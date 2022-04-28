Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) reported a mixed FQ1'22 earnings card after Google's (GOOGL) (GOOG) mixed Q1 report. Both companies reported lower than expected ad revenue worsened by the conflict in Europe. However, these headwinds were expected. However, while GOOGL fell post-earnings, Meta stock was up almost 20% at writing.

Perhaps the pessimism over FB stock had been driven to such an extreme that the bearish sentiment had peaked. We also discussed in our earnings preview that FB stock was trading near FCF yields last reached at the COVID bottom. In addition, many investors expected CEO Mark Zuckerberg & Team to "crash and burn." Therefore, we think the market had priced these extreme bearish sentiments heading into Meta's Q1 earnings.

We discuss why FB stock remains a Buy despite its mixed Q1 report.

Meta's Q1 Card Complicated by Headwinds in Europe

There was a lot of concern over Meta's release after Google reported softer ad spending in Europe yesterday. Google's mixed card was parsed by analysts as headwinds over YouTube's growth deceleration overshadowed its strong performance in Search and Google Cloud. Notably, Google highlighted continued headwinds in YouTube's direct response ads. It validated the market's concerns that the headwinds over lower-funnel activities may not have subsided.

Moreover, Meta doesn't have the underlying strength and diversification of Google's Search or hyperscale business. As the leading display advertising player, it continues to depend mainly on garnering attention. But, given the ongoing impact of Apple's ATT headwinds and TikTok's (BDNCE) penetration, we know there would be no quick fixes. Meta has also consistently reminded investors of its previous successful transition to Instagram Stories. However, Meta's Q1 card has proved it's much more challenging than we could have imagined.

Meta revenue and EBIT consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Meta GAAP EPS consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Meta reported revenue of $27.9B, up 6.6% YoY (below consensus: $28.2B, up 7.8% YoY). However, it delivered better than expected operating profits and EPS. The company posted GAAP EPS of $2.72, down 17.6% YoY (above consensus: $2.55, down 22.8% YoY). The improved bottom-line showing despite a lower-than-projected revenue growth was unexpected.

Analysts had expected Meta to report "horrid" top- and bottom-line numbers going into Q1, given the headwinds discussed. But, Zuckerberg pulled a rabbit out of the hat as he emphasized that Meta was slowing its rate of investments. He accentuated (edited):

Based on the strong revenue growth that we saw in 2021, we kicked off a number of multi-year projects to accelerate some of our longer term investments, especially in our AI infrastructure, Business Platform and Reality Labs. These investments are going to be important for our success and growth over time. So I continue to believe that we should see them through, but with our current business growth levels, we are now planning to slow the pace of some of our investments. - Seeking Alpha

Therefore, we think the market regarded management's guidance in lifting its profitability as a positive signal to refocus on building its core products in the meantime. Otherwise, things could have gotten worse, as Meta guided for revenue of $29B (mid-point) for FQ2, down 0.3% YoY. It was markedly below the consensus estimates of $30.67B, up 5.5% YoY.

Nonetheless, Meta proved that its platform remained "sticky" with users, as its DAUs reached 1.96B, above the consensus estimates of 1.94B. MAUs were also in line at 2.94B, up 3% YoY. At least, its DAUs bucked the QoQ decline trend in FQ4. Therefore, despite the mixed card, there were undoubtedly sufficient positives for FB investors to feel confident heading into Q2.

Is FB Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

FB stock NTM FCF yield % (TIKR)

FB stock NTM FCF yield last traded close to its COVID bottom of 5.58% heading into its Q1 card. Therefore, it's arguable that there was a significant amount of pessimism heading into its earnings release. However, as long as FB didn't report a disastrous report (and it didn't), the potential for a rebound would be likely.

Despite the post-market surge, we think the stock still looks reasonably priced. However, investors may consider waiting for the post-earnings spike to be digested first before adding more exposure.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on FB stock.