Introduction

This is my third refiner article in a couple of weeks. The other two, on Phillips 66 (PSX), and Valero (VLO), are still reserved for the membership community of the Daily Drilling Report. I don't normally pay this much attention to the refiners, as they are downstream and I am an upstream guy. You all know what really trips my trigger. I love looking at acreage positions and trying to juxtapose them over contour maps put out by the EIA, and other tech stuff related to drilling and fracking. And, on the few occasions where it applies, I love talking about fluids used to drill and complete oil and gas wells, and am quite happy to bore all of you good folks with minutiae on them.

Still it doesn't hurt to stretch your comfort zone just a bit, and we are here to make money. And, one thing about the refiners, they are just minting it right now.

DINO price chart (Seeking Alpha)

We will start with the macro case for refiners in this article, before turning our focus on HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO).

HF Sinclair bears the iconic name of an early 20th century oil pioneer Harry F. Sinclair. It was a name I grew up with traveling the country as a kid. If you would ever like a deep look into the forebears of modern triple-merged oil companies, I recommend to you, The Greatest Gamblers, by Ruth Sheldon Knowles, a woman who grew up in an oil family and carved out a career for herself, when it was difficult for a woman to do so.

The company is coming off an earnings miss for Q-4, of 2021. Fourth quarter crude throughput was approximately 421,000 barrels per day, below their initial guidance of 450,000 to 470,000 barrels per day due to heavy planned and unplanned refinery maintenance and weather-related downtime during the quarter. The company's stock has probably suffered as a result of this miss. The good news is this maintenance pulled forward the bad news, and the company is forecasting sharply higher volumes for Q-1, 2022.

When we close out the article, we will project a forward earnings multiple as we have done for the others that reflects the growth we could see in these companies.

Let's catch up on the refining sector first

One of the things that drives profits in the refining sector is the 3-2-1 crack spread. For those unfamiliar with the term it refers to the margin gained from the input cost of three barrels of crude, from which you get 2-barrels of gasoline and 1-barrel of diesel. Currently the CME has the April spread contract at $33, up $10 bucks this year. Boding well for enhanced margins on throughput.

The next big thing for refiners are RINS (Renewable Identification Number). These are created by the distillation of ethanol for blending into gasoline. If this seems hideously complex and hard to track to you, we are in agreement. As a survivor of the crude price controls of the 70's, I strongly suspect there is a way to game this system. But it's the system we have.

EIA RIN lifecycle chart (EIA)

RINs are traded and adjusted in price according to scarcity. If production of Ethanol falls off, the refining requirements (known as the RVO) continue, unless federal dispensation is received. This happens rarely. Currently, the federal government is mandating E-15 for the summer at a time when it normally goes to E-10. This great for the farmers, but potentially not so great for refiners, unless you produce them yourself. We'll detail this thinking a bit in the risks section. RIN obligations get more complicated that this, and were discussed last fall in an earlier article on Marathon Petroleum Corp, (MPC) in more detail, so we will ask you to give that a quick read if you want all the in's and out's of RINs.

Finally, the refining base is downsizing. For a variety of reasons - pandemic reduced demand, explosions and fires, and uneconomic operations - 2-major and 4-smaller refineries closed in 2021. There are no expansions forecast in the EIA Refinery Report for 2022. Refiners have some hard decisions to make in the coming years. The stock is aging - it's been about 30 years since a new one was permitted and built, and it is going to require huge capital investment to remain on line. When you add to that many are being converted to biodiesel, the supply of gasoline is due to tighten.

EIA table of refining capacity (EIA)

The macro environment is thusly in a pretty nice place for continued earnings and growth for refiners.

The thesis for DINO

DINO is the result of the merger of two former entities, Holly Frontier Corp, and Holly Energy Partners. A union just completed in March of this year. The combined entity has a footprint across the entire value chain of refining, marketing, renewables, specialty lubricants, and midstream.

DINO business chart (HF Sinclair)

Sinclair refineries include renewable diesel units that dot the upper Midwest, south-central U.S., and a north-western refinery in Seattle, Washington. All except the one in Seattle are strategically located to receive crude from nearby oil fields in the Dakotas, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. These are supported by legacy HEP pipelines, giving DINO a couple of profit centers along the value chain. These refineries feed over 1,500 branded retail stations clustered around its refineries.

HF Sinclair footprint (HF Sinclair corp)

This "land-locked" refining position exposes DINO to advantaged regional pricing for refined products, as the slide below shows.

Regional pricing chart (HF Sinclair)

Some refiners, like Marathon Petroleum (MPC), have sold off their retail outlets, netting ~$20 billion in the process. There is no sign from DINO management that an action like is part of their plan, but it's a store of value that might one day be unlocked.

DINO station footprint (HF SInclair)

Finally, DINO is participating in the renewables business, with all that entails. Current production is 380 mm gallons of renewable diesel, which they distinguish from biodiesel in the slide below. It appears to be a 1:1 substitute for petroleum diesel, with no blend requirements to avoid damaging diesel engines. For completeness' sake, we should also note the RIN generation potential of the renewables business. As noted in the slide below, management recognizes the income potential of the renewables segment with plans to grow it, and break out its reporting on the financial tables beginning in Q-1, 2022.

DINO Renewables table (HF Sinclair)

DINO has taken the additional steps of adding pretreatment units - PTU's - to its renewables operations. These add versatility to the feedstock base and enable higher quality throughput in the distillation process.

CEO Mike Jennings comments on the PTU for Artesia, N.M., expected to be online in Q-2, 2022:

The Artesia pretreatment unit is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022 and the Artesia RDU is expected to be operational in the second quarter of '22. Once completed, we will have the ability to produce approximately 15,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel with advantaged feedstock sourcing and flexibility through our own pretreatment unit.

Q-4

The company reported revenues of ~$5.6 bn for the quarter, up ~20% YOY, but lower sequentially from the prior quarter. A miss largely due to unplanned maintenance and weather issues in the Puget Sound refinery. OCF was negative for the quarter, off sequentially due to a large working capital raise to cover the maintenance and repair issues for the Puget Sound refinery. EBITDA was $1,137 bn for 2021, a 5X improvement from 2020, reflecting higher retail prices and an improved 321-crack spread.

Debt stands ~$3 bn, and is a near term target for reduction to maintain the company's investment-grade rating. As a combination of cash and receivables, the company has $1.3 bn of liquid assets.

Catalysts for growth

The catalyst for DINO lies in two areas. First is their exposure to premium regional pricing for gasoline and renewables. These prices, as noted in the comparison slide, are significantly above Gulf Coast prices, and are enhanced by the low transportation costs to their refineries and distillation plants.

The second is growth in renewables. This has had a slow roll-out, which has likely held their EBITDA multiple down. Mike Jennings comments on the renewables ramp:

We're going slow. We want to do it right and we want to do it one-time, and that's our goal here. As you can appreciate, as we start up a new business, we have virtually no volumes in the tanks of renewable diesel that we're going to have to build up, we're going to have to get working stock in place before we can even look at entertaining sales to customers. So that does take some time.

It hasn't been announced, but conversion of the Puget Sound refinery to renewable diesel has to be on the drawing board. The lure of the California and Washington low carbon fuel standard, LCFS, is just too strong. The company references the LCFS in slide 11, pasted above. Rich Voliva, CFO, made an oblique reference to a possible conversion down the road for Puget Sound:

Looking forward, within our Renewables segment, what we would say is -- we have a lot on our plate right now to get these projects completed and businesses up and running as we’ve constructed them. With that said, we also like to look forward and try to participate in future profitable opportunities. Most likely, those would be in and around our existing asset facilities, meaning brownfield. But as of today, the focus is critically on the three assets that we are building and bringing up to operate.

It makes sense. Focus on the three initiatives on-going now, learn from them, then apply those lessons to Puget Sound down the road.

Risks

There have been some perceived missteps during the merger and acquisition of the Puget Sound refinery. This was pointed out in the call focusing on execution. The company pushed back pretty hard in their reply, noting that while it had impacted Q-1, the hydrocracker issue that impaired performance had been resolved:

But I can tell you that that hydrocracker issue has been resolved. And so, when we say that the Puget Sound issue will carry into the first quarter, it has been resolved now and we are in the process of returning to full rates of Puget Sound.

The risk, of course, is that these issues resurface and cause an impact to throughput.

Your takeaway

The refiners are looking pretty good, and DINO is no exception. Their principle drawback at present is the lack of any shareholder returns. A $0.35 quarterly dividend is returning for Q-2, so that's something.

DINO has been delivering ~$300 mm of EBITDA per quarter, and let's take the loss for Q-4 as an anomaly that won't reoccur - although it might. What we have learned about the refining market outlook in the last couple of articles gives us reasons for optimism here.

On a trailing EV/EBITDA basis, they are trading at 10X, not high, but not something that would cause us to rush in to exchange wheelbarrows full of money for the stock. This should improve dramatically over the next couple of quarters and could/should have a positive impact on the stock. CEO Mike Jennings comments on Q-1 production expectations:

Looking ahead, within our Refining segment, for the first quarter of 2022, we expect to run between 490,000 and 510,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

That's about 20% production growth from Q-4. If they hit the upper end of that forecast, the EBITDA should should hit $375 mm per quarter, or $1.5 bn for the year. To keep the same multiple, the stock price should adjust to $65-70 per share, a potential double from present levels.

The analyst targets for DINO range from a low of $31, to a high of $55. That makes my estimate above aggressive. With the company now trading in the $36's, either estimate represents a nice upside from present levels.

I think investors looking for growth and income should consider if DINO meets their risk profiles for growth and income.