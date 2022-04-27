Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has just reported today. Last time, we rated STMicroelectronics with a buy for the following key reasons:

The Italian company has overperformed the auto semis industry in the last four years thanks to its early EV adoption; Based on STM's reinvestment CAPEX plans, we forecast higher sales growth in 2022 than consensus expectations; iPhone refresh cycle has historically been a negative tailwind for the investor community, management's comments within the semis sector foresee stronger demand over supply.

Today, aside from the usual consideration of long-term growth, we are adding another reason why we are even more bullish on the stock:

Being an Italian/French company, STMicroelectronics will benefit from the EU Chips Act: "the European Commission plans to allocate €11 billion in public funds for the research, design and manufacturing of semiconductors, with the goal of mobilising a total of €43 billion of public and private investment until 2030". A plan to bolster Europe's "competitiveness and resilience in semiconductor technologies and applications".

So how the company has performed?

Q1 Results

Topline revenue and gross margin in the first quarter were above STM's average. Revenue performance was driven by strong demand for microcontrollers. The results exceeded Wall Street analyst consensus which expected turnover of $3.51 billion and a gross margin of 45.1%. The latter came in at 46.7% whilst revenue was $3.55 billion in the first quarter. Profits more than doubled and earnings per share was at $0.79, 40 cents more than in the corresponding period of 2021.

In the first three months of the year, free cash flow was $82 million compared to $261 million last year. The company distributed cash dividends to its shareholders totalling $49 million and repurchased $86 million worth of its own shares as part of its current buyback program. The net financial position was $840 million, down from $977 million in Q4, while the debt level stood at $2.6 billion, including an increase of $107 million after the new SEC budget guidelines for convertible debt.

The CEO noted that results were partially offset by the temporary reduction in activity at the Shenzhen manufacturing plant due to the continued Covid outbreaks in China.

STM Fin Snap (Q1 STM Results)

Conclusion and Our 'Tick-Box' Check

We take a look at our previous forecasts and see where our predictions were right.

We were forecasting higher revenue than consensus: we got it right; Our CAPEX plan forecast was in a ramp-up phase: you can check the figure below - once again, we got it right; We identified STM as a clear winner in EV and we understood that they are performing well.

STM CAPEX Plan

STM Automotive Snap (Q1 2022 Automotive Highlights)

Conclusion

STM's accounts and guidance are indicators of the marked improvement in the company's operations and the benefits of its solid customer base, though concentrated, yet capable of driving demand.

Our internal team believes now more than ever that STM multiples at which the company is trading (2023 11x EBIT, 2023 7x EBITDA and 2023 P/E 13x) are "inviting". As we already stated, STM is a clear winner of "many positive secular growth trends and feel the consensus is significantly underestimating the positive impact on profitability from changes to STM's increasing scale and manufacturing mix". We reiterate our buy rating, valuing STM with a 21x P/E multiple on FY2023, arriving at a target price of €60 per share. A key catalyst will be the CMD on May 12, where the group could provide more good news.

If you are interested in our latest coverage on European semis, please have a look at our recently published articles: