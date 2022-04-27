theasis/E+ via Getty Images Amicus

It is my observation that those who sell such stocks to wait for a more suitable time to buy back these same shares seldom attain their objective. They usually wait for a decline to be bigger than it actually turns out to be. - Phillip Fisher (The Father of Growth Investing and Warren Buffett's one of two mentors)

In biotech investing, you can appreciate a company that is transitioning from a developmental stage to a successful commercial operator. If the company succeeds in commercialization, the stock usually gives you much more upsides. Now, there is a particular point in the launch that you can expect the sales to quickly gap up. Investing at this "inflection point" tends to yield over one-fold gains.

After years of developing their novel drug for rare diseases, you can bet that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) isn't folding their cards. In fact, the company has been enjoying extremely aggressive sales growth due the superiority of its medicine. Better yet, there is another pending approval that would ramp-up the revenue more quickly. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Amicus and share with you my expectation of this stellar Phillip Fischer growth equity.

About The Company

Here, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm I recommend that you skip to the next section. Operating out of Philadelphia Pennsylvania, Amicus is focused on the innovation and commercialization of "chaperone molecules" to treat rare (i.e., orphan) genetic diseases with correctable mutations. Notably, orphan disease is a field that is in dire need of innovation. To reward such efforts, orphan drugs are reimbursed at a premium to offset their lengthy and costly developmental process.

As you know, the company is operating is at an inflection point. That is to say, Amicus successfully translated its ingenious science into the delivery of hope to patients with Fabry via the migalastat (i.e., Galafold) robust launch. Additionally, Amicus is sending another stellar chaperone medicine coined AT-GAA (an enzyme replace therapy, i.e., ERT plus a chaperone drug combo) to serve patients afflicted by Pompe disease. Of note, I like Amicus' protein therapeutic because it is unique. That is to say, it stabilizes the mis-folded proteins (i.e., the culprit for many genetic diseases) rather than simply replacing the damaged protein through an ERT like conventional drugs.

Galafold Success

As Galafold is a special medicine with established efficacy, you can see that the drug garnered tremendous market accolades. Precisely speaking, Galafold is the only chaperone therapeutic in the market. Looking at the figure below, there is the strong 17% year-over-year (YOY) growth rate for Fiscal 2021, which placed sales at $306M. Riding the said double-digit growth, I believe that Galafold will generate from $350M to $365M this year.

To fully unlock the value for its drugs, Amicus employed a hybrid launch model (i.e., in person and virtual) which is best suited for the pandemic and post-pandemic environment. Given the small number of patients suffering from Fabry, the company's small in-house sales/marketing team is able to capture significant traction. The proof in the pudding is that (from Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021), the revenues jumped from $5M to $306M (i.e., a remarkable 6020% growth rate).

Interestingly, more than half (i.e., 55%) of patients switched to Galafold from their conventional drug. Moreover, the treatment compliance rate is over 90%. That tells you the patients like this drug very much. And, that's likely due to its novelty and efficacy (hence, the switch and adherence). That aside, you can see Amicus already tapped into 49% of the global Fabry patients who are amenable to Galafold treatment. In other words, some patients with extensive mutation won't benefit from Galafold. Nonetheless, there is still another 51% of patients who would benefit. Therefore, if you multiply the Fiscal 2021 revenue (i.e., $306M) by a factor of two (to account for the additional 51%), you'd get the $612M.

Now, $612M is an underestimate. After all, Fabry disease is significantly under-diagnosed. Based on the figure below, the Fabry disease market is projected to grow from $1.9B to $2.6B from 2021 to 2022. With Galafold being the fastest growing medicine for Fabry in 2021, you can imagine that it could greatly expand the market size. Taken all together, Galafold alone would reach around $700M (pretty close to the blockbuster range) in the next few years. In the longer horizon, it would easily surpass the blockbuster mark.

Upcoming Approval for Pompe

On the tailwind of Galafold success, you know that Amicus is aggressively advancing AT-GAA for the other orphan condition. That way, the company can ramp up its revenue increase even faster than its remarkable 17% YOY pace. Notably, AT-GAA is quite intriguing because it has the combination of an ERT plus AT2221. As such, you can be confident that the synergistic combination would deliver the "one-two knockout" punch to Pompe. Simply put, the mechanism of action is unique and uncanny for this drug.

Asides from the sound science, you should analyze if AT-GAA performs in clinical studies. After all, clinical trials are the ultimate tests of therapeutic merits. On this front, AT-GAA cleared the Phase 3 (PROPEL) study with flying colors. Viewing the figure below, you can see that patients treated with AT-GAA (i.e., blue line) enjoyed an uptrend (i.e., improvement) in their 6 minutes walking distance (6MWD) test (with an upswing on week 38). Instead, the patients on the control (i.e., the conventional ERT alglucosidase as shown by the red line) showed a functional decline at week38.

In terms of their lungs function (as measured by FVC), patients on AT-GAA also experienced a clear improvement compared to the control. With the p-values both less than 0.05, you'd know that the therapeutic efficacy is real rather than random occurrences. From the clinical viewpoint, both the FVC and 6MWD provide significant functional/clinical improvement.

Having their ducks lined up, Amicus is expected to secure an FDA approval for Pompe soon. Specifically, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (i.e.. PDUFA) date is set for mid-2022. As to the CHMP opinion (i.e., in Europe), it's expected to come later in the year. That aside, Amicus planned on filing for marketing authorization for the rest of the world.

Leveraging my Integrated System of forecasting, I ascribe a 65% (i.e., more than favorable) chance of approval for AT-GAA. I based my rationale on the prior data, my forecasting experience over two decades, and my intuition. Simply put, you can expect AT-GAA to be approved promptly. I noted in the prior research,

Don't let my 65% throw you off. My forecast is based on categorical rather than numerical per se. As such, my 65% equates to an 85% numerically. As I keep track of my forecasting over the years, you can see my records to get a feel for what to expect from the upcoming event.

Similar to Fabry, Pompe is significantly under-diagnosed. With a powerful medicine like AT-GAA, the Pompe market would be significantly expanded. Growing at an 8% CAGR, this market is expected to reach $1.5B by 2025. As AT-GAA has a superb therapeutic profile, I strongly believe that it'll secure at least $1B in sales in the coming years.

Streamlining For Profitability

Shifting gears, let us assess the overall corporate strategy and other developments that foretell Amicus' success. In the company's presentation, you can see various impressive developments. The first is the shift toward profitability.

Instead of spinning off the orphan disease niche, Amicus is now laser-beam focused on ramping sales and reducing costs to reach their lofty goal of achieving profitability by 2023. In harnessing the power of Galafold and AT-GAA while reducing "pipeline strains," their goal would most likely be realized.

In conjunction, Amicus decided to not continue with the combination of its business with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (i.e., SPAC) coined ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV. Of note, the two firms entered into a business combination agreement back on September 29 last year. Due to the unfavorable market conditions for SPAC, I believe it's prudent for Amicus to take a pass. In my view, it's better for the company to focus on its orphan disease niche rather than spreading its resources thin.

Another streamlining effort is the management transition. Specifically, the company is promoting Bradley Campbell into the CEO position. Moreover, CEO John Crowley will move to a new post as Executive Chairman of the Board. After August 1, 2024, Mr. Crowley would simply serve as Chairman. You can bet that this approach is prudent because the company isn't firing its CEO.

Instead, Mr. Crowley is moving to another highly important position while the company is rewarding talent from within. Now, if Amicus fires its CEO and brings in someone from outside of the organization, there are other troubles in the company that you might not know about.

Competitor Landscape

About competition, Amicus goes toes-to-toes with conventional ERTs. The main competitor for Fabry disease is agalsidase beta (Fabryzyme) of Sanofi-Genzyme (SNY), which is an IV drug. As you know, Galafold easily trumps Fabryzyme due to its novelty. The fact that Galafold is an oral drug also confers market advantage. In other words, most patients prefer the oral pill over an IV injection. Another competitor is PRX102 of Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) that is a plant-based ERT for patients. Nevertheless, it failed to gain accelerated approval.

For Pompe disease, AT-GAA would need to square up against the conventional ERT alglucosidase that is available under the trade names like Lumizyme, Myozyme, etc. From the PROPEL study, you know that AT-GAA easily beat competitors.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 4Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on December 31.

As you know, Amicus procured $305M for year-end 2021 compared to $260M for the same period a year prior, which represents a 17.3% YOY growth. From 2019 to 2021, Galafold sales jumped from $182M to $305M. As you can appreciate, the strong increase is indicative of a competent sales team as well as Galafold's therapeutic prowess.

That aside, the research and development for the respective periods registered at $272.0M compared to $308.4M. Generally speaking, I view the increasing R&D positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits. As the company is streamlining its operation to bank a net profit, it made sense for R&D spending to trim down by 9.2%.

Additionally, there was a $250.4M ($0.92 per share) net loss versus $276.8M ($1.07 per share), a net decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line is improved by 14.0%. As the company is poised to bank net profit in 2023, it's great to see the bottom line depreciation to narrow.

About the balance sheet, there were $482.5M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $477.4M annual OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for another year (i.e., into year-end 2022). Simply put, the capital is adequate relative to the burn rate.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Amicus is a "serial diluter." A company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 258.8M to 271.4M, my math reveals a 4.8% annual dilution. At this rate, Amicus easily cleared my 30% cut-off for a profitable investment.

Valuation Analysis

It's important that you appraise Amicus to determine how much your shares are truly worth. Before running our figure, I liked to share with you the following:

Wall Street analysts typically employ a valuation method coined Discount Cash Flows (i.e., DCF). This valuation model follows a simple plug-and-chug approach. That aside, there are other valuation techniques such as price/sales and price/earnings. Now, there is no such thing as a right or wrong approach. The most important thing is to make sure you use the right technique for the appropriate type of stocks. Given that developmental-stage biotech has yet to generate any revenues, I steer away from using DCF because it is most applicable for blue-chip equities. For developmental biotech, I leverage the combinations of both qualitative and quantitative variables. That is to say, I take into account the quality of the drug, comparative market analysis, chances of clinical trial success, and potential market penetration. For a medical diagnostic device, I focus on market penetration and sales. Qualitatively, I rely heavily on my intuition and forecasting experience over the decades.

Molecules and franchises Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 271.4M shares outstanding and 10 P/E "PT of the part" after appropriate discount Galafold for Fabry $1.5B (Estimated from the $2.5B Fabry market) $375M $13.81 $13.11 (5% discount because Galafold is succeeding in launch with an aggressive growth rate) AT-GAA for Pompe $1B (Estimated from the $1.5M Pompe market) $250M $9.21 $8.28 (10% discount because it's still pending on FDA approval) Young assets for orphan disease Too young (will assess with more development) N/A N/A N/A The Sum of The Parts $21.39

Valuation Analysis

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Amicus is whether the company can continue to ramp up Galafold sales.

The other most immediate risk is if Amicus can secure AT-GAA approval by mid-year. As I ascribed the 65% chance of success, I correspondingly attributed a 35% chance of a negative FDA decision. In case of a failed regulatory binary, you can expect your Amicus shares to tumble by 30% and vice versa. Keep in mind that this is only 30% movement because there is still Galafold, which is already generating substantial sale increase.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Amicus as a strong buy with a 5/5 stars rating. On a one-to-two year horizon, I expect the updated $21.39 price target (i.e., PT) to be reached.

All in all, Amicus Therapeutics is a special long-term investment. As the pioneer of chaperon protein medicine, Amicus solidified its position as a leader in the Fabry disease treatment with Galafold. Due to its unique profiles, Galafold is now converting over half of all patients to use it. Importantly, patients are so satisfied with this oral drug that they do not want to switch.

Even Galafold revenue growth alone would make Amicus a prudent investment. Nevertheless, the company is advancing another and even more powerful therapeutic (AT-GAA) to revolutionize the treatment of Pompe disease. As you're looking at the June approval, the stock is galvanized to trade at a new high. In the coming years, you can expect the company to operate at a net profit. Overall, the fundamentals of Amicus are stronger than ever and thereby power the company to operate at a growth inflection point.