After industry leader Transocean (RIG) released another disappointing fleet status report on Monday and disclosed Equinor's (EQNR) decision to not extend a key semi-submersible rig contract, competitor Valaris came out with much better news after the close of trading on Wednesday.

The company managed to sell two cold-stacked jackup rigs (Valaris 113 and Valaris 114) to Saudi Arabia-owned ADES Group ("ADES") for an aggregate $125 million.

While the rigs are modern heavy duty assets delivered to predecessor Atwood Oceanics in 2012 at a price tag of $380 million, the units had been stacked in the Philippines since they completed their last contracts in late 2015.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, “We are pleased to have closed the sale of the VALARIS 113 and 114 at values which are highly accretive to our shareholders. Each rig had been stacked for more than six years and would have required meaningful capital to reactivate. We will continue to take a rational approach to fleet management, including regularly assessing our fleet for retirement and divestiture candidates.”

With the rigs likely having been impaired to scrap value or even zero in last year's bankruptcy proceedings, I would expect Valaris to report an extraordinary gain of approximately $1.60 per share in the company's Q2 report.

The divestiture should more than offset elevated rig reactivation costs expected for the first half of this year while at the same time decreasing annual operating expenses by an estimated $3.5 million.

Even when accounting for one-time reactivation costs of $70-80 million and $225-250 million in capex forecasted for 2022, I would expect Valaris to end the year with well above $600 million in cash on hand.

Assuming no major rig reactivations, the company should start to generate meaningful free cash flow next year.

Quite frankly, I was surprised by the strong sales price for the rigs after having been stacked for more than six years.

Last month, ADES acquired a similar rig for an estimated $43-45 million. The company also picked up a jackup quartet from ABAN Offshore for $106 million two weeks ago. Last week, Maersk Drilling announced the sale of the Maersk Convincer jackup rig to ADES for $42.5 million.

Six months ago, ADES managed to purchase four contracted jackup rigs from Noble Corporation (NE) or "Noble" for an aggregate $292 million.

After deducting an estimated $75 million in (undiscounted) free cash flow to be generated by the rigs over their remaining contract terms, Noble only received approximately $54.3 million per rig on average.

But in contrast to Noble, Aban Offshore and Maersk Drilling, Valaris will retain a very strong presence in Saudi Arabia through its unconsolidated ARO Drilling joint venture with Saudi Aramco:

ARO Drilling currently operates 14 jackup rigs and has plans to add another 20 newbuild rigs over the next ten years backed by long-term contracts with Saudi Aramco. The first two newbuilds are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter.

The company had a backlog of $1.1 billion as of February 21, 2022. Over time, ARO Drilling should grow into a highly valuable asset for Valaris with the endgame likely a buyout by Saudi Aramco or perhaps even ADES in the second half of this decade.

Valaris already holds a $443 million notes receivable from ARO Drilling and with the joint venture expected to meaningfully increase cash generation going forward, the value of Valaris' stake in ARO Drilling is likely to increase to well north of $1 billion over time.

Earlier this month, Valaris announced a number of new contracts and contract extensions with associated contract backlog of $181 million, sufficient to keep net backlog stable at around $3 billion since the company released its last fleet status report on February 21.

Bottom Line

Good news for Valaris as the proceeds from the sale of two cold-stacked jackup rigs will more than offset up to $80 million in rig reactivation costs anticipated for the first half of this year.

Investors should continue to prefer restructured offshore drillers like Valaris, Noble Corporation, Diamond Offshore (DO) and Seadrill (soon to be listed on the NYSE again) over debt-laden peers Borr Drilling and Transocean, particularly after the latter might see Equinor releasing additional CAT-D rigs over the next couple of quarters.