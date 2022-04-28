Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is a special company in many ways. For example, it was the first public benefit corporation to go public through a direct listing. For every pair of glasses it sells, it gives away another pair to someone in need. Another way in which it is special is that while it started as an e-commerce site it has since added a lot of brick-and-mortar stores and is one of the most successful omni-channel retailers. It is also a young company trying to disrupt a massive conglomerate called EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOY) that controls a huge portion of the market. And finally, it has an impressive customer satisfaction level with a net promoter score above 80%.

All these make Warby Parker a very impressive business, and one that has been growing rapidly. However, as we pointed out in our last article about the company, it was trading at too high a price. We believe that is no longer the case, and that current prices now offer an attractive entry point.

The company delivered record results in 2021, growing revenues 37% to $541 million, while expanding adjusted EBITDA margin 270 basis points to 4.6%, up from 1.9% in 2020. For its stores, the company continues targeting four-wall margins of 35% and paybacks in under 20 months. Average revenue per customer for the year was $246, up 13% versus 2020, the largest increase the company has seen since launch. That increase didn't come from raising prices but from two factors: first, more of their customers buying multiple categories of products. For example, eye exams and contacts in addition to glasses; and second, an increase in the penetration of progressive lenses and higher price point frames.

The U.S. eye-wear market grew 5% from 2019 to 2021, while the company grew 46%. The eye-wear market is poised to continue growing faster than GDP, with an outlook of a 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2025.

In 2021 the company also launched groundbreaking technologies like its virtual vision test telehealth app, which allows users to renew both glasses and contact lens prescriptions from anywhere at any time using just an iPhone in less than 10 minutes.

Growth drivers

Warby Parker has a goal of growing revenue sustainably for the long-term at 20%+. According to the company there is room in the US to expand its store fleet from the current 161 stores to more than 900 locations. This would represent 5-6x total growth and would enable 20% growth for several years. This is not even considering potential international expansion.

The company is also investing in new adjacent business such as their relatively new contacts business, which doubled last year to 4% of their business. The contacts market alone is over $5.5 billion and contacts typically account for 15% to 20% of an optical retailer sales.

Financials

Revenue has been growing in a very consistent and sustainable way for several years as can be seen in the graph below. The first quarter of every fiscal year is particularly interesting since that is when the biggest revenue growth bump tends to occur.

The company is operating with positive adjusted EBITDA now and is also increasing in a meaningful way the spend per average customer. In general, we view the financials of the company as solid and promising.

The balance sheet is solid with a net cash position, which should enable the company to continue investing in its growth initiatives and financing the opening of new stores.





2022 Guidance

For 2022 Warby Parker is guiding to $650-$660 million in revenue, which would represent 20-22% growth from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin is guided 100-200 bps higher than that of 2021, with a range of 5.6-6.6%. We view this level of growth and profitability as quite healthy and will be quite pleased with the company if it achieves it.

Long-term Outlook

The company also reaffirmed its long-term targets of 20%+ revenue growth, 58-60% gross margins, and 20%+ adjusted EBITDA margin. The company expects most of its 2022 growth to be driven by its retail channel as traffic and sales productivity rebound, particularly for its 63 urban locations whose productivity is currently 15 points lower compared to its suburban locations. The company plans to open 40 new stores in 2022 and end the year with 201 locations.

Valuation

With the share price decrease, the valuation has become a lot more attractive, and the company now trades at a forward EV/Revenues of ~2.3x. We recognize that this is still elevated for a retailer, with many trading a 1x or less, but we would argue that Warby Parker deserves a premium given its sustainable high growth and potential for high margins above 20% once it gains enough scale.





The forward EV/EBITDA ratio is close to the minimum it's been, but still looks a little high at ~38x. We would make the same argument that this is justified in our view by the healthy revenue growth and the improving margins.





Looking at analyst's earnings estimates for the coming years we see that there is an expectation for earnings per share to reach $0.38 by fiscal year 2024. This would place the P/E ratio for this year at 63x. While this still looks high, we would argue that earnings will continue growing at a faster pace than revenue thanks to operating leverage, and the P/E ratio should come to a reasonable level not long after.

Risks

We are somewhat concerned by the high short interest the company has, currently around 30%. We believe the main reason some investors are shorting the company is what is perceived to be a high valuation, but after the share decline, we now believe the company is trading at a valuation that can be justified.

One other concern that we have is that its website's rank has been declining in the last 90 days, losing almost 6k positions, going from the #9,131 most popular website to number #15,064. This is a big drop in a short period of time, and we will monitor this closely going forward.

Conclusion

Warby Parker is a company that we believe is superbly managed, and that has a good chance of growing at 20%+ its revenues for many years. After a big drop in its share price, we now believe the company is trading at a valuation that makes a lot more sense. While not cheap by traditional metrics, we argue that once the expected growth and margin improvements are taken into consideration shares are now reasonably valued. This is the entry price we had been looking for when we wrote our first article on the company.