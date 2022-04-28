Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was a very embattled stock in recent months after the market threw a fit when the company's guidance for the most recent quarter came in weaker than expected about three months ago. With its just-released quarterly update, Meta Platforms has proven the haters wrong -- the company reported much better than expected results and should be way more profitable this year compared to what analysts had been modeling.

Meta Platform's Q1 Results: Headline Numbers

Revenues missed estimates slightly (by around 1%), but were still up 7% year over year -- not a bad result, considering the fact that everyone was consuming social media one year ago when COVID was still raging. This made the comparison quite hard, and yet FB delivered an unspectacular but solid 7% revenue gain.

More importantly, the company's active users, no matter whether you look at monthly active users or daily active users continue to climb, although the year-over-year growth rate is not too high anymore. An eventual slowdown had to be expected, however -- maintaining a very elevated user growth rate becomes increasingly complicated over time, thus a slowdown is completely natural.

More importantly, FB was considerably more profitable compared to what analysts had predicted or feared. EPS estimates were beaten by 7%, which more than makes up for the 1% revenue shortfall relative to analyst estimates. The higher-than-expected profitability can be explained by lower-than-expected expenses, as those did not surge as much as analysts and many investors had predicted.

Metaverse Spending: More Moderated

The metaverse could promise considerable business growth potential in the coming years and decades, but it goes hand in hand with major uncertainties. Business models in the/for the metaverse are not proven yet, and we don't know yet how profitable FB's metaverse ventures will be in the future. What we know today is that FB is losing money with its metaverse business for now, as investments in this space clearly outweigh the revenue contribution of Reality Labs in the near term. Many investors did not like this fact, which is one of the reasons why FB has underperformed the broad market so much in recent months. At least some investors have been selling their FB positions as they worry that the company might be overextending by investing too much in this so-far-unproven business.

With Meta Platforms' most recent earnings report, we got the news that the company will still make heavy investments in its metaverse business, but not at the same rate as what the company had predicted earlier. Three months ago, FB had guided towards total expenses of $90 billion to $95 billion in 2022, but the company lowered that guidance to $87 billion to $92 billion with its Q1 update. That does not only translate into $3 billion in additional pretax profit, all else equal. On top of that, it also shows that management is perceptive and has received shareholders' message -- investors were worried about FB's extended expense growth, and management has now taken steps to slow down said expense growth in order to put more focus on FB's profitability.

FB's investments in its metaverse business and other ventures still put pressure on the company's margins, but not to the same degree as expected by many. In Q1, FB generated an operating profit of $8.5 billion, which pencils out to $34 billion on an annualized level. When we consider that Q1 usually isn't the strongest quarter of the year (that is Q4 due to the holiday spending effect), actual results could easily be better this year. Net income in Q1 totaled $7.5 billion, or $30 billion annualized.

Analysts had predicted earnings per share of $12.15 prior to the Q1 earnings release. When we solely factor in the earnings beat for the most recent quarter, $12.30 in EPS would be an appropriate estimate. But when we consider that analysts' models were clearly too conservative for Q1 and that the same could hold true for Q2-Q4, earnings per share might actually come in around $13 this year -- this would be ~7% above estimates, in line with FB's Q1 earnings beat.

FB: A Hefty Bargain With Huge Shareholder Returns

$13 in earnings per share for 2022 would pencil out to an earnings multiple of just 13.5 based on the share price of $175 FB traded at on Wednesday. With shares trading around 15% above that level after hours, the earnings multiple is somewhat higher, but still not high at all, at around 15.5. That still represents a huge discount compared to how the broad market is valued -- the S&P 500 is trading at 20x this year's earnings, according to YCharts. When we look at how FB was valued in the past, the discount is even more pronounced:





Meta Platforms used to trade at a high-20s earnings multiple over the last 3-5 years, on average. Looking back even further, the earnings multiple was even higher (again, on average). I do not believe that FB will rise back towards a high-20s earnings multiple in the near term -- its growth has slowed down compared to the past, after all. But even earnings multiple of just 20 would get us to a share price of $260, based on the above $13 EPS estimate for 2022. If the earnings multiple were to climb to 22, we would see FB trade at close to $290 per share. Relative to the current share price, that would allow for massive upside potential. Looking at FB's earnings multiple doesn't tell the whole story yet, however. Meta Platforms has amassed a considerable net cash position over the years, which should be accounted for when looking at its valuation. The best way to do so is to use the enterprise value to EBITDA ratio, I believe:





A no-to-low-growth company is usually considered to be reasonably valued at a 10x EBITDA multiple. Meta Platforms is not growing ultra-fast any longer but still delivers a very solid business growth rate today. And yet, it trades at just 7.5x EBITDA today, which can be considered very inexpensive. When we factor in that EBITDA expectations for this year are likely too low and should get lifted in the coming weeks, due to the better-than-expected profitability in Q1 and the reduced expense guidance, FB might be even cheaper than what we see above. It is pretty clear that FB is very cheap today, compared to how the company was valued in the past -- its 3-year and 5-year median EV/EBITDA ratios are easily more than twice as high as the current valuation.

Meta Platforms luckily takes advantage of the current very low valuation by buying up its shares with both hands. In Q1, FB has spent $9.4 billion on buybacks, or just shy of $40 billion annualized. With FB's market capitalization at around $500 billion, FB is on track to buy back around 8% of its shares this year. If Meta Platforms were to do that every year without ever delivering an ounce of business growth ever again, shareholders could expect high-single-digit annual returns, as long as the valuation doesn't change over time. Add some business growth and some (potential) multiple expansion tailwinds, and Meta Platforms could easily deliver 10%+ annual returns in the coming years. For a company that has strong brands, a wide moat, an excellent balance sheet and that is relatively resilient versus macro shocks, as proven by the solid performance during the pandemic, this seems like a quite attractive return potential.

Takeaway

Some analysts and investors were predicting doom and gloom, but Meta Platforms is not failing at all. User count is up, revenues are growing, expenses will not rise as much as feared, profits are higher than expected, the balance sheet is strong, the valuation is low, and the company is buying back shares rapidly, which should create considerable shareholder value in the long run. All in all, FB looks like a compelling investment to me -- the selloff was way overdone, and shares could have a lot of upside potential from current levels.