Oh No! Preferred Stocks Are Crashing! Grab Yields Up To +8%

The market is largely driven by expectations and emotions, especially in the short term. Investors hear whispers, fear others' actions, follow the crowd, and the next thing we know, the market is spiking skyward or crashing back to earth from heaven.

In the long term, the market looks like a steadily sloping upward climb. The long view smooths out all the short-term waves and disturbances, much like a car with a bad paint job looks better 50 feet away than 2 inches away. The market is a highly effective tool for wealth generation over the long haul, but in the short term, it can beat you up faster than Mike Tyson in his heyday.

He's famous for a variety of different actions, but one famous quote is:

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth

Fixed-income traders and investors are feeling the opening salvos from the Federal Reserve. So what has their response been?

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is the largest passive preferred securities ETF available, it is the closest means to an "index" for preferreds that we can use easily. With PFF, we can see it's been on a downward slide all of 2022 as the expectation of rate increases rose. Once they arrived, the sell-off was sharper. This was largely driven by the fact that many preferreds were trading at a premium to their PAR value due to the low-rate environment we were living in.

Now as rates rise, premiums are evaporating, and for low rate preferreds, they are moving swiftly into the discount territory. It makes sense, why buy a preferred yielding 3% when you can get a Treasury note with no risk for a similar yield?

Most people wouldn't, and I don't blame them. However, I don't invest in low-yield anything. So as discounts cause yields to rise, the fixed income sector becomes more attractive for my dollars. I can get great yields and a nice capital gains kick when they are redeemed or called. If they aren't? Well then, I'm living the income investor's dream of strong coverage and high yields. Winning all around.

So, what are two easy ways you can get involved in the preferred space without putting in a ton of effort? I got you covered on this front today.

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: PFFA - Yield 8.5%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an ETF (exchange-traded fund) that strikes out on its own path. PFFA invests in preferred equities.

Among PFFA's top ten, we see several holdings that are HDO favorites.

What makes PFFA different is that it is a "managed" ETF, where management works to actively identify opportunities and makes decisions that might diverge from the index. PFFA's management has been cautious to avoid preferred shares that have a low "yield to call." They have been constantly on the lookout for mispriced opportunities. In short, PFFA follows a method very similar to HDO, this is why among PFFA's top ten, we see several holdings that are HDO favorites.

Active management is a double-edged blade. Good management can be rewarding, but poor decisions can result in underperformance. How has PFFA performed compared to a non-managed peer? With interest rates rising, preferred shares have sold off sharply to start 2022. PFFA's proactive positioning insulated investors from the worst of the sell-off and has meaningfully outperformed.

We believe that preferred shares are oversold, with many having fallen to prices not seen since 2018, when interest rates were higher than they are now. Making this an ideal time to be buying the dip for preferred shares. PFFA will pay a generous monthly dividend while you wait for the recovery.

PFFA's investing style is strongly aligned with HDO, making it our "go-to" ETF to expand our exposure to preferred shares.

Pick #2: RNP - Yield 6.5%

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) is a CEF with a mix of REIT common equities and preferred shares that are primarily in the banking and insurance sectors.

This makes RNP a unique investment opportunity, as it directly benefits from inflation through its REIT exposure. While, at the same time, its preferred share exposure provides stable cash flow even if inflation stops. This ensures that RNP is more defensively positioned for a recession.

RNP's top-10 holdings are all common equities and are all "blue chip" REITs that are the highest quality REITs in their respective sectors.

These are REITs that have strong balance sheets and dominant positions in their sectors. Inflation is driving rents higher, and these REITs have the ability to expand and take advantage of favorable conditions in the real estate market.

RNP's share price recently ran up and touched NAV before selling off again, and now trading at a larger-than-normal 6% discount to NAV.

It's a great time to snag a few more shares of RNP and benefit from the positive impact inflation is having on real estate!

Conclusion

Via RNP and PFFA, we can gain exposure to the preferred securities realm with minimal effort. We can also enjoy the skilled management of these two funds.

Cohen & Steers (CNS) has been an excellent REIT CEF manager for quite some time, and we've enjoyed the income their investment vehicles have produced over the years. PFFA and its active management style are key to its ability to adjust to headwinds or tailwinds, allowing them to continue to pay us strong dividends month in and month out. Their modest dividend increase this year was appreciated by my coffers even if scoffed at by others - just let me know if you don't want it and you can PayPal it to me!

When a sector falls, it's a tide that sinks all ships. However, the qualities of each opportunity determine the level of impact. I have long eschewed low-yield investments, and as such, I am being impacted less negatively than others. As yields rise, I can evaluate the fundamentals of the underlying firms and buy discounted preferreds at excellent yields. You can, too, or you can simply buy PFFA and RNP and let those experts do the heavy lifting for you.

If you outsource the work, you can unlock more time to do whatever you enjoy. Isn't that what retirement is all about? Less working, more fun? Go enjoy your day!