Meta Platforms Q1 Earnings: Back From The Depths
Summary
- Meta demonstrated that the headwinds from TikTok were overstated. As a result, it reversed the previous quarter's QoQ decline in DAUs.
- It also reported profitability above estimates, despite falling short in revenue. Meta remains in control of its destiny.
- Despite its post-market 20% surge, we reiterate our Buy rating on FB stock.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) reported a mixed FQ1'22 earnings card after Google's (GOOGL) (GOOG) mixed Q1 report. Both companies reported lower than expected ad revenue worsened by the conflict in Europe. However, these headwinds were expected. However, while GOOGL fell post-earnings, Meta stock was up almost 20% at writing.
Perhaps the pessimism over FB stock had been driven to such an extreme that the bearish sentiment had peaked. We also discussed in our earnings preview that FB stock was trading near FCF yields last reached at the COVID bottom. In addition, many investors expected CEO Mark Zuckerberg & Team to "crash and burn." Therefore, we think the market had priced these extreme bearish sentiments heading into Meta's Q1 earnings.
We discuss why FB stock remains a Buy despite its mixed Q1 report.
Meta's Q1 Card Complicated by Headwinds in Europe
There was a lot of concern over Meta's release after Google reported softer ad spending in Europe yesterday. Google's mixed card was parsed by analysts as headwinds over YouTube's growth deceleration overshadowed its strong performance in Search and Google Cloud. Notably, Google highlighted continued headwinds in YouTube's direct response ads. It validated the market's concerns that the headwinds over lower-funnel activities may not have subsided.
Moreover, Meta doesn't have the underlying strength and diversification of Google's Search or hyperscale business. As the leading display advertising player, it continues to depend mainly on garnering attention. But, given the ongoing impact of Apple's ATT headwinds and TikTok's (BDNCE) penetration, we know there would be no quick fixes. Meta has also consistently reminded investors of its previous successful transition to Instagram Stories. However, Meta's Q1 card has proved it's much more challenging than we could have imagined.
Meta reported revenue of $27.9B, up 6.6% YoY (below consensus: $28.2B, up 7.8% YoY). However, it delivered better than expected operating profits and EPS. The company posted GAAP EPS of $2.72, down 17.6% YoY (above consensus: $2.55, down 22.8% YoY). The improved bottom-line showing despite a lower-than-projected revenue growth was unexpected.
Analysts had expected Meta to report "horrid" top- and bottom-line numbers going into Q1, given the headwinds discussed. But, Zuckerberg pulled a rabbit out of the hat as he emphasized that Meta was slowing its rate of investments. He accentuated (edited):
Based on the strong revenue growth that we saw in 2021, we kicked off a number of multi-year projects to accelerate some of our longer term investments, especially in our AI infrastructure, Business Platform and Reality Labs. These investments are going to be important for our success and growth over time. So I continue to believe that we should see them through, but with our current business growth levels, we are now planning to slow the pace of some of our investments. - Seeking Alpha
Therefore, we think the market regarded management's guidance in lifting its profitability as a positive signal to refocus on building its core products in the meantime. Otherwise, things could have gotten worse, as Meta guided for revenue of $29B (mid-point) for FQ2, down 0.3% YoY. It was markedly below the consensus estimates of $30.67B, up 5.5% YoY.
Nonetheless, Meta proved that its platform remained "sticky" with users, as its DAUs reached 1.96B, above the consensus estimates of 1.94B. MAUs were also in line at 2.94B, up 3% YoY. At least, its DAUs bucked the QoQ decline trend in FQ4. Therefore, despite the mixed card, there were undoubtedly sufficient positives for FB investors to feel confident heading into Q2.
Is FB Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
FB stock NTM FCF yield last traded close to its COVID bottom of 5.58% heading into its Q1 card. Therefore, it's arguable that there was a significant amount of pessimism heading into its earnings release. However, as long as FB didn't report a disastrous report (and it didn't), the potential for a rebound would be likely.
Despite the post-market surge, we think the stock still looks reasonably priced. However, investors may consider waiting for the post-earnings spike to be digested first before adding more exposure.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on FB stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FB, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.