Only days after agreeing to a deal with Elon Musk, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) should already terminate the deal. Along with the agreement to sell the company to Elon Musk, the social media site has already unlocked some of the algos shadow banning select Twitter accounts artificially restricting usage on the platform. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock due to the possibility these moves will unlock further usage growth on the platform and lead to shareholders voting down the deal.

Deal Sealed

In a surprise reversal, the Twitter board of directors agreed to accept the deal with Musk in what most expected as a deal to be rejected. The CEO tweeted this response to the deal announcement by the Chairman of the Board and no huge surprise the CEO hadn't tweeted in the two weeks since announcing that Musk wasn't joining the BoD.

Most of the executives clearly don't know how to use the site and the rush to suddenly accept this deal is perplexing. Twitter has strung together years of user growth highlighted in my last research article, so one would've expected this management team to make a run at validating a higher valuation for the stock. Twitter had recently traded above $70 and the company has defined a path to substantial growth through 2023.

Source: FinViz

The quick reversal on the surprise acceptance of the deal at $54.20 could signal Twitter is set to disappoint with the Q1'22 earnings report out on April 28. The analysis consensus estimates for the quarter is as follows:

Consensus EPS estimate of $0.02

Consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion (18.3% growth).

The one positive sign of the new CEO was the executive would be held accountable to hitting the 2023 targets: mDAUs reaching 315 million and revenues jumping to $7.5 billion. Parag Agrawal became the CEO in November and quickly stood behind these financial targets. The market might provide a new CEO some leeway to miss these targets, but the executive would clearly have to make some drastic moves to justify altering these financial projections while potentially claiming prior CEO and founder Jack Dorsey had mistakenly set and held onto these goals.

The CEO hasn't been visible and with Twitter employees apparently upset by the deal with Musk, again the quick acceptance of the deal is perplexing. Musk's declaration that the site must return to a free speech platform shouldn't be so troubling for employees, but the sudden surge in user totals and reinstatement of accounts suggests the level of shadow banning and suppression of certain conservative views was possibly harmful to shareholders.

This user claims to have had her account reinstated after not posting for nearly a year. The user has over 4K followers and has sent over 35K tweets. The data is hard to confirm, but this is a major sign of how Twitter possibly tamped down user growth to block opposite views.

A prime example of shadow banning is Donald Trump Jr. highlighting how his user count suddenly jumped yesterday. After a period of only averaging 4K new users a day per Social Blade, @DonaldJTrumpJr added 87K users on April 26 and has already added over 119K users on April 27.

A lot of questions exist on whether these are new users to the platform or a return of suspended accounts or some mix. Or just an algo change removing a shadow banning plan that restricted the reach of the former president's son, but either way Twitter appears to have restricted the visibility of one of the top users of the platform.

Management had a duty to shareholders to engage such users to facilitate growing the platform, but instead the market gets a view that internal moves were made to block individuals with different political views. The market is well aware that Twitter is possibly one of the most left leaning organizations in the tech world with recent political donations going toward Democrats, but shareholders pay the BoD to hire executives to build a strong platform, not one that alienates half of the user base.

Deal Termination

In my view, Twitter is a far more valuable platform when unhinged from political leanings. The site can't be free of moderation to prevent hate speech as suggested by Musk, or it would become unusable.

The sudden change to the algos unleashing a held down user base could easily create a surge in mDAUs worthy of a much higher stock valuation. Also, an employee base incentivized to grow users and revenues would again create shareholder value.

The lack of direct response advertising speaks to another failure of management. The company has plenty of data from users such as subjects and accounts followed along with engagement to provide a lot of 1st party data for advertisers.

Twitter freely admits the current ad bucket is 85% brand advertising which is the advertising actually most at risk with the prior fears of management supporting unlimited free speech. Most brands won't want an association with a platform overly involved in hate speech, but YouTube, owned by Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), runs into similar problems and delivers $7 billion per quarter in ad revenues.

If Twitter achieved a 50/50 goal of direct response ad revenues, Twitter would technically add another $3.5 billion in annual revenues to the current base of $5.0 billion in 2021. Either way, total ad revenues would only approach a small segment of the $55 billion in quarterly ad revenues generated by Google.

The company punches far below its weight with ad revenues trailing all of the major industry players by a wide margin. Alphabet, Meta Platforms (FB) and even Amazon (AMZN) are leaving Twitter in the dust.

Source: SA Scott Galloway article

If either party terminates the deal without cause, the party has to pay a $1 billion termination fee. The amount is ~2% of the deal value normal of any deal to ensure both parties are held accountable for closing the deal.

The company has several outs, including Musk sending disparaging tweets amount the company or representatives. In essence, a good chance exists that Musk will violate this term of the agreement and allow Twitter to cancel the deal.

Otherwise, Twitter is likely to be required to pay a $1 billion termination fee to end the merger agreement with Musk. The social media platform has plenty of cash to handle such a payment.

Source: Twitter Form 8-K

Of course, Musk could fail to meet his financing obligations in the event Tesla (TSLA) continues to fall, the margin loan financing falls through or any other reason preventing him from coming up with the $44 billion in cash. This outcome appears highly unlikely. The more likely outcome leading to a termination is shareholders not voting for the deal at the shareholder vote in the next six months, if platform user counts soar from opening up free speech on the platform per the directive of Musk.

The stock reached a high of $70 last year when user growth topped 20% YoY. The company removing any shackles or restrictions on a large set of users could highlight the value of Twitter.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter is possibly set up to report a bad quarterly report. If so, the stock could fall on a risk of Musk terminating the deal and the stock price falling. Such a move could actually make Twitter a buy as a surge in users will actually make the platform more valuable and unlock a lot of the value hidden for years.

A good management team and BoD should re-evaluate the business after opening up the platform and just possibly come to a different conclusion on value. The company has too far a gap in ad revenues between the major players in the digital advertising space to sell the business to Musk now.