclusion.

Elastic’s solutions are based on its open-source search capabilities which have many advantages including performance. I have linked here to an insightful article, which even though a bit old, provides an excellent overview of the competitive dynamics between the two vendors. Basically, the article strongly suggests that Splunk’s solutions are hyper-focused on the enterprise, and for users with enterprise requirements it has many advantages not available through the use of Elastic.

In considering Splunk, and the other vendors often considered in this space, it is important to understand that observability and security analytics are coalescing as a market. A market research firm, Statista, has taken note of this trend in their work. Overall, they see the market growing from about $18 billion currently to $28 billion over through 2024, or a CAGR of a bit less than 20%. I think the market statistics support the opportunity for Splunk, in particular to achieve a growth rate in the high-20% range for several years to come.

Splunk’s Business Model-Where it is now and how it can evolve

As mentioned, Splunk has been going through a major business model transition in which the preponderance of revenues are coming from the company’s cloud offerings. Within that transition, the company has also started to institute usage based pricing (ingestion of data) that also has implications for the company’s business model.

Some readers who have been working in the IT sector, or are familiar with this space, are going to suggest that Splunk is very expensive. In the past that was the case. But with Splunk's current pricing model, it is no longer premium priced. Here is a link to a specific article on that subject. It is going to take time and effort for Splunk to dispel the FUD about its offering and its pricing; presumably the new CEO regards that as an existential challenge although the bookings gains suggest that in the market, the perceptions of Splunk are changing.

Over time, these transitions are going to noticeably improve Splunk’s profitability. One of the important developments that I think has improved the investment profile of Splunk is the major swing expected in free cash flow, an early portent of the potential of the business model.

Last quarter, Splunk’s non-GAAP gross margins were about 82%, down a bit more than 100 bps year on year, but up more than 500 bps sequentially. Some of the strong sequential growth in gross margins was a function of the unanticipated strong sequential growth in license revenues which still have a higher gross margin than cloud services. But looking forward, from my perspective, the most important cost of revenue metrics were the 300 bps in cloud gross margins year on year, and 200 bps sequentially.

The company is anticipating that cloud gross margin will rise another 400 bps this year, and this will, in turn bring total non-GAAP gross margins to around 80%, up 300 bps year on year. Gross margins are very revenue sensitive; while no one is going to expect the kind of performance that Splunk achieved in Q4 with regards to license revenues, there is plenty of upside for margins to respond to stronger revenue growth than presented in the guidance.

As is the case with most software companies, the largest single cost component is sales and marketing. Last quarter, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense came to about 38% of revenues, compared to 42% the prior year. On a sequential basis, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense rose by just 6%, while revenues rose by 35% sequentially. Obviously, last quarter’s operating metrics, and particularly sequential revenue growth, were outliers in terms of their progression, but even cloud revenues, which are far less seasonal in nature, rose by 19% sequentially, suggesting very positive changes to the cost of revenues metric.

Non-GAAP Research and Development expense was 20% of revenues this past quarter, compared to 19% of revenues in the year earlier quarter. Research and Development costs were actually down by 2% sequentially. Splunk is spending an outsize amount on research and development for a company of its size. I imagine there is a substantial amount of leverage to come in terms of that metric going forward.

Non-GAAP General and Administrative expense last quarter was 9.2% of revenue, compared to 9.3% in the year earlier period. On a sequential basis, non-GAAP general and administrative expense rose by 8%, far less than the sequential growth of revenue, or cloud services revenue. In all, an encouraging picture.

The company moved from burning cash to generating cash last year. Overall, the full year saw a cash flow margin improvement of more than 1300 basis points, with a full year cash flow margin of 5% compared to a year earlier cash burn of more than 8%. The improvement was stronger still in Q4 with operating cashflow margins reaching almost 15%, compared to a cash burn margin of about 3% in the year earlier quarter. Q4 is typically a high point for cash generation because of renewals that drive deferred revenues. That said, the net change in deferred revenues grew by 71%, an exceptional performance from this company for that metric. Although stock based compensation rose, it was not the major factor in the improvement of cash flow.

As mentioned earlier, Splunk’s CFO has forecast that the company’s cashflow will reach over $400 million next year, or a cash flow margin of greater than 12%. That is all a function of the improvement projected in operating margins which are forecast to move from (8%) last year, i.e. fiscal '22 to + 2% in fiscal 2023. It would not surprise me to see cashflow margins rise more rapidly, as last year, receivables at the end of the year rose by 49% compared to year earlier levels, mainly due to the exceptionally strong growth of revenues in Q4. In addition, deferred commissions also rose substantially, again a function of the huge rise in deferred revenues. The company’s capex was at minimal levels in Q4 and was just $10 million for the full year.

The company’s new CEO

The company appointed a new CEO, Gary Steele, to replace Doug Merritt. Mr. Steele took up his position on April 11th. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Steele had been a co-founder and CEO of Proofpoint, and before that he had held management roles at Sun and HP. Proofpoint had become a leader in the cyber-security space, and of course one of the growth paths for Splunk is to leverage their cyber-security offerings with a focus on e-mail security. Steele was successful in selling Proofpoint to Thoma Brava for $12.3 billion.

At the same time as the appointment was announced, the company also announced the departure of the company’s president and chief growth officer, Teresa Carlson. Carlson had come to Splunk in July along with several other AWS executives. There probably has been some debate within the company as to just how effective the import of AWS sales practices might be for Splunk. I think hiring an executive who was able to build Proofpoint into a company whose revenue run rate had reached $1.1 billion and had reached non-GAAP profitability and free cashflow generation is likely to produce better results for the company over the coming years, and I think it is important to provide the new CEO with a clean slate.

Last summer, Silver Lake, a prominent private equity firm made a $1 billion investment in Splunk’s convertible debt. The debt is convertible into Splunk shares at $160/share. The interest cost of the notes is 0.75%. Some of the proceeds of the notes have been used to repurchase Splunk shares and the outstanding share count has declined modestly.

Given the above background, there is going to be speculation that ultimately Silver Lake or another P/E firms will take Splunk private. With cash flow starting to rise rapidly, such a transaction is quite possible, although, of course, I have no way of handicapping if it might take place. At the least, having Silver Lake as a major stake holder probably puts a floor on Splunk’s possible future valuation.

Wrapping Up-Splunk’s valuation and my recommendation.

It has been about a week since the publication of the AAII survey cited at the start of this article. It isn’t immediately apparent that sentiment has changed that much or that the correlation between interest rates and the valuation of IT names has been broken, or even challenged a bit. Of course there has been news, but trying to be objective about these things, the news from the IT front has been good. IBM (IBM) had a very strong software quarter, all things considered, and that should be a read-through to overall IT demand. Just at a gross left, the results of Microsoft were also impressive. The abysmal results of Netflix (NFLX) probably do say something for the growth in demand for streamed content; the read through that those results mean that companies in e-commerce or in communications services seems a little stretched to me. And what it has to do with the growth or profitability of Splunk is even more difficult to understand. IBM is actually a Splunk competitor, so there is a positive read-through from its results to Splunk, although so far that is more noted in the breach than in the observance.

One can either view this kind of trading action as representing the height of frustration or view it as an opportunity. I fall into the latter camp, although after several months of finding “opportunities” there is a certain sense of fatigue in seeing valuations shredded while companies continue to achieve hyper growth.

Splunk actually did report an exceptionally strong quarter last month to end its fiscal year. Most of the metrics that are reasonably considered with regards to growth were at or above prior expectations. As mentioned, I particularly like to focus on calculated bookings growth best determined by looking at backlog, or the RPO balance. To reiterate, that metric rose by 38% last quarter to $1.4 billion, adding $500 million to the company’s backlog, after increasing 56% in the prior quarter. The company ARR growth was 32% year over year and ARR is now $3.12 billion. The company is projecting reported revenues for the current fiscal year of about $3.3 billion, and it is projecting it will finish the year with ARR of $3.9 billion. That would be ARR growth of 25% compared to projected revenue growth of 22%. Overall, that’s mighty conservative headline guidance, although perfectly understandable after the travails this company has been through during its transition.

Obviously, bookings growth of 38% as seen in the latest quarter suggests a faster tempo of growth in both ARR and revenue than that which has been projected. My own projection for growth is 28%, not because I have any specific knowledge of the pipeline or close rates, but simply reflecting the trends of the last several quarters. That yields a current sales estimate of $3.45 billion, and an EV/S ratio of 6.1X. That is actually about 15% below average for the company’s growth cohort. But because free cash flow is rising so rapidly, the rule of 40 metric which I also look at in terms of relative valuation is now more than 20% below average and as mentioned earlier, the net present value is more than 50% greater than the current share price.

Should readers buy Splunk shares at around their current price? In a word, Yes! The valuation is far more attractive than has been the case for some time now, A combination of a falling stock price, and, at last, a rather encouraging trend in free cash flow. As the company’s transition to a cloud based revenue model nears its completion, and most of its newest deals are based on consumption, there is a substantial opportunity for the company to achieve very strong free cash flow margins. The space in which Splunk operates, that of observability + security analytics is attractive with a CAGR of around 20% according to 3rd party market research. While no doubt Splunk has lost market momentum to Datadog and others, the worst of that stretch seems to be behind the company. I think from currently compressed valuations, the company can achieve positive alpha over the next year.