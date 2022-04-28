fatido/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's objective is to "provide a high level of current income", and it does this by investing primarily in senior secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities.

This is a fund I often consider for floating rate exposure, given to its buy ratings in the past. However, during my review at the end of last year, I turned neutral on the fund, as I saw some risks that concerned me. Looking back, it was smart to get cautious on this one. BGT was not immune to the broader market sell-off, and has dropped 11% since that article:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Ultimately, my caution was vindicated here, although I should have been more bearish on this product. Looking ahead however, I see this sell-off as an opportunity. The floating rate loan market should benefit as interest rates rise, and that is expected to happen again in May. Further, this CEF has a strong discount to NAV, which could entice value-oriented investors. Finally, credit risk does remain a key concern for this sector within high yield. While IG floaters seem pretty safe, high leveraged loans do carry risks. Yet, the sector is seeing more upgrades than downgrades, and coverage ratios have improved. This gives me enough confidence to once again put a "buy" rating on BGT.

Let's Discuss The Market's Concerns

To begin, I want to focus on a few of the reasons behind BGT's poor performance. This is important to understanding the why behind the decline, to gauge whether or not a turnaround is really possible. As readers are likely aware, the fixed-income market has been hammered in 2022, in part by rising yields. As yields rise, bond prices decline, and the results have been very poor. Yet, BGT holds floating rate products, so conventional logic would suggest this is an arena that would be out-performing in this environment. In truth, it has held up better than many fixed-income products, but the result has still been a strong negative. This begs the question - why?

Part of the reason has to do with the fact that BGT is made up of high yield loans. When we look at the investment grade (IG) corner of the floating rate loan market, we see flat performance in 2022, affirming the out-performance against the fixed-rate counterparts:

YTD Returns (Charles Schwab)

But BGT holds high yield (below IG) credit, with most of its assets falling in the "B" rated category. This is a riskier credit profile, there's no getting around it:

BGT Credit Ratings (BlackRock)

Now, this is not inherently a "bad" thing. Pushing the credit envelope can result in higher income streams, and often higher total returns in the right environment. But 2022 has not been the right environment, as investors have been worried over a host of problems. These include accelerating inflation, a Russian invasion of Ukraine, China Covid-lockdowns, and worsening consumer and business sentiment.

These items are not specific to high yield floaters, of BGT by extension, but they are relevant because investors have been in a risk-off mode for a while. With financial conditions tightening, investors have a renewed fear of credit risk.

Financials Conditions Have Tightened in 2022 (Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago)

That has led some so shy away from the high yield corner of the market. Therefore, even though one would expect floating rate loans to be performing well, BGT has dropped because investors are more concerned of defaults than they are with earning a higher income stream. This macro-backdrop has been a trouble spot for BGT, and I will manage expectations by suggesting this is not a sentiment that is going to reverse completely overnight. While I see value in BGT, for the reasons I will get to below, I would not anticipate very strong returns in the short-term. This is going to be a long-term play for value, and it is one that could easily see more losses if macro-conditions worsen.

Some Good News - Valuation Is Cheap

Now, some good news. The first point is a simple one, and it concerns valuation. Thinking back to December, this was a key metric supporting my downgrade to a "hold" for this fund. While BGT has often traded at a discount to NAV on the open market, that story reversed, with the fund seeing a premium in excess of 3%. This simply didn't entice me. At today's valuation, however, I am indeed interested. After yesterday's (4/26) drop, BGT now offers a discount to NAV nearing double-digits:

BGT Valuation (BlackRock)

My thought here is straightforward. This valuation is very attractive and helps to balance out some of the headwinds facing the market and high yield credit. Overall, this metric suggests that value-oriented investors, or those sitting on the sidelines waiting for a better price, should be interested.

High Yield Loans Show Some Underlying Improvement

My next topic looks at the high yield space more broadly. As I mentioned, BGT has suffered as investors have shed risk. But is avoiding high yield loans really the right play in this environment? I think not, but that thesis does rest on the assumption that global geo-political risks from areas like eastern Europe and China do not get measurably worse. If they do, such as through Russia escalation in new territories or a Chinese military action in Asia, then this outlook will ultimately be challenged. But I personally see a smoothing out of these risks over time and feel the high yield sector offers some value.

To understand why, we should consider that the corporate backdrop has been resilient coming out of the pandemic. Defaults have been low, companies have locked in low borrowing costs, and revenues and profits held up well. A result from this has been that interest rate coverage for floating rate loans (as a whole, not just high yield) has improved considerably in 2022:

Interest Coverage Ratio - Floaters (Eaton Vance)

For readers who may not know, the interest coverage ratio is a measure of ease with which a firm can pay the interest due on outstanding debt. As this ratio increases, so does the likelihood of repayment. Ultimately, from this metric in isolation it looks like credit risk within the floating rate loan space is improving, not deteriorating, and helps shore up confidence in this asset class.

Expanding on this point, as coverage ratios have improved, companies within the space continue to be upgraded more often than downgraded. While this metric has softened in 2022 due to the macro-risks I have touched on already, the upgrade/downgrade ratio is still positive, which is also a supportive trend:

Upgrades to Downgrades (S&P Global)

It is certainly not entirely encouraging to see this ratio is in a downtrend, but it is still elevated on a multi-year basis. And the fact it is in positive territory is helpful, when we are evaluating the broader credit profile of the entire sector. This, taking in conjunction with improving coverage ratios, assists in justifying my view that buying riskier products through BGT makes sense right now.

Income Metrics Not Great, Fed Rate Hiking Could Help Out

The next topic looks at income production. This is always a key area when evaluating a high yield CEF. After all, these products are typically bought as income vehicle, so we want to be sure the income is safe. In this light, the current state is a bit mixed. While rising yields may help out in the long run, BGT right now is struggling to earn its stated distribution. The fund's coverage is below 85%, and it has a negative UNII balance at present:

Income Metrics (BlackRock)

These are certainly areas of concern. On the surface, it suggests that an income cut may be in the cards. The fortunate part is that the fund's yield is quite strong, and its market price already sits at a near 10% discount. Both of these factors should limit any sell-off from a distribution cut, as long as it is modest.

To be fair, that is not completely reassuring. But there is another point that I think supports this as an income play. This is the increasingly hawkish language from the Fed. While they have talked about raising rates for some time, year-to-date we have only seen a .25 basis point move. Despite the hawkish outlook going in to 2022, that is actually quite dovish. But looking ahead the Fed now seems to have recognized it is behind the curve. In fact, Chairman Jerome Powell said last week the Fed could begin increasing rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting, and continue on an aggressive path, if needed. This hawkish tone prompted traders to once again expand their outlook on rates, and the Fed's "Dot Plot" has been reorganized to reflect this as well:

Fed Dot Plot (Federal Reserve)

Ultimately, as rates increase, BGT should be able to capture some of this through higher interest rates on its underlying holdings. As those loans re-set at the higher, prevailing rates, BGT's income metrics should improve. Given that the Fed has accelerated its timetable in the short-term, this could be reflected within BGT sooner than later. If that does materialize, it fends off some of the distribution cut risk I mentioned above.

Bottom-line

BGT has come under pressure, which is consistent with most of the market. However, given that a broad macro-reason for the decline across equities and bonds has been rising yields, one has to wonder why BGT has not benefited from this trend, rather than declining in that environment. Part of this has to do with a tightening of financial conditions and a concern over headline credit risk. This is a valid argument, since BGT is made up of riskier loans in terms of credit rating. However, underlying attributes with the leveraged loan space have been improving. Further, while income metrics are not especially comforting, BGT should see its income rise as the Fed finally acts in a meaningful way on rates - which I expect next month with a .50 basis point move. Given BGT's large discount to NAV, the timing seems ripe to begin positions. As a result, I will be looking to initiate a position in BGT, and suggest readers give this idea some consideration at this time.