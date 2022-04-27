GM ZERO Battery Electric Factory In Detroit Nic Antaya/Getty Images News

Optimists about the investment prospects of General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) stock are able to point to a Q1 beat in consensus earnings, announced Tuesday. GM maintained its guidance, despite headwinds. GM pessimists, to the contrary, noted that earnings were down from the same period a year earlier due to much higher materials and logistics costs.

Those focusing on GM’s bright side see a future dominated by battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs), autonomous robotaxis engineered by the automaker’s Cruise subsidiary and an ambitious management team, populated by many newcomers and led by the highly-accomplished CEO, Mary Barra.

Mary Barra, CEO (General Motors)

The naysayers quickly point out that GM, despite years of restructuring and generous government-sponsored post-bankruptcy financing, has never returned solid alpha to its shareholders. What evidence suggests that’s about to change anytime soon?

I have written a number of times about the inherent uncertainty surrounding the future of BEVs. How soon and to what extent will consumers embrace the new technology, for which a charging infrastructure has yet to be built? Can GM’s new Ultium architecture overcome the controversy around battery overheating and fires that engulfed the Chevy Bolt?

BEVS on the way

In my view, we are headed toward a future dominated by BEVs. Whether that happens in five years, ten years or longer is yet to be determined and will bear directly on the returns shareholders will see from GM’s current aggressive investments in battery plants, new models and so forth.

As Barra pointed out on Tuesday's earnings call, she has personally led a comprehensive transformation within GM to bring about the required talent to institute electrification and autonomous transformation:

Let's remember, at General Motors, over 40% of our salaried employees and even higher percent of our technical talent has been with the company five years or less. And so they're here because of the mission for EVs. And we believe every single one of them is valuable and has an important role to play in our future EV, whether they're working on EVs today or they work on seats or they work on software design or interior design, all those things that exist in an EV as well. So I think the way we've really focused on what organizations need to be there.

Shorter term, a new obstacle to revenue and earnings growth looms on the horizon: the determination of the Federal Reserve to drastically shrink its balance sheet from record size of nearly $9 trillion (up from about $4 trillion in 2018) in order to stanch inflation, which shows no signs of moderating. The Fed has indicated that it will use two methods to reduce the balance sheet: first is higher interest rates – a half-point increase already signaled – and the second by not reinvesting proceeds as Treasury securities mature. In this manner, the Fed intends to reduce the balance sheet by about $95 billion a month.

According to Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, in a speech made on April 5, 2022. "It is of paramount importance to get inflation down."

How successful the Fed’s program will be and how soon it has an impact on inflation is anyone’s guess. The hazards to any business of such a large-scale program are two-fold: First it could throw the economy into recession; or, secondly, the program might prove less effective than hoped, requiring even more drastic measures and even more potential negative impact on economic growth.

With geopolitical dangers from the Ukraine conflict combining with worries about inflation and signals of the Fed’s hawkish stance, equities already have fallen into correction territory since the New Year and could easily collapse into a bear market. Car dealers will tell you there’s now a great deal of post-pandemic pent-up demand to buy GM and other new and used vehicles – but that can only be sustained by consumer confidence, employment demand, a softening of inflation and other basic economic strengths.

GM analysts positive

For the moment, equity analysts who follow GM maintain a consensus “buy” rating on the stock, based mostly on the longer-term prospects for BEV and robotaxi revenue. But short-term enthusiasm has been waning. Last week Deutsche Bank AG reduced its share price target to $56 a share from $75 and Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target to $58 from $70.

Among the broader strategic trends affecting GM is its transition from global powerhouse in personal mobility to a company whose substantial earning power is mostly confined to North America. And within North America, GM has ceded its No. 1 market share position to Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), at least temporarily.

GM doesn’t have to be No. 1, in the world or in North America, to be successful. In fact, one of Ms. Barra’s most successful initiatives has been to prioritize profitability and financial performance over size. But maintaining scale in a capital-intensive business like automaking is critical, so both the BEV business and its autonomous and robotaxi businesses must perform well – and as soon as possible.

The next eight years will be telling for GM: by its own publicly stated goals, the company intends to increase revenue to $275 billion to $315 billion from its current annual run rate of about $145 billion annually – while expanding profit margin to 12% to 14% from its current plan to make 10% in 2022 on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). These ambitious financial projections are predicated on the scale-up of BEVs, expected decline in battery costs, expansion of software and services through Ultifi and Cruise’s technology, which alone is expected to generate $50 billion in revenue by the end of the decade.

Investors won’t have to wait eight years to find out if this vision is realistic. In three years GM has said it will be operating five BEV plants with a capacity of 1 million vehicles annually, as well as four battery plants. At the moment BEV sales are minimal with Bolt EV and EUV sales scheduled to resume this month. Four years from now GM’s vision either will be well underway to realization or in a state of modification.

The order reservation banks for the on-sale GMC Hummer EV and Silverado EV pickup, due sometime next year, are quite strong. It could be two years before we know whether these two key EV models are converting reservations to sales at the prices and with the profitability GM expects.

What’s the rush?

All of which raises the key point as to whether GM shares are a “buy” right now. I own GM and am rooting for the company to succeed – and believe it can. But I have to wonder what exactly would be the point of stocking up now with more shares. Shares may look cheap to some – more likely they’re fairly valued given the number of question marks.

The world is going to learn a lot more over the next year or two about consumer acceptance of EVs, not to mention the macroeconomic state of the U.S. In my view, GM stock is a hold for the moment, its prospects bright and its future uncertain.