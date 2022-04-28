Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE: ST

Sensata Technologies is a leading manufacturer of sensors. Sensata specializes mainly in pressure and temperature sensors used in vehicle production. The company also manufactures speed and position sensors and electrical protection components (relays). About 85% of revenue is sold to OEMs or tier-one suppliers in the automotive and heavy vehicle (truck) market with the remainder sold into the manufacturing equipment and aerospace industries.

Financially, the company is characterized by high operating margins and returns and solid free cash flow generation. The company is known for its product integrity and is defined by its manufacturing flexibility and low-cost production. Management is experienced and focused on value creation.

More recently, the company's shares have been impacted by the slowdown in light vehicle (CAR) production, which peaked in 2017 at just over 95 million vehicles. The market started to decline in 2018 and 2019 due to falling demand in China. The situation worsened as COVID-related shutdowns in 2020 drove production down to 74 million vehicles. Over that period, Sensata's operating profit was nearly cut in half. Today, light vehicle production is recovering, although slowly due to the ongoing shortage of auto semiconductors.

Investor sentiment is negative due to the uncertainty of a recovery in auto demand. The recent increase in interest rates will create further headwinds as just about all auto purchases are financed. Nonetheless, Sensata's business should improve as light vehicle production normalizes and as more sensors are used in both hybrid and battery electric vehicles. We believe at more normal levels of production the company can earn close to $5.00 in earnings per share resulting in a normalized price-to-earnings at 6 April 2022's $48.00 share price of less than 10X earnings.

