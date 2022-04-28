andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is one of the leading provider of locks and doors with a broad product line than spans simple mechanical sets for single doors on single-family detached homes to comprehensive, high tech solutions for larger buildings. To properly position itself across this wide spectrum of products and customers, the company utilizes 23 brands including eight dedicated to products for non-residential customers.

Ingersoll Rand plc, an industrial conglomerate spun off ALLE in 2013. ALLE has two divisions – Allegion Americas (Americas) and Allegion International (Internation). Allegion International sells its products on four continents, and has manufacturing facilities in 10 countries.

ALLE’s 1Q22 results beat analysts’ expectations but illustrate persistent challenges

ALLE reported adjusted EPS of $1.05 compared with analysts’ estimates of $0.98. The favorable performance relative to expectations was most likely due to greater than anticipated price increases. CEO Dave Petratis attributed top line growth of 4% to a 6% increase in pricing with some secondary benefit from a modest volume increases in Americas non-residential and International partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds.

ALLE badly needed a significant price increase after inflation eroded its margins in 2021. Below table shows that ALLE exerted pricing power while effectively controlling its costs, which enhanced its bottom line in 2017-2020. That changed dramatically in 2021.

Impact on Operating Profit 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Pricing 1.8% 1.0% 1.8% 1.6% 1.8% COGS Excess Inflation -1.2% -0.2% 1.6% -0.1% 0.4% SG&A Excess Inflation -0.5% 2.3% -0.4% -0.4% 0.6%

Source: SEC Filings

Unfortunately, the strong price increase was the end of good news from 1Q22 results. ALLE’s operating margin compressed further to 16.2% from 18.9% in 1Q21. According to ALLE’s 10-Q, inflation accounted for 2.1 percentage points of the 2.7 percentage point erosion. Consequently, it appears management still hasn’t aligned ALLE’s prices with its costs despite the significant price increase in 1Q22. During the earnings call, CEO Petratis said the firm had notified customers of price increases for 2Q22, but margins might not improve until 3Q22.

ALLE will need to show improvement throughout the year to accomplish its adjusted EPS guidance for 2022 of $5.55 to $5.75. The graph below suggests 1Q21 should have been an easy comparison for 1Q22 given ALLE’s gross margin and operating margin both declined in 2021. A couple of analysts who participated on the earnings call seemed to notice that adjusted earnings for 1Q22 of $1.05 was below the quarterly rate needed to achieve ALLE’s full year guidance. CFO Mike Wagnes indicated roughly 60% earnings would occur in 2022.

ALLE’s Gross Margin and Operating Margin

ALLE's Gross Margin and Operating Margin

Source: SEC Filings

Supply Chain Issues AND Rising Inventory?

During the past year, many firms have blamed supply chain issues for negatively impacting their revenue. The media has documented this global macroeconomic issue with acute attention on issues at two California ports. ALLE’s continued assertions about supply chain issues hindering revenue is puzzling because its inventory level increased throughout 2021 and into 2022. The below chart shows ALLE’s inventory days on hand (DOH) increased to 84 at the end of 2021 after remaining in a tight range of 62 to 67 since 2015. Inventory DOH increased another 3 days in 1Q22 to 87 on March 31, 2022, which was 19 days greater than the same date in 2021.

ALLE’s Inventory and Inventory Days on Hand

ALLE's Inventory and Inventory Days on Hand

Source: SEC Filings

The increase in inventory DOH would make sense if the supply chain issue centered around logistics, and the goods remained on ALLE’s balance sheet because they were stuck in the process of being delivered. However, that isn’t how CEO Petratis has described the problem in recent earnings calls. Instead, he focused on input shortages.

Lackluster International Results

The turmoil in Europe will only exacerbate Allegion International's weak performance. The segment generated 27% of ALLE’s revenue in 1Q22 but only 14% of its operating income. The below graph illustrates 1Q22 wasn’t an anomaly. ALLE has made several acquisitions in Europe that have not developed as planned. The company recorded a charge of $99 million in 2020 for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of its operations outside the Americas. There was no impairment charge for Allegion Americas.

ALLE Operating Margin by Segment

SEC Filings

Source: SEC Filings

Note: Results for International eliminates the impact of the $99 million impairment charge in 2020.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could make a bad situation worse. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest forecast cuts real GDP growth in the European Union in 2022 to 2.8% from 3.9% in its previous forecast. The IMF expects Germany, one of Allegion International’s key markets, to be hit particularly hard.

Potential Headwind from Residential Construction

Interestingly, management implied revenues are stagnant in residential Americas when it highlighted International and non-residential Americas as areas driving growth in 1Q22. Prospects for revenue growth in residential Americas may be dim for the next few years. According to the Census Bureau, new home sales declined 6% in 2021 after growing at annual rate of 10% between 2011 and 2020. The National Association of Home Builders’ sentiment index declined 2 points in April, marking the fourth consecutive decrease. Furthermore, higher mortgage rates could dampen home sales in 2022 Freddie Mac’s mortgage benchmark recently breached 5%, which is more than 2 percentage points greater than the average for 2021.

Valuation

The following valuation uses management's outlook for 2022 and recent trends to project free cash flow (FCF) and then value ALLE as a growing perpetuity. The below table displays a forecast of ALLE’s FCF for 2022 alongside actuals for 2019-2021. The comparisons demonstrate that the projected 8% growth in free cash flow in 2022 is reasonable. Projected free cash flow for 2022 reflects management’s guidance of 7.5% to 9.0% revenue growth and improved operating results. As mentioned earlier, management’s guidance seems aggressive based on 1Q22.

($ millions) 2019 2020 2021 2022 (fcst) Revenue 2,854 2,720 2,867 3,104 Gross Profit 1,252 1,179 1,205 1,273 SG&A 681 636 675 714 Amortization 15 14 12 11 EBITA 586 557 542 570 Pro Forma Taxes 76 72 70 74 Pro Forma Net Income 510 485 472 496 Depreciation 47 47 45 45 Capex 78 57 32 35 D Working Capital 13 3 34 20 FCF 466 472 451 486 Key Metrics Revenue Growth 4.5% -4.7% 5.4% 8.3% Gross Margin 43.9% 43.3% 42.0% 41.0% SG&A / Sales 23.9% 23.4% 23.5% 23.0% Tax Rate 13.0% 13.0% 13.0% 13.0%

Source: company filings

It seems reasonable to value ALLE using a growing perpetuity with a terminal growth rate of 3%. Management’s guidance for 2022 includes an 8% growth in available cash flow, a proxy for FCF, and analysts expect ALLE’s EPS to grow by 8% in 2023. However, these growth rates benefit from comparisons to weak FCF in 2021 and elevated inflation. It will be much more difficult for ALLE to consistently increase FCF at more than 3% after 2023.

The growing FCF perpetuity values ALLE at $96, which is 16% less than ALLE’s close on April 26, 2022. It would be reasonable to add $1 to $3 for ALLE’s recently announced acquisition of Stanley Black and Decker’s Access Technology Business for $900 million. ALLE believes there is at least $1 per share in tax savings. Access Technology operates in ALLE’s more profitable Americas segment. Therefore, it’s conceivable management could wring additional value out of the acquisition; however, it seems unlikely the acquisition could bridge the gap between ALLE’s current share price and the model’s indicated share price assuming the inputs are reasonable.

Calculation of Share Price

Item ($ millions) Value Source (A) FCF 0 $486 From Pro Forma FCF for 2022 in above table and consistent with management guidance of $470 million to $490 million (B) FCF Growth Rate 3.0% Selected (C) Risk Free Rate 2.8% https://www.treasury.gov (D) Beta 1.14 Yahoo Finance (E) Market Risk Premium 5.0% Damodaran Online: Home Page for Aswath Damodaran (F) Cost of Equity 8.5% (C) + (D) * (E) (G) Debt $1,440 10-Q at 3/31/22 (H) Cost of Debt 4.4% Current Yield on Baa2 Corporate Debt (I) Effective Tax Rate 13.0% Management Guidance (J) WACC 7.9% (Cost of Equity * Market Capitalization ($10,110) + Cost of Debt * (1-Effective Tax Rate) * Debt) / (Market Capitalization + Debt) (K) Enterprise Value $9,918 (A) / [(J) - (B)] (L) Value of Equity $8,478 (K) – (G) (M) Shares Outstanding 87.8 Yahoo Finance (N) Estimated Share Price $96 (L) / (M)

Sources: cited above

Conclusion

ALLE faces a myriad of challenges. It has been unable to align its prices with its costs to offset higher inflation. Rising inventory levels and supply chain issues indicate weak operational management. International's profit margins consistently trail Americas by a wide margin. Residential Americas appears to be slowing down after a very strong decade of growth. Against this backdrop, it's difficult to envision an FCF growth rate and WACC combination that justify ALLE's current share price of $114.

Sensitivity of Share Price to Key Variables