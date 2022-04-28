Artisan Partners - Sensata Technologies: High Operating Margins, Solid Free Cash Flow
Summary
- Sensata Technologies' stock has impacted by the slowdown in light vehicle (CAR) production.
- Investor sentiment is negative due to the uncertainty of a recovery in auto demand.
- Sensata's business should improve as light vehicle production normalizes.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)
Sensata Technologies is a leading manufacturer of sensors. Sensata specializes mainly in pressure and temperature sensors used in vehicle production. The company also manufactures speed and position sensors and electrical protection components (relays). About 85% of revenue is sold to OEMs or tier-one suppliers in the automotive and heavy vehicle (truck) market with the remainder sold into the manufacturing equipment and aerospace industries.
Financially, the company is characterized by high operating margins and returns and solid free cash flow generation. The company is known for its product integrity and is defined by its manufacturing flexibility and low-cost production. Management is experienced and focused on value creation.
More recently, the company's shares have been impacted by the slowdown in light vehicle (CAR) production, which peaked in 2017 at just over 95 million vehicles. The market started to decline in 2018 and 2019 due to falling demand in China. The situation worsened as COVID-related shutdowns in 2020 drove production down to 74 million vehicles. Over that period, Sensata's operating profit was nearly cut in half. Today, light vehicle production is recovering, although slowly due to the ongoing shortage of auto semiconductors.
Investor sentiment is negative due to the uncertainty of a recovery in auto demand. The recent increase in interest rates will create further headwinds as just about all auto purchases are financed. Nonetheless, Sensata's business should improve as light vehicle production normalizes and as more sensors are used in both hybrid and battery electric vehicles. We believe at more normal levels of production the company can earn close to $5.00 in earnings per share resulting in a normalized price-to-earnings at 6 April 2022's $48.00 share price of less than 10X earnings.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.344.1770. Read carefully before investing.
This summary represents the views of the portfolio managers as of 31 Mar 2022. Those views may change, and the Fund disclaims any obligation to advise investors of such changes. For the purpose of determining the Fund’s holdings, securities of the same issuer are aggregated to determine the weight in the Fund. These holdings comprise the following percentages of the Fund's total net assets (including all classes of shares) as of 31 Mar 2022: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.9%, ING Groep NV 2.1%, Danone SA 3.8%, Suncor Energy Inc 1.7%, Tenaris SA 0.7%, Arch Capital Group Ltd 4.4%, Telefonica Brasil SA 1.4%, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC 1.7%, Garmin Ltd 1.6%. Securities named in the Commentary, but not listed here are not held in the Fund as of the date of this report. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice and are not intended as recommendations of individual securities. All information in this report, unless otherwise indicated, includes all classes of shares (except performance and expense ratio information) and is as of the date shown in the upper right-hand corner. This material does not constitute investment advice.
Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.
© 2022 Artisan Partners. All rights reserved.