When it comes to global brands, few companies dedicated to providing kitchen and laundry appliances and other solutions are as well known as Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). With a massive footprint and a long operating history, the company has cemented itself as a true leader in this market. Recently, financial performance for the company has been rather mixed. Even prior to the pandemic, fundamental performance achieved by the business was rather lumpy from year to year. Ultimately, however, shares of the enterprise do look cheap. This is true even if fundamental performance weakens this year like it looks set to do. Because of this, investors would be wise to consider buying into the company at this time or at least putting it on a watchlist for further consideration.

A major player in the appliances market

As many people know, Whirlpool serves as a major provider of home appliances and other related products. Today, the company's portfolio is vast, with sales split between four key categories. The largest of these, using data from 2021, is the refrigeration market. 30% of the company's sales come from this line of products that includes refrigerators. 28% of revenue is attributable to laundry appliances like washers and dryers. The company gets 26% of its revenue from cooking appliances such as mixers and stoves. And the final 16% of revenue can be chalked up to dishwashing and other related products. Though the company is best known for its own namesake brand, it also has a variety of other brand names under its belt. These include, but are not limited to, Consul, Amana, Maytag, and KitchenAid.

It's also worth noting that the business truly is a global player. However, its largest exposure is to North America. Sales on the continent, in 2021, accounted for 56.8% of the company's overall revenue. Next in line was the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region, which made up a combined 23.1% of sales. Latin America accounted for 14.4% of revenue, while Asia made up the remaining 5.6%. Unlike many companies I have looked at, where international operations lose money as management tries to ramp up business, Whirlpool was profitable from an EBIT perspective across each of these regions in 2021. Of course, North America was still its bread and butter, representing 83.7% of the company’s overall profits.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the fundamental performance achieved by the company was rather mixed. Revenue declined consistently between 2017 and 2020, dropping from $21.25 billion to $19.46 billion. But then, in 2021, sales rebounded, ending that year at $21.99 billion. Even though revenue was generally lower year after year prior to last year, profits were a different animal entirely. The business went from generating a profit of $350 million in 2017 to incurring a loss of $183 million in 2018. From there, the company had two solid years in 2019 and 2020, with profits comfortably exceeding $1 billion in each of those timeframes. But nothing compared to the $1.78 billion in profits generated in 2021.

There are, of course, other important profitability metrics to consider. Take, as an example, operating cash flow. Between 2017 and 2019, cash flow is virtually flat at over $1.2 billion. The company then generated cash flow of $1.50 billion in 2020 before seeing that surge to $2.18 billion last year. Interestingly, however, if we adjust for changes in working capital, we see a very clear trend. In this case, operating cash flow grew year after year, climbing from $991 million in 2017 to a whopping $2.15 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, EBITDA at the company declined between 2017 and 2019, dropping from $2.04 billion to $1.88 billion. That metric then hit $2.45 billion in 2020 before jumping to $2.82 billion last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given this volatility, it should come as no surprise that management reported some rather mixed figures for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. Sales for the quarter came in at $4.92 billion. That's down from the $5.36 billion generated one year earlier and it was $380.02 million lower than what analysts anticipated. Normally, this might cause a company's share price to plunge. But management did say that much of its decline was attributable to its divestiture of Whirlpool China. Lower volumes also contributed to this, but the company did benefit from a favorable product and pricing mix. Management significantly over delivered on earnings. Earnings per share totaled $5.33, beating expectations by $0.68 per share. Despite this, earnings were still lower year over year, having dropped from $433 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $313 million this year. Operating cash flow went from $182 million to negative $328 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, the decline was more modest, having been from $581 million to $428 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company dropped from $782 million to $578 million.

When it comes to the company's 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management provided some guidance. They anticipate revenue growing by between 2% and 3% for the year. Earnings per share, meanwhile, should come in at between $24 and $26. However, that's lower than the previously anticipated range of $27 to $29. Based on my estimates, using the midpoint figures for the company, earnings should be about $1.47 billion for the year. It seems as though the main driver behind this decline, especially at a time when revenue should increase, is inflation. The company also said that operating cash flow should be around $1.95 billion. That compares to the prior expectation of $2.2 billion. No estimates were given when it came to EBITDA, but if we assume that it will come lower to the extent that operating cash flow should be, then we can expect it to be around $2.50 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these data points, we can effectively price the company. Using the figures reported for 2021, the business is trading at a price to earnings multiple of just 5.7. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is 4.7, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is 4.6. Even if we assume that estimates for 2022 are accurate, shares still look incredibly cheap, with these multiples coming in at 6.9, 5.3, and 5.2, respectively. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 8.3 to a high of 46.8. And on a price to operating cash flow basis, the ranges from 5.5 to 86.7. In both of these scenarios, Whirlpool is the cheapest of the group. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range is from 3.8 to 35.7. In this case, only one of the five companies was cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Whirlpool Corporation 5.7 4.7 4.6 Helen Of Troy (HELE) 24.9 86.7 19.5 Cricut (CRCT) 19.8 84.9 12.6 iRobot (IRBT) 46.8 43.4 35.7 Aterian (ATER) 8.3 20.3 N/A AB Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXY) N/A 5.5 3.8

Takeaway

All things considered, Whirlpool strikes me as a fundamentally attractive company, even though historical financial performance has been mixed. Overall, the company generates attractive cash flows and shares are trading at levels that should be considered cheap even when factoring in the uncertainty of performance from year to year. No, this is not some great growth play that will charge forward and create additional value. Instead, the business will likely meander about while still generating strong returns over the years. Because of this, investors would be wise to consider a stake in the firm at this moment.