Investment Thesis

Considering we are in the midst of the strongest inflationary cycle since the 80s, it might be a wise idea to inflation-proof your portfolio by adding stocks that weather such times well. Pharma is one of such industries as it has considerable pricing power. Novo Nordisk (NVO) is one of the well-positioned candidates in this space with its strong cash flow, low debt, and impressive history of dividend growth and share buybacks. It is a top player in the steadily increasing insulin market which is expected to grow over several decades as a result of the aging global population and increasing emerging market middle class. My DCF model indicates that the stock is undervalued by 23% at the current price of $111, hence, I have a buy view on it.

Business at Glance

Novo Nordisk was one of the first producers of insulin 90 years ago. Right now, it is a $260 billion company and the leader in the diabetes care market, which remains its core business. It derives 80% of its drug sales from diabetes products and its share in the diabetes market has been 30% in 2021 (0.8% increase from 2020). Approximately half of its revenues are generated in North America (48%).

The company also has quite strong prospects outside the insulin market, particularly through its GLP-1 offering and it also has started to develop its offering for fighting obesity which has reached epidemic proportions globally.

Market Outlook

Considering Novo is deriving most of its revenue from insulin drug sales its future revenue estimates are strongly impacted by the developments and projections in this market and according to the rising fraction of the population with diabetes as well as the population itself, producers of diabetes drugs are poised for strong returns in the mid to long-term.

It is estimated that 415 million people are living with diabetes in the world and the figure is expected to rise to 642 million by 2040, or a 3% increase annually. In the US it is projected that the prevalence of diabetes will increase by 54% to more than 54.9 million Americans between 2015 and 2030.

According to the WTO the global prevalence of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. Diabetes prevalence has been rising more rapidly in middle and low-income countries and this trend is set to continue. India has a middle class of 80 million—similar to China in 2007. But China's middle class has grown fivefold to around 567 million in 2017. OECD predicts that by 2030, India’s middle class will number over 1 billion and be 68.4% of the country’s population while China’s middle class will grow by approximately 45% and add 370 million people for a total of almost 1.2 billion.

In China, total drug spending has more than doubled from CNY 754 billion (USD 120 billion) in 2009 to CNY 1.82 trillion (USD 291 billion) in 2017. Novo is the largest insulin provider in China with approximately 50% of the insulin market share in the region.

Adults aged 45 to 64 were the most diagnosed age group for diabetes. Diabetes is more popular among the older population and the aging of the overall population is a significant driver of the diabetes epidemic.

To sum up, the number of people with diabetes and their fraction of the world population will grow rapidly over the next decade due to the aging global population and increasing emerging market middle class which makes a compelling case for going long producers of diabetes drugs in the long and mid-term.

Although obesity care is only a small fraction of the company’s revenues (8% in 2021), the prospects for this market are quite impressive. The anti-obesity drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the next five years. Novo’s sales of obesity-care products, Saxenda, and Wegovy saw a 55% increase in 2021 compared to a 4% in biopharma sales and diabetes care products sales increase of 13%.

Why Is It A Good Inflation Hedge?

As I have already noted pharma as well as staples and real estate stocks or REITs are considered to be one of the usual suspects when investors think about inflation hedges. The rationale behind that is simple, people will continue to buy drugs to treat life-threatening conditions nevertheless and will squeeze their spending on other segments such as luxury clothes, accessories, tech, and entertainment. Pharma has considerable pricing power and may pass increased costs, which are inevitable at times of high inflation, on to its consumers.

Another common attribute of these stocks is stable dividend payouts and there is ample academic evidence suggesting that at times of high inflation these stocks may quite considerably outperform the broader market.

Financials

Novo generated DKK 140.8 billion (USD 21.5 billion) in sales in 2021, up 11% from the previous year and beating consensus estimates by 2%. For the last five years its revenue grew at 5% CAGR which was lower than the industry average of 19%, but in line with its main peers Eli Lilly (6% CAGR) and Sanofi (2.5% CAGR). Obesity care sales continued strong momentum, increasing 55% in 2021. According to the company’s guidance sales growth is expected to be in the 6% to 10% range in 2022.

There was a considerable improvement in Novo’s profit margins as the company’s net income rose 13% to DKK 47.7 billion (USD 7.2 billion) and EPS growth was 15%.

Novo’s net debt (DKK,m), net debt/equity (%), revenues, EBITDA (DKK,m), revenue growth (%), EPS growth (%) between 2017 and 2021 (Annual Reports)

Source: Novo’s Annual Reports

Novo maintains a strong capital structure with only a small fraction coming from debt financing. It has increased its debt portion, however, within the last several years with the main aim to finance acquisitions. The main source of debt financing is two tranches of euro term notes with an aggregate principal of EUR 1.3 billion (DKK 9.6 billion) and a fixed coupon of .125%

At the end of last year Novo completed the acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, a total worth DKK 18 billion (USD 2.7 billion), which was mainly debt-financed. Dicerna is a biopharma focused on discovering and developing medicines that are designed to leverage RNAi to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to diseases using its prop RNAi platform technology.

Valuation

As my readers know I normally cover high risk disruptives that are quite hard to value due to several important assumptions which, if done incorrectly, may mess up valuations big time. Here we have an example of a company with a long history of dividend payouts, stable cash flows, and quite certain projects for market growth. From an analyst standpoint, it is so much easier to value, but it comes with a caveat as it is also one of the drawbacks if we want to find an undervalued stock. Normally such companies trade very close to its fair value.

Both EBITDA multiple and dividend growth valuation approaches give us target prices of $120, undervaluation by 8% at a current stock price of $111

However, both these methods are superficial and fail to capture some of the important opportunities that Novo has in the midterm, such as its prospects to increase the fraction of obesity care market share and synergies from the recent acquisitions. I, therefore, prefer to derive intrinsic value by a more detailed estimation of FCF for several years out.

To estimate the discounting rate, I used the CAPM model. Even at times of rising risk-free rates and climbing equity premiums, Novo’s CAPM comes very low, around 6%. The main factors impacting that are the stock’s low beta of .28 and a minimal portion of the debt (Debt/Equity .18) at attractive rates. The main source of debt financing is two tranches of euro term notes with an aggregate principal of EUR 1.3 billion (DKK 9.6 billion) and a fixed coupon of .125%

According to my assumptions of equity risk premium of 14% (much higher than the current ERP of 5.5%) and terminal growth rate of 3% which corresponds to the annual growth rate of people with diabetes.

Below is the sensitivity table to check bearish and bullish scenarios.

Comps Analysis

The insulin drugs industry is highly concentrated with the top ten competitors making up around 75%. There are three main insulin makers: Novo that is taking the largest market share of 30%, followed by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). In low- and middle-income countries their combined market share is 83% of insulin drug volume.

Looking at the valuation metrics it may seem that Novo is quite expensive at trailing P/E of 37 vs Sanofi’s P/E of 20, but it is important to understand the reasons behind it.

This is warranted by quite substantial outperformance of Novo’s margins and its low debt. Novo has a stellar gross margin of 83% vs Eli’s 75% and Sanofi’s 69%. Its EBIT and Net Income margins are even more impressive standing at 42% and 34% respectively, which is twice higher than the respective margins of its peers and it is clearly undervalued in comparison to Eli whose trailing P/E currently stands at 48.

Novo is also much less indebted than its peers and this is also important at times of monetary tightening, because as the Fed continues to increase its policy rates, interest payments will become higher - hurting margins of companies that rely on issued debt to a higher extent.

Risks

The main risk that is faced by pharma companies is political risk. Novo, as well as its two main peers, have experienced accusations and lawsuits with the main aim of regulating and putting some pressure on insulin drugs which are vital for people with diabetes. Prices on pharma stocks also tend to get quite volatile a year before US Presidential elections as pharma is one of the most frequent topics for political debates.

Another risk worth mentioning is related to Asian markets, particularly in China. Currently, 11% of Novo’s revenues are derived from this region. In 2019, the Chinese government launched a VBP (volume-based purchasing) pilot program using a competitive bidding process to purchase vital drugs. Several dozens of insulin products from all companies offering drugs onshore took an average 48% discount to win tenders from China’s public hospitals in the country’s latest VBP scheme at the end of 2021. Novo is projecting a pullback of 3% in revenues from the region due to that.

Summary

Novo is a mature pharma business with a clear strategy and prospects for growth on the back of the ever-increasing population with diabetes. It has a leading position in the highly concentrated insulin market with only two main competitors. It has strong profit margins, low debt, and strong cash flows that it distributes to its shareholders via dividends and share buybacks. DCF model shows an undervaluation of 23% with the target price of $134. Besides that, pharma stocks are a good hedge against inflation and offer steady returns at inflationary times. Although it does not offer large upside potential, I prefer to hold a large fraction of my portfolio in low beta stocks in this macroeconomic environment.