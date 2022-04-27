MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) have seen a correction in recent times, as higher interest rates made a slim, but stable and growing, earnings yield less interesting compared to risk-free alternatives.

Shares of the company peaked around the $350 mark at the turn of 2021 into 2022, and have retreated to $270 currently, a more than 20% pullback which directly correlates to a move higher in interest rates. While such a pullback for a quality name looks interesting, the move higher in itself was a huge overreaction already, as the risk-reward here simply is still not compelling enough, certainly given the recent price action in interest rates.

A Stable Information Empire

My last take on Morningstar dates back to the summer of 2019, when Morningstar acquired CBRS, the 4th largest global credit agency. In the year before, the company posted 12% revenue growth, which allowed Morningstar to break through the billion revenue mark. The company posted operating earnings just over $200 million, translating into margins in the low-twenties.

Shares of Morningstar traded around the $140 mark at the time which worked down to a 5.6 times sales multiple for a business which was awarded a $5.7 billion enterprise valuation. Shares were expensive already as the company posted earnings just north of $4 per share, translating into a more than 30 times earnings multiple. The strong positioning, very stable operations, solid growth opportunities and dealmaking track record were reasons behind the high valuation.

Quality Prevails

Shares of Morningstar were trading around the $150 mark for the remainder of 2019, then fell in a knee-jerk reaction to the $100 mark early in 2020. Shares rallied and ended the year around the $200 mark. What followed was a very strong 2021, in which shares rose in a very aggressive manner to a high around $350 per share, before now retreating to the $270 mark.

Fast forwarding to early 2022, we see part of the reason why shares rallied so fiercely in the two years before, as the company has come a long way. Revenues rose 22% to $1.7 billion in the year 2021, with organic growth responsible for more than 17% of this growth. The company posted GAAP earnings at $4.45 per share, actually down a bit, but adjusted earnings rose by 18% to $6.36 per share.

The discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings stems from intangible amortization expenses as well as M&A expenses and earn-out provisions, which looks quite fair to adjust for. So despite the huge topline sales momentum, adjusted operating margins were actually down 150 basis points to 21.3% of sales, a bit of a surprise given the margin compression.

Growth was really driven by M&A efforts in recent years, with PitchBook and Sustainalytics posting spectacular growth, resulting in solid growth while the core and namesake activities have posted more reasonable pace of growth. Despite modest dealmaking, the balance sheet has been in excellent shape, revealing a nearly $200 million net cash position by the end of 2021. With 43 million shares trading at $350 at the turn of the year, the market value of the firm stood at $15 billion, resulting in a peak valuation at around 9 times sales and more than 50 times adjusted earnings multiple.

Of course valuations have come down a bit, as shares have fallen to $270 now. This results in an $11.6 billion equity valuation, equal to just below 7 times sales and 42 times adjusted earnings, all before taking into account a very reasonable and modest net cash position of around $4 per share.

The company took advantage of the strong balance sheet in April, as Morningstar has reached a deal to acquire Leveraged Commentary & Data, a market leader in news, research, data and indexes, from S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). The deal comes at a $650 million deal tag, comprised out of a $600 million upfront cash component and some earn-outs.

The acquired activities come at quite a price tag as revenues come in at just $56 million, translating to a roughly 11 times sales multiple, a huge premium compared to Morningstar´s own valuation. The deal is substantial, as it is equal to 5-6% of the enterprise value of Morningstar, but it comes at quite a steep multiple if you ask me, with little details on the pace of growth or margins being displayed, not making me overly enthusiastic here.

What Now?

Based on 2021 adjusted earnings, the earnings yield has improved just over 50 basis points to 2.3%, in line with the ten-year treasury. Given the underlying moves in interest rates, the move lower in the shares is actually somewhat modest, as Morningstar seems to be doing fine, but the overall valuation is still very premium, far too premium for me to get involved, certainly given recent interest rate trading action.

So despite the recent pullback, shares still trade at similar levels as they did as recently as October of last year. We still see valuation at multiple inflation versus the valuations at which shares traded not too long ago. Hence, I am still leaning very cautious, even as I regard Morningstar to be a real quality name.

With other rate sensitive names having sold off quite a bit more, and asset valuations and activity being down a bit amidst the slower growth and uncertain political environment, I am leaning cautious, although Morningstar is well-positioned to benefit from continued secular growth trends (notably in the ESG field). Given all of this, I remain bullish on the long term prospects for the business, but that should not be confused with a bullish stance on the shares right here.