Allegion Beats Low Expectations For 1Q22 But Faces Many Challenges
Summary
- ALLE again reported earnings per share (EPS) that exceeded analysts' expectations, but its profit margin eroded further.
- ALLE has struggled to align its prices with rising costs.
- Margins for ALLE's International segment have significantly trailed consolidated margins for years.
- Model indicates shares are trading well above fair value.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is one of the leading provider of locks and doors with a broad product line than spans simple mechanical sets for single doors on single-family detached homes to comprehensive, high tech solutions for larger buildings. To properly position itself across this wide spectrum of products and customers, the company utilizes 23 brands including eight dedicated to products for non-residential customers.
Ingersoll Rand plc, an industrial conglomerate spun off ALLE in 2013. ALLE has two divisions – Allegion Americas (Americas) and Allegion International (Internation). Allegion International sells its products on four continents, and has manufacturing facilities in 10 countries.
ALLE’s 1Q22 results beat analysts’ expectations but illustrate persistent challenges
ALLE reported adjusted EPS of $1.05 compared with analysts’ estimates of $0.98. The favorable performance relative to expectations was most likely due to greater than anticipated price increases. CEO Dave Petratis attributed top line growth of 4% to a 6% increase in pricing with some secondary benefit from a modest volume increases in Americas non-residential and International partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds.
ALLE badly needed a significant price increase after inflation eroded its margins in 2021. Below table shows that ALLE exerted pricing power while effectively controlling its costs, which enhanced its bottom line in 2017-2020. That changed dramatically in 2021.
|
Impact on Operating Profit
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Pricing
|
1.8%
|
1.0%
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
|
1.8%
|
COGS Excess Inflation
|
-1.2%
|
-0.2%
|
1.6%
|
-0.1%
|
0.4%
|
SG&A Excess Inflation
|
-0.5%
|
2.3%
|
-0.4%
|
-0.4%
|
0.6%
Source: SEC Filings
Unfortunately, the strong price increase was the end of good news from 1Q22 results. ALLE’s operating margin compressed further to 16.2% from 18.9% in 1Q21. According to ALLE’s 10-Q, inflation accounted for 2.1 percentage points of the 2.7 percentage point erosion. Consequently, it appears management still hasn’t aligned ALLE’s prices with its costs despite the significant price increase in 1Q22. During the earnings call, CEO Petratis said the firm had notified customers of price increases for 2Q22, but margins might not improve until 3Q22.
ALLE will need to show improvement throughout the year to accomplish its adjusted EPS guidance for 2022 of $5.55 to $5.75. The graph below suggests 1Q21 should have been an easy comparison for 1Q22 given ALLE’s gross margin and operating margin both declined in 2021. A couple of analysts who participated on the earnings call seemed to notice that adjusted earnings for 1Q22 of $1.05 was below the quarterly rate needed to achieve ALLE’s full year guidance. CFO Mike Wagnes indicated roughly 60% earnings would occur in 2022.
ALLE’s Gross Margin and Operating Margin
Source: SEC Filings
Supply Chain Issues AND Rising Inventory?
During the past year, many firms have blamed supply chain issues for negatively impacting their revenue. The media has documented this global macroeconomic issue with acute attention on issues at two California ports. ALLE’s continued assertions about supply chain issues hindering revenue is puzzling because its inventory level increased throughout 2021 and into 2022. The below chart shows ALLE’s inventory days on hand (DOH) increased to 84 at the end of 2021 after remaining in a tight range of 62 to 67 since 2015. Inventory DOH increased another 3 days in 1Q22 to 87 on March 31, 2022, which was 19 days greater than the same date in 2021.
ALLE’s Inventory and Inventory Days on Hand
Source: SEC Filings
The increase in inventory DOH would make sense if the supply chain issue centered around logistics, and the goods remained on ALLE’s balance sheet because they were stuck in the process of being delivered. However, that isn’t how CEO Petratis has described the problem in recent earnings calls. Instead, he focused on input shortages.
Lackluster International Results
The turmoil in Europe will only exacerbate Allegion International's weak performance. The segment generated 27% of ALLE’s revenue in 1Q22 but only 14% of its operating income. The below graph illustrates 1Q22 wasn’t an anomaly. ALLE has made several acquisitions in Europe that have not developed as planned. The company recorded a charge of $99 million in 2020 for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of its operations outside the Americas. There was no impairment charge for Allegion Americas.
ALLE Operating Margin by Segment
Source: SEC Filings
Note: Results for International eliminates the impact of the $99 million impairment charge in 2020.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could make a bad situation worse. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest forecast cuts real GDP growth in the European Union in 2022 to 2.8% from 3.9% in its previous forecast. The IMF expects Germany, one of Allegion International’s key markets, to be hit particularly hard.
Potential Headwind from Residential Construction
Interestingly, management implied revenues are stagnant in residential Americas when it highlighted International and non-residential Americas as areas driving growth in 1Q22. Prospects for revenue growth in residential Americas may be dim for the next few years. According to the Census Bureau, new home sales declined 6% in 2021 after growing at annual rate of 10% between 2011 and 2020. The National Association of Home Builders’ sentiment index declined 2 points in April, marking the fourth consecutive decrease. Furthermore, higher mortgage rates could dampen home sales in 2022 Freddie Mac’s mortgage benchmark recently breached 5%, which is more than 2 percentage points greater than the average for 2021.
Valuation
The following valuation uses management's outlook for 2022 and recent trends to project free cash flow (FCF) and then value ALLE as a growing perpetuity. The below table displays a forecast of ALLE’s FCF for 2022 alongside actuals for 2019-2021. The comparisons demonstrate that the projected 8% growth in free cash flow in 2022 is reasonable. Projected free cash flow for 2022 reflects management’s guidance of 7.5% to 9.0% revenue growth and improved operating results. As mentioned earlier, management’s guidance seems aggressive based on 1Q22.
|
($ millions)
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022 (fcst)
|
Revenue
|
2,854
|
2,720
|
2,867
|
3,104
|
Gross Profit
|
1,252
|
1,179
|
1,205
|
1,273
|
SG&A
|
681
|
636
|
675
|
714
|
Amortization
|
15
|
14
|
12
|
11
|
EBITA
|
586
|
557
|
542
|
570
|
Pro Forma Taxes
|
76
|
72
|
70
|
74
|
Pro Forma Net Income
|
510
|
485
|
472
|
496
|
Depreciation
|
47
|
47
|
45
|
45
|
Capex
|
78
|
57
|
32
|
35
|
D Working Capital
|
13
|
3
|
34
|
20
|
FCF
|
466
|
472
|
451
|
486
|
Key Metrics
|
Revenue Growth
|
4.5%
|
-4.7%
|
5.4%
|
8.3%
|
Gross Margin
|
43.9%
|
43.3%
|
42.0%
|
41.0%
|
SG&A / Sales
|
23.9%
|
23.4%
|
23.5%
|
23.0%
|
Tax Rate
|
13.0%
|
13.0%
|
13.0%
|
13.0%
Source: company filings
It seems reasonable to value ALLE using a growing perpetuity with a terminal growth rate of 3%. Management’s guidance for 2022 includes an 8% growth in available cash flow, a proxy for FCF, and analysts expect ALLE’s EPS to grow by 8% in 2023. However, these growth rates benefit from comparisons to weak FCF in 2021 and elevated inflation. It will be much more difficult for ALLE to consistently increase FCF at more than 3% after 2023.
The growing FCF perpetuity values ALLE at $96, which is 16% less than ALLE’s close on April 26, 2022. It would be reasonable to add $1 to $3 for ALLE’s recently announced acquisition of Stanley Black and Decker’s Access Technology Business for $900 million. ALLE believes there is at least $1 per share in tax savings. Access Technology operates in ALLE’s more profitable Americas segment. Therefore, it’s conceivable management could wring additional value out of the acquisition; however, it seems unlikely the acquisition could bridge the gap between ALLE’s current share price and the model’s indicated share price assuming the inputs are reasonable.
Calculation of Share Price
|
Item ($ millions)
|
Value
|
Source
|
(A)
|
FCF0
|
$486
|
From Pro Forma FCF for 2022 in above table and consistent with management guidance of $470 million to $490 million
|
(B)
|
FCF Growth Rate
|
3.0%
|
Selected
|
(C)
|
Risk Free Rate
|
2.8%
|
(D)
|
Beta
|
1.14
|
(E)
|
Market Risk Premium
|
5.0%
|
(F)
|
Cost of Equity
|
8.5%
|
(C) + (D) * (E)
|
(G)
|
Debt
|
$1,440
|
10-Q at 3/31/22
|
(H)
|
Cost of Debt
|
4.4%
|
(I)
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
13.0%
|
Management Guidance
|
(J)
|
WACC
|
7.9%
|
(Cost of Equity * Market Capitalization ($10,110) + Cost of Debt * (1-Effective Tax Rate) * Debt) / (Market Capitalization + Debt)
|
(K)
|
Enterprise Value
|
$9,918
|
(A) / [(J) - (B)]
|
(L)
|
Value of Equity
|
$8,478
|
(K) – (G)
|
(M)
|
Shares Outstanding
|
87.8
|
(N)
|
Estimated Share Price
|
$96
|
(L) / (M)
Sources: cited above
Conclusion
ALLE faces a myriad of challenges. It has been unable to align its prices with its costs to offset higher inflation. Rising inventory levels and supply chain issues indicate weak operational management. International's profit margins consistently trail Americas by a wide margin. Residential Americas appears to be slowing down after a very strong decade of growth. Against this backdrop, it's difficult to envision an FCF growth rate and WACC combination that justify ALLE's current share price of $114.
Sensitivity of Share Price to Key Variables
|
Growth Rate
|
WACC
|
7%
|
8%
|
9%
|
10%
|
2%
|
94
|
76
|
63
|
53
|
3%
|
122
|
94
|
76
|
63
|
4%
|
168
|
122
|
94
|
76
|
5%
|
260
|
168
|
122
|
94
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.