peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

This is a Z4 Energy Research pre call quick note. Please see our Investor Day review on NexTier (NYSE:NEX) here for recent background thoughts on the company.

A quick snapshot of the quarterly beat

NEX 1Q22 Quick Look Table (Z4 Energy Research)

The 1Q22 Numbers In Brief:

NexTier had 33 frac spreads running vs. guidance of 31 and exited the quarter with 34. Not only are fleets up but fleet utilization has been rising in recent quarters. As we've seen with other pressure pumpers who have reported this quarter, net pricing is now firmly on the move higher. The combination of more spreads running than expected, we note with no change to capex guidance, and higher prices yielded not only a revenue beat but the best quarter for EBITDA margins since the end of 2019. And this is set to be improved upon quarterly for the rest of 2022.

Guidance:

The company now sees 34 spreads running for rest of year with no more additional horsepower added from here. As they and Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) and RPC, Inc. (RES) noted industry capacity is exceeding tight but NEX is not looking to rock the boat after such a long period of "shared pain" but no "shared gain" and we don't see the incremental 3 spreads as doing that.

Management previously said to expect double-digit annualized per fleet EBITDA by the end of 1Q22 and $13 to $14 mm per fleet by late in the year. The double-digit portion was accomplished and the simple math puts per fleet EBITDA in 1Q at $10.1 mm as we head back towards mid-cycle levels.

Analysts likely will quickly latch onto the 2Q22 revenue guidance calling for sequential top line growth of over 20%. Even at "just" 20% growth this would equate to $762 mm. The Street, thinking 32 spreads is the correct level, is down at $619 mm (which is sequentially below the quarter just reported). Estimate will rise significantly for the second quarter and this will carry over into the back half of the year as well.

For the full year, NexTier simply noted that EBITDA is expected to exceed the top end of the prior guidance range of $330 to $360 mm. The Street is at $359 mm now. Our quick overnight math puts the number likely closer to a range $380 to $420 mm. We'll finetune this after the call as we would like to have a much better handle on how much net pricing improves sequentially. Given that adding 1 spread doesn't generate a 20+% increase in revenue we know it's a lot - it's just a question of how much on a net-of-inflation basis does this impact margins. Either way, the name is cheaper than it looks in the table above and both the 2022 and 2023 estimates will see upward consensus revision.

Lastly we note the higher active spread count did not come at the expense of upwardly revised capex guidance as they maintained the prior plan of 1H22 spending of $90 to $100 mm before stepping lower in the second half of the year. As such, they see free cash flow generation in excess of $150 mm, with FCF rising through the year. For reference, the Street is at $122 mm now.

Favorite Quotes Watch

"We expect to see considerably improved results in the second quarter of 2022, relative to the first quarter of 2022, based on our March performance and given negotiated customer agreements and increased activity as seasonal and transitory headwinds subside."



"While the activity outlook for our services was already very strong, the unfortunate geopolitical tensions have increased the call on US oil and natural gas production growth, and NexTier's position as a critical service provider for domestic producers indicates demand for our services has increased further and should remain strong for the foreseeable future. Momentum is building into our seasonally strong period, and we see upside to profitability in future periods even beyond what we expect to achieve in the second quarter."

Nutshell: It's a nice beat and raise. Look for the Street to ask questions on net pricing and any gating factors, such as labor or sand, that could impede a move to mid-teens annualized per fleet EBITDA as we exit the year. NEX is our largest oil service holding and 5th largest position overall.